CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Beverly Jo Bowe, 59, Memphis, warrant (felony)
Jimmy R. Hunt, 29, Clarksville, criminal mischief
Matthew Isiah Roberts, 22, Floyds Knobs, criminal recklessness with weapon, intimidation with a weapon, carrying gun without license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Billy Osborne, 40, Louisville, warrant
Justin H. Gibson, 37, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
William D. Lewis, 41, no address listed, invasion of privacy
Michael T. Miller, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County
Matthew A. Taul, 41, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine
Nettina L. Carter, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Dennis R. Money, 57, New Albany, public intoxication
RELEASED
Elijah K. Jewell, 21, New Albany, carrying handgun without a license
Terry L. Carroll Jr., 44, New Albany, warrant
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.