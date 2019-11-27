CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Michael Lacharles Billups, 34, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, driving while intoxicated
Matthew Michael Williams, 49, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Joshua Brian Wolfe, 28, New Albany, operator never licensed, expired license plates, wrong way on one way
Travis Tyler Murphy, 27, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Johnathan Michael Parker, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Stephanie Marie Smith, 38, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Julianna M. Craig, 51, Noblesville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Susan Joy Kinslow, 50, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Danny Charles Flores, 25, Greenwood, warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael Adam Troutman, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Timberly Onyx Powers, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Darian Michelle Wright, 30, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug
John K. Coomer, 47, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Gary Lee Exterkamp, 66, Louisville, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia
RELEASED
Brett Matthew Jones, 41, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Isaiah Bailey Blanton, 21, Jeffersonville, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jacob A, Bates, 36, no address listed, visiting a common nuisance
Stafanie N. Case, 34, New Albany, possession of syringe, visiting a common nuisance
Lonnie L. Hawkins, 33, New Albany, maintaining a common nuisance
Amber N. Davis, 37, New Albany, maintaining a common nuisance, hold for Clark County
Virgina R. Green, 37, no address listed, possession of paraphernalia, visiting a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine
Jason G. Cravens, 40, New Albany, trespass
William D. Jones, 40, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Dakota R. Barnes, 26, Palmyra, warrant (failure to appear)
Brian L. Druin, 41, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine
Cheri L. Schlager, 42, New Albany, domestic battery
Eric A. Howards, 43, Sellersburg, domestic battery
Anthony C. Edwards Jr., 24, New Albany, disorderly conduct, public intoxication
Amanda L. Hagen, 36, Shephersville, KY., possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, theft
RELEASED
Krystle J. Martin, 29, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement
