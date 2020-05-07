CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Charles M. Calfee, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Rebecca Lynette McCawley, 30, Charlestown, theft of motor vehicle
Justin Allen Thomasson, 28, Jeffersonville, auto theft, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, hold for other agency (felony)
Ameer M. Alghazali, 26, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, criminal confinement, false reporting information
Dusten Allen Angel, 25, Louisville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Samuel T. Brace, 37, New Albany, public intoxication
Justin A. Thomasson, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant
Darvin L. Rogers, 49, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Teresa M. Gonzales, 36, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Laquantae B. Jenkins Harris, 24, New Albany, court order appearance
Claude L. Saunders, 62, New Albany, warrant
Nelson J. Emery, 24, New Albany, carrying a handgun without a license, possession of paraphernalia
Chance M. Miles, 24, New Albany, possession of a handgun by serious felon, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, carrying a handgun without a license
Luz A. Rivera, 31, Jeffersonville, possession of controlled substance
Russell W. Hodge, 35, New Albany, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana
Kiarra A. Kennedy, 30, New Albany, domestic battery
Kimberly J. Muncy, 48, Sellersburg, warrant
RELEASED
Donald R. Carey, 53, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.