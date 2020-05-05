Jail Activity Stock

CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Beverly Jo Bowe, 59, Memphis, warrant (felony)

Jimmy R. Hunt, 29, Clarksville, criminal mischief

Matthew Isiah Roberts, 22, Floyds Knobs, criminal recklessness with weapon, intimidation with a weapon, carrying gun without license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Billy Osborne, 40, Louisville, warrant

Justin H. Gibson, 37, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

William D. Lewis, 41, no address listed, invasion of privacy

Michael T. Miller, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County

Matthew A. Taul, 41, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine

Nettina L. Carter, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Dennis R. Money, 57, New Albany, public intoxication

RELEASED

Elijah K. Jewell, 21, New Albany, carrying handgun without a license

Terry L. Carroll Jr., 44, New Albany, warrant

