CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Derek Monta Camp, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Tavaris Deandre Harris, 23, New Albany, warrant (felony), domestic battery

Donald Ray Watson Jr., 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Alexis Renee Weisbach, 19, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Ronald D. Sexton, 62, New Albany, intimidation with a weapon, domestic battery, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

James Edward Knox, 38, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Daniel Lee Lucas, 23, Clarksville, intimidation, criminal recklessness

David Edward Barton Jr., 38, Elizabeth, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Curtis P. Burns, 60, Jeffersonville, battery

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Christopher P. Lamb, 24, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Brandon M. Moore, 31, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County

Nathaniel B. Roby, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Corentia L. Cousins, 41, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), hold or Clark County

Danielle S. Mauk, 36, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, hold for Louisville Metro, hold for Clark County

Jackson T. McGuire, 24, New Albany, domestic battery

Charnisha J. Lewis, 23, Louisville, needs to sign a waiver of extradition for Jefferson County, KY

Charles L. Webb, 48, New Albany, resisting law enforcement

William J. Miller, 26, New Albany, parole ordnance violation

Megan A. Schoon, 30, Louisville, driving while intoxicated in a manner that endangers

RELEASED

Charie N. Herron, 32, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

William T. Kelly, 31, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)

Larry L. Anderson, 39, Louisville, driving while intoxicated in a manner that endangers

Jordan C. Hickey, 21, New Albany, disorderly conduct, battery

