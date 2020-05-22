CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
John Green Jr., 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jeffrey Scott Rhodes, 51, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Arthur Lee Jelks, 55, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Kimberly Rawlings, 25, Greenville, theft, resisting law enforcement, warrant (felony)
Milton Reyes, 40, LaGrange, KY, driving while intoxicated
Jimmy R. Hunt, 28, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Rylee David Fancher, 23, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Jenevieve Mae Rumpel, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Miranda Leigh Coomer, 23, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance schedule I-IV, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), dealing in a substance representing to be a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Amanda Kay Waters, 37, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Ashley Mullins, 30, New Albany, battery, criminal mischief
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Maesha D. Wilbur, 23, Indianapolis, warrant (failure to appear)
Jeromy L. Goodale, 40, Lanesville, possession of syringe
Angela L. Renner, 27, Bethlehem, PA, possession of syringe
Ryen E. Turner, 27, Memphis, possession of syringe, resisting law enforcement
Alexandra L. O'Shea, 22, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Levi G. Keller, 18, Memphis, reckless driving
RELEASED
Amy M. Haggard, 26, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
