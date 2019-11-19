CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Andres D. Garcia, 23, Smyrna, operator never licensed
Jessica L. South, 34, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Joshua Stephen Hasting, 27, Palmyra, warrant (felony)
Steven A. Carroll, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Amy Lynn Burden, 36, Georgetown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Gregory W. Portman Jr., 38, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Benjamin Jesse David Miller, 25, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Eric Lee Roberts, 40, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior conviction, warrant (misdemeanor)
Isaih Michael Trowbridge, 21, Mauckport, warrant (felony)
Gary M. Wright, 66, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Melissa Kay Adams, 42, Scottsburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Anthony Chenault Franklin, 44, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Michelle Sandra Glass, 22, New Albany, theft with prior conviction, possession of paraphernalia
Angel De Jesus Rodriguez, 27, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior conviction, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
Stephen T. Hodges, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic, scheduler I or II drug
Matthew Aaron Martin, 29, Pekin, driving while intoxicated, refusal duties of arresting officer
Lyndsey Cheyenne Hopkins, 21, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
Cierra N. James, 20, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV
Mark Wade Rightnowar, 34, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Abdulraheem Muhammad, 25, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Matthew Dewayne Prestridge, 30, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Ricky Lee Franz, 43, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Brad A. Shultz, 42, Greenville, invasion of privacy
Ashley N. Lames, 33, New Albany, warrant
Lawrence Abner II, 40, Austin, warrant (failure to appear)
Carl W. Anderson, 38, no address listed, criminal trespassing
Madeline A. Harrison, 22, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, hold for Clark County
Ashley E. Akin, 39, Campbellsville, KY, warrant (failure to appear)
Ariel M. Lagrange, 32, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with prior
RELEASED
Charles E. Madden, 42, Fredricksburg, warrant
