CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Karl Robert Johnson, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Billy Ray Watson, 26, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael Paul Schrader, 36, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
James Ryan Eaks, 44, Sellersburg, theft
Tasha L. Swartz, 47, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Elliott Edward Shelton, 47, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Sarah Richelle Williams, 36, Floyds Knobs, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kristy Marie Snider, 37, Georgetown, warrant (felony)
Phillip M. Beeson, 33, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Travis M. Watkins, 29, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Alexandrea J. Mathers, 22, Jeffersontown, KY, possession of methamphetamine
Tammy Sue Linton, 51, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kaitlin Travis, 30, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Damian Dominic Thorne, 44, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia, refusal to identify
Victoria Jarrett, 24, LaGrange, KY, driving while intoxicated
Teandra N. Watkins, 29, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, dealing in schedule V controlled substance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Samantha A. Adams, 32, Sellersburg, theft, warrant (misdemeanor), theft
Bruce Wade Bartley, 58, Louisville, sexual battery
Carla A. Poe, 65, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person
Troy Daniel Keith Bales, 36, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
James Lovon Williams, 28, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
Sharon S. Hoby-Hughes, 59, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Melissa Lynn-Nester Martinez, 29, no address listed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Lakeshia Felton, 31, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Youwna S. Esters, 39, Charlestown, disorderly conduct, neglect of dependent, resisting law enforcement, domestic battery, battery by bodily waste, battery, no injury to public safety officer, criminal mischief, intimidation
Javier Armondo Valenzuela, 52, Charlestown, domestic battery, neglect of dependent
Latrice Rochelle Johnson, 57, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Sean Damoane Simpson, 48, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency
Michael Scroggins, 55, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
James Allen Ralph, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Darryl Raymond Hogue, 59, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Nicholas Anthony House, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Matthew J. Lotze, 23, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Lakeshia Lynn Harvey, 23, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Catrell Lorne Mosby Jr., 28, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Jane B. Norris, 39, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person
Brandon Paul Lockwood, 38, Memphis, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of syringe
John Robert Ellnor, 24, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or II drug, possession of paraphernalia, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe
Christianna Noelle Dunn, 19, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
RELEASED
Sam Sahleng Mbaye, 20, Clarksville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Hector E. Estrelia, 24, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years
Danielle L. Johnston, 22, Jeffersonville, false informing, synthetic ID deception, operator never licensed
Charles Harrison III, 57, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended with prior conviction
Cornelius Kennard Horne, 33, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, strangulation
FLOYD COUNTY
No Floyd County book-ins released on Monday due to Veterans Day holiday.
