CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

John Green Jr., 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jeffrey Scott Rhodes, 51, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Arthur Lee Jelks, 55, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Kimberly Rawlings, 25, Greenville, theft, resisting law enforcement, warrant (felony)

Milton Reyes, 40, LaGrange, KY, driving while intoxicated

Jimmy R. Hunt, 28, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Rylee David Fancher, 23, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

Jenevieve Mae Rumpel, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Miranda Leigh Coomer, 23, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance schedule I-IV, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), dealing in a substance representing to be a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Amanda Kay Waters, 37, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Ashley Mullins, 30, New Albany, battery, criminal mischief

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Maesha D. Wilbur, 23, Indianapolis, warrant (failure to appear)

Jeromy L. Goodale, 40, Lanesville, possession of syringe

Angela L. Renner, 27, Bethlehem, PA, possession of syringe

Ryen E. Turner, 27, Memphis, possession of syringe, resisting law enforcement

Alexandra L. O'Shea, 22, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Levi G. Keller, 18, Memphis, reckless driving

RELEASED

Amy M. Haggard, 26, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

