Jail Activity Stock
Buy Now

CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Karl Robert Johnson, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Billy Ray Watson, 26, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Michael Paul Schrader, 36, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

James Ryan Eaks, 44, Sellersburg, theft

Tasha L. Swartz, 47, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Elliott Edward Shelton, 47, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Sarah Richelle Williams, 36, Floyds Knobs, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kristy Marie Snider, 37, Georgetown, warrant (felony)

Phillip M. Beeson, 33, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Travis M. Watkins, 29, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Alexandrea J. Mathers, 22, Jeffersontown, KY, possession of methamphetamine

Tammy Sue Linton, 51, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kaitlin Travis, 30, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Damian Dominic Thorne, 44, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia, refusal to identify

Victoria Jarrett, 24, LaGrange, KY, driving while intoxicated

Teandra N. Watkins, 29, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, dealing in schedule V controlled substance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Samantha A. Adams, 32, Sellersburg, theft, warrant (misdemeanor), theft

Bruce Wade Bartley, 58, Louisville, sexual battery

Carla A. Poe, 65, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person

Troy Daniel Keith Bales, 36, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

James Lovon Williams, 28, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Sharon S. Hoby-Hughes, 59, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Melissa Lynn-Nester Martinez, 29, no address listed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Lakeshia Felton, 31, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Youwna S. Esters, 39, Charlestown, disorderly conduct, neglect of dependent, resisting law enforcement, domestic battery, battery by bodily waste, battery, no injury to public safety officer, criminal mischief, intimidation

Javier Armondo Valenzuela, 52, Charlestown, domestic battery, neglect of dependent

Latrice Rochelle Johnson, 57, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Sean Damoane Simpson, 48, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency

Michael Scroggins, 55, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

James Allen Ralph, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Darryl Raymond Hogue, 59, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Nicholas Anthony House, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Matthew J. Lotze, 23, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Lakeshia Lynn Harvey, 23, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Catrell Lorne Mosby Jr., 28, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Jane B. Norris, 39, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person

Brandon Paul Lockwood, 38, Memphis, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of syringe

John Robert Ellnor, 24, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or II drug, possession of paraphernalia, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe

Christianna Noelle Dunn, 19, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

RELEASED

Sam Sahleng Mbaye, 20, Clarksville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Hector E. Estrelia, 24, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years

Danielle L. Johnston, 22, Jeffersonville, false informing, synthetic ID deception, operator never licensed

Charles Harrison III, 57, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended with prior conviction

Cornelius Kennard Horne, 33, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, strangulation

FLOYD COUNTY

No Floyd County book-ins released on Monday due to Veterans Day holiday.

Tags

Recommended for you