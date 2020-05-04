CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Derek Monta Camp, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Tavaris Deandre Harris, 23, New Albany, warrant (felony), domestic battery
Donald Ray Watson Jr., 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Alexis Renee Weisbach, 19, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Ronald D. Sexton, 62, New Albany, intimidation with a weapon, domestic battery, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
James Edward Knox, 38, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Daniel Lee Lucas, 23, Clarksville, intimidation, criminal recklessness
David Edward Barton Jr., 38, Elizabeth, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Curtis P. Burns, 60, Jeffersonville, battery
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Christopher P. Lamb, 24, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Brandon M. Moore, 31, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County
Nathaniel B. Roby, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Corentia L. Cousins, 41, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), hold or Clark County
Danielle S. Mauk, 36, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, hold for Louisville Metro, hold for Clark County
Jackson T. McGuire, 24, New Albany, domestic battery
Charnisha J. Lewis, 23, Louisville, needs to sign a waiver of extradition for Jefferson County, KY
Charles L. Webb, 48, New Albany, resisting law enforcement
William J. Miller, 26, New Albany, parole ordnance violation
Megan A. Schoon, 30, Louisville, driving while intoxicated in a manner that endangers
RELEASED
Charie N. Herron, 32, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
William T. Kelly, 31, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)
Larry L. Anderson, 39, Louisville, driving while intoxicated in a manner that endangers
Jordan C. Hickey, 21, New Albany, disorderly conduct, battery
