Jail Activity Stock
Buy Now

CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Michael Lacharles Billups, 34, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, driving while intoxicated

Matthew Michael Williams, 49, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Joshua Brian Wolfe, 28, New Albany, operator never licensed, expired license plates, wrong way on one way

Travis Tyler Murphy, 27, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Johnathan Michael Parker, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Stephanie Marie Smith, 38, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Julianna M. Craig, 51, Noblesville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Susan Joy Kinslow, 50, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Danny Charles Flores, 25, Greenwood, warrant (misdemeanor)

Michael Adam Troutman, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Timberly Onyx Powers, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Darian Michelle Wright, 30, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug

John K. Coomer, 47, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Gary Lee Exterkamp, 66, Louisville, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia

RELEASED

Brett Matthew Jones, 41, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Isaiah Bailey Blanton, 21, Jeffersonville, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jacob A, Bates, 36, no address listed, visiting a common nuisance

Stafanie N. Case, 34, New Albany, possession of syringe, visiting a common nuisance

Lonnie L. Hawkins, 33, New Albany, maintaining a common nuisance

Amber N. Davis, 37, New Albany, maintaining a common nuisance, hold for Clark County

Virgina R. Green, 37, no address listed, possession of paraphernalia, visiting a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine

Jason G. Cravens, 40, New Albany, trespass

William D. Jones, 40, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Dakota R. Barnes, 26, Palmyra, warrant (failure to appear)

Brian L. Druin, 41, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine

Cheri L. Schlager, 42, New Albany, domestic battery

Eric A. Howards, 43, Sellersburg, domestic battery

Anthony C. Edwards Jr., 24, New Albany, disorderly conduct, public intoxication

Amanda L. Hagen, 36, Shephersville, KY., possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, theft

RELEASED

Krystle J. Martin, 29, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement

Tags

Recommended for you