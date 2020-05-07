Jail Activity Stock

CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Charles M. Calfee, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Rebecca Lynette McCawley, 30, Charlestown, theft of motor vehicle

Justin Allen Thomasson, 28, Jeffersonville, auto theft, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, hold for other agency (felony)

Ameer M. Alghazali, 26, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, criminal confinement, false reporting information

Dusten Allen Angel, 25, Louisville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Samuel T. Brace, 37, New Albany, public intoxication

Justin A. Thomasson, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant

Darvin L. Rogers, 49, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Teresa M. Gonzales, 36, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Laquantae B. Jenkins Harris, 24, New Albany, court order appearance

Claude L. Saunders, 62, New Albany, warrant

Nelson J. Emery, 24, New Albany, carrying a handgun without a license, possession of paraphernalia

Chance M. Miles, 24, New Albany, possession of a handgun by serious felon, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, carrying a handgun without a license

Luz A. Rivera, 31, Jeffersonville, possession of controlled substance

Russell W. Hodge, 35, New Albany, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana

Kiarra A. Kennedy, 30, New Albany, domestic battery

Kimberly J. Muncy, 48, Sellersburg, warrant

RELEASED

Donald R. Carey, 53, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

