CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Darreyl Wayne Dold II, 23, Salem, warrant (felony)

Joni Nyoka Massey, 55, Henryville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (felony)

Crystal Dawn Sebastian, 27, Greenville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of paraphernalia, theft of motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV

Brandon Lee Rosenburger, 30, Greenville, synthetic ID deception, theft

Logan Channing Bazzell, 29, Jeffersonville, identity deception, false informing, hindering law enforcement process, warrant (misdemeanor)

Noah Jacob Taylor, 32, New Albany, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Kristian Michelle Glenn, 32, Knoxville, TN, warrant (misdemeanor)

Amanda Kay Waters, 36, Clarksville, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession or use of Legend Drug or Precursor, warrant (felony)

Mark Anthony Lowe, 45, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Catherine Ann Wise, 35, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kennedy Olivia Pitkin, 24, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Lara K. Daniel, 29, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Major Crane, 54, Louisville, theft

Victor Pryor, 54, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, theft, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

David Andrew Masqueda, 46, Louisville, possession or use of Legend Drug or precursor, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia, carrying handgun without license

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Renee K. Reid, 42, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Clark County

Gregory T. Steiner, 23, Corydon, warrant (violation of parole

Teddy W. Roy, 62, Evansville, warrant (violation of parole)

Jason R., Smith, 44, Memphis, warrant (violation of parole)

Jackson T. McGuire, 24, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Michael P. Swift, 36, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Shannon M. Heazlitt, 43, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Stephanie R. Leonard, 34, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole

Danielle Warren, 35, New Albany, domestic battery

RELEASED

Katier J. Hubler, 30, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Angela M. Jones, 43, Louisville, operating a vehicle (habitual traffic violator)

Rene Sanchez Vazquez, 36, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Dominique J. Malone, 27, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana

