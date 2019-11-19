Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Andres D. Garcia, 23, Smyrna, operator never licensed

Jessica L. South, 34, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Joshua Stephen Hasting, 27, Palmyra, warrant (felony)

Steven A. Carroll, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Amy Lynn Burden, 36, Georgetown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Gregory W. Portman Jr., 38, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Benjamin Jesse David Miller, 25, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Eric Lee Roberts, 40, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior conviction, warrant (misdemeanor)

Isaih Michael Trowbridge, 21, Mauckport, warrant (felony)

Gary M. Wright, 66, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Melissa Kay Adams, 42, Scottsburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Anthony Chenault Franklin, 44, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Michelle Sandra Glass, 22, New Albany, theft with prior conviction, possession of paraphernalia

Angel De Jesus Rodriguez, 27, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior conviction, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Stephen T. Hodges, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic, scheduler I or II drug

Matthew Aaron Martin, 29, Pekin, driving while intoxicated, refusal duties of arresting officer

Lyndsey Cheyenne Hopkins, 21, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Cierra N. James, 20, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV

Mark Wade Rightnowar, 34, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Abdulraheem Muhammad, 25, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Matthew Dewayne Prestridge, 30, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Ricky Lee Franz, 43, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Brad A. Shultz, 42, Greenville, invasion of privacy

Ashley N. Lames, 33, New Albany, warrant

Lawrence Abner II, 40, Austin, warrant (failure to appear)

Carl W. Anderson, 38, no address listed, criminal trespassing

Madeline A. Harrison, 22, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, hold for Clark County

Ashley E. Akin, 39, Campbellsville, KY, warrant (failure to appear)

Ariel M. Lagrange, 32, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with prior

RELEASED

Charles E. Madden, 42, Fredricksburg, warrant

