Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Michael Lee Aydlett, 34, New Albany, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Marcus Lamont Sutton, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Levonn Derrick Haywood, 36, Moore, OK, warrant (felony)

Zachary William Beyerle, 26, Sellersburg, possession or use of Legend Drug or Precursor, resisting law enforcement, possession of syringe, warrant (felony)

Cameron Tyler Schweitzer, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Charles Ray Haggard, 57, Underwood, driving while suspended with prior conviction

Jesse McKinney, 27, New Washington, warrant (misdemeanor)

Terrence Simpson Jr., 22, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Stephanie E. Hammons, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Christopher Monche Westmoreland, 43, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kristi Deanne Skaggs, 35, Salem, court order return

Mark Anthony Krentz, 37, Rineyville, warrant (felony)

Michelle Lynn Barnhart, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

James David Masterson, 31, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Madeline Ann Harrison, 22, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Corey Clark Davis, 38, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, battery, disorderly conduct

Christopher W. Lochard, 46, Friendship, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Corey J. McGarry, 30, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Dominique Robertson, 42, New Albany, resisting law enforcement

Stephanie Michelle Brown, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Zachary A. Klein, 24, Borden, driving while intoxicated

Joseph H. Sims, 64, no address listed, driving intoxicated

Kedrian L. Yarnell, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Robert Beaven, 36, Clarksville, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to notify law enforcement, driving while intoxicated

Ciona Grubbs, 27, Louisville, theft, possession of paraphernalia

Eric M. Chaffins, 38, no address listed, intimidation to police officer, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass

Charles Mayfield, 59, New Albany, domestic battery

Sandi Ray Davis, 20, Jeffersonville, theft

James Christopher Johnson, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), obstruction of justice, false informing, possession of synthetic drug or synthetic drug look-a-like substance, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia

Rachel Nicole Whitworth, 36, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine

Dennis Trevor Childs, 34, Louisville, possession of syringe, hold for other agency (felony)

Korey Wayne Sorg, 30, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Justin A. Favreau, 21, Louisville, false identity statement, resisting law enforcement

Shannon Marie McQuirt, 29, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Sierra Peyton Mackey, 21, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Samuel A. Carlisle, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Joshua N. Kingrey, 33, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness, shooting firearm into dwelling/building

Yolany Marisol Maldonado-Mejia, 21, Clarksville, operator never licensed

April Campbell, 40, Henryville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Warren Todd Rucker, 30, Clarksville, leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury, possession of a controlled substance

Dakota Ryan Barnes, 26, Palmyra, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Karen Renee Castaneda, 47, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Norman Douglas Couch, 35, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Deven Jae Hill-Hampton, 27, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Thomas Michael Perrin, 32, Borden, battery, resisting law enforcement

Brittany P. Bixler, 20, Lexington, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)

Dacia Lindsey Smith, 31, Depauw, warrant (felony)

Christian Wayne Williams, 26, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Matthew J. Colwell, 18, Scottsburg, driving while intoxicated

Edward Paul Fitch, 39, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Stephon Latrell Boyd, 21, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Robert Louis Cain, 37, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Joshua Caleb Boone, 30, Taylorsville, KY., warrant (felony)

Robin Ray Elliott, 45, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Andrew Thomas Lee, 37, Mount Washington, warrant (felony)

Erik Adalberto Ramos, 45, Louisville, operator never licensed, reckless driving

Jacob Adam Cooler, 20, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, voyeurism, theft of motor vehicle, criminal confinement, criminal recklessness, intimidation, strangulation, kidnapping using a vehicle, theft, battery

RELEASED

Teresa Ann Wallace, 51, New Albany, theft with prior conviction, possession of a controlled substance schedule I-IV

Nathan C. Long, 20, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, Schedule I or II drug, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Wendell Louis Moore, 31, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice with prior conviction, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Terrell L. Roberts, 36, no address listed, needs to sign wavier of extradition, hold for Jefferson County, KY

James J. Martell, 29, New Albany, warrant

Joseph C. Anderson, 20, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Robert W. Devine, 50, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana

Melissa M. Babbitt, 48, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

Melissa J. Sewell, 50, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Marcus L. Sutton, 44, New Albany, warrant

Krista J. Hunt, 29, Greenville, warrant (violation of parole)

Chelsea M. Sharp, 27, Georgetown, warrant

Carrissa M. Eichler,. 24, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Shambray K. Lacy, 22, Indianapolis, warrant (failure to appear)

Anton T. Cousins, 36, Putnamvlle Correctional Facility, warrant, court order transfer

Noah J. Taylor, 32, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Cody T. Haynes, 24, New Albany, warrant

Rachael L. Relly, 22, Elizabeth, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Wayne A. Vanriper, 45, Manitou City, KY, warrant (violation of parole)

Richard E. Hanger, 40, New Albany, criminal trespass

RELEASED

Aaron L. Grant, 26, Sellersburg, warrant

Sher B. Rai, 24, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated prior

Jamee A. Smith, 35, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Demar King, 36, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Larry J. Butler, 49, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Alexis N. Johnson, 23, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Blake E. Braden, 30, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Robert L. Douglas, 58, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Chad A. Carroll, 48, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Timothy M. Brown, 58, Lanesville, driving while intoxicated

Lacey N. Roberts, 38, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

