CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Michael Lee Aydlett, 34, New Albany, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Marcus Lamont Sutton, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Levonn Derrick Haywood, 36, Moore, OK, warrant (felony)
Zachary William Beyerle, 26, Sellersburg, possession or use of Legend Drug or Precursor, resisting law enforcement, possession of syringe, warrant (felony)
Cameron Tyler Schweitzer, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Charles Ray Haggard, 57, Underwood, driving while suspended with prior conviction
Jesse McKinney, 27, New Washington, warrant (misdemeanor)
Terrence Simpson Jr., 22, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Stephanie E. Hammons, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Christopher Monche Westmoreland, 43, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kristi Deanne Skaggs, 35, Salem, court order return
Mark Anthony Krentz, 37, Rineyville, warrant (felony)
Michelle Lynn Barnhart, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
James David Masterson, 31, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Madeline Ann Harrison, 22, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Corey Clark Davis, 38, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, battery, disorderly conduct
Christopher W. Lochard, 46, Friendship, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Corey J. McGarry, 30, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Dominique Robertson, 42, New Albany, resisting law enforcement
Stephanie Michelle Brown, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Zachary A. Klein, 24, Borden, driving while intoxicated
Joseph H. Sims, 64, no address listed, driving intoxicated
Kedrian L. Yarnell, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Robert Beaven, 36, Clarksville, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to notify law enforcement, driving while intoxicated
Ciona Grubbs, 27, Louisville, theft, possession of paraphernalia
Eric M. Chaffins, 38, no address listed, intimidation to police officer, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass
Charles Mayfield, 59, New Albany, domestic battery
Sandi Ray Davis, 20, Jeffersonville, theft
James Christopher Johnson, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), obstruction of justice, false informing, possession of synthetic drug or synthetic drug look-a-like substance, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia
Rachel Nicole Whitworth, 36, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine
Dennis Trevor Childs, 34, Louisville, possession of syringe, hold for other agency (felony)
Korey Wayne Sorg, 30, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Justin A. Favreau, 21, Louisville, false identity statement, resisting law enforcement
Shannon Marie McQuirt, 29, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Sierra Peyton Mackey, 21, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Samuel A. Carlisle, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Joshua N. Kingrey, 33, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness, shooting firearm into dwelling/building
Yolany Marisol Maldonado-Mejia, 21, Clarksville, operator never licensed
April Campbell, 40, Henryville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Warren Todd Rucker, 30, Clarksville, leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury, possession of a controlled substance
Dakota Ryan Barnes, 26, Palmyra, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Karen Renee Castaneda, 47, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Norman Douglas Couch, 35, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Deven Jae Hill-Hampton, 27, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Thomas Michael Perrin, 32, Borden, battery, resisting law enforcement
Brittany P. Bixler, 20, Lexington, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)
Dacia Lindsey Smith, 31, Depauw, warrant (felony)
Christian Wayne Williams, 26, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Matthew J. Colwell, 18, Scottsburg, driving while intoxicated
Edward Paul Fitch, 39, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Stephon Latrell Boyd, 21, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Robert Louis Cain, 37, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Joshua Caleb Boone, 30, Taylorsville, KY., warrant (felony)
Robin Ray Elliott, 45, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Andrew Thomas Lee, 37, Mount Washington, warrant (felony)
Erik Adalberto Ramos, 45, Louisville, operator never licensed, reckless driving
Jacob Adam Cooler, 20, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, voyeurism, theft of motor vehicle, criminal confinement, criminal recklessness, intimidation, strangulation, kidnapping using a vehicle, theft, battery
RELEASED
Teresa Ann Wallace, 51, New Albany, theft with prior conviction, possession of a controlled substance schedule I-IV
Nathan C. Long, 20, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, Schedule I or II drug, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Wendell Louis Moore, 31, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice with prior conviction, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Terrell L. Roberts, 36, no address listed, needs to sign wavier of extradition, hold for Jefferson County, KY
James J. Martell, 29, New Albany, warrant
Joseph C. Anderson, 20, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Robert W. Devine, 50, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
Melissa M. Babbitt, 48, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Melissa J. Sewell, 50, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Marcus L. Sutton, 44, New Albany, warrant
Krista J. Hunt, 29, Greenville, warrant (violation of parole)
Chelsea M. Sharp, 27, Georgetown, warrant
Carrissa M. Eichler,. 24, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Shambray K. Lacy, 22, Indianapolis, warrant (failure to appear)
Anton T. Cousins, 36, Putnamvlle Correctional Facility, warrant, court order transfer
Noah J. Taylor, 32, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Cody T. Haynes, 24, New Albany, warrant
Rachael L. Relly, 22, Elizabeth, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Wayne A. Vanriper, 45, Manitou City, KY, warrant (violation of parole)
Richard E. Hanger, 40, New Albany, criminal trespass
RELEASED
Aaron L. Grant, 26, Sellersburg, warrant
Sher B. Rai, 24, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated prior
Jamee A. Smith, 35, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Demar King, 36, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Larry J. Butler, 49, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Alexis N. Johnson, 23, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Blake E. Braden, 30, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Robert L. Douglas, 58, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Chad A. Carroll, 48, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Timothy M. Brown, 58, Lanesville, driving while intoxicated
Lacey N. Roberts, 38, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
