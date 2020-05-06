CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Beverly Jo Bowe, 59, Memphis, warrant (felony)
Jimmy R. Hunt, 29, Clarksville, criminal mischief
Matthew Isiah Roberts, 22, Floyds Knobs, criminal recklessness with weapon, intimidation with a weapon, carrying gun without license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Devon Scott Ison, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Charles M. Calfee, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Billy Osborne, 40, Louisville, warrant
Justin H. Gibson, 37, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
William D. Lewis, 41, no address listed, invasion of privacy
Michael T. Miller, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County
Matthew A. Taul, 41, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine
Nettina L. Carter, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Dennis R. Money, 57, New Albany, public intoxication
Elizabeth A. Erb, 35, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
George S.L. White, 32, New Albany, warrant
Gabriel P. Shirley, 18, Lanesville, possession of marijuana
Hunter L. Miller, 21, New Albany, interference with reporting of crime, domestic battery
Jereme D. Koch, 35, Scottsburg, theft (prior)
Robert A. Gower, 60, New Albany, warrant
Buddy W. Farmer Jr., 52, no address listed, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement
Andrew E. Jones, 33, New Albany, domestic battery, strangulation
RELEASED
Elijah K. Jewell, 21, New Albany, carrying handgun without a license
Terry L. Carroll Jr., 44, New Albany, warrant
