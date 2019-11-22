CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jordan Trent Harrell, 25, Scottsburg, court order return
Shane Twayne Ooley, 48, Salem, warrant (felony)
Ricky Wayne Williams, 53, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)
Tiffany Brooke Campbell, 23, Henryville, warrant (felony)
Lauren Alyssa Saylor, 28, Georgetown, warrant (felony)
James Thomas Brown Jr., 29, Corydon, warrant (felony)
Nathan Daniel Densford, 33, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Louis H. Taylor, 32, no address listed, battery, criminal mischief
Nicholas James Elmore, 37, Clarksville, theft, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Carolyn Suzanne Garrett, 46, Jeffersonville, court order return
Melissa Jo Sewell, 50, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Keshelle M. Porter, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Johnathon M. Coy, 35, Shepherdsville, KY., theft
James Antionette Smith, 25, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Jacob Yuri White, 24, Evansville, battery with serious, endangering an adult
Russell Lee Prewitt, 47, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Teresa Ann Wallace, 51, New Albany, theft with prior conviction, possession of a controlled substance schedule I-IV
Jeffrey D. Eskridge, 61, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance schedule I-IV, possession of paraphernalia
Arthur E. Church III, 29, Jeffersonville, synthetic ID deception, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, possession of paraphernalia
Roverto Gonzales Gutierrez, 31, Louisville, operator never licensed, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Jessica R. Harp, 37, Jeffersonville, theft, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with an inmate
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Krystal D. Deal, 31, no address listed, hold for Louisville Metro
William E. Wheeler, 62, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)
Eric B. Johnson, 47, New Albany, theft with prior conviction
Bennie Q. Scott, 27, New Albany, domestic battery, hold for Clark County
Timothy A. Cottingham, 61, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Nicolas R. Traughber, 40, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Scott J. Decker, 31, no address listed, warrant
Dennis J. Garr Jr., 24, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Erik E. Byers, 37, Floyds Knobs, warrant, possession of methamphetamine
Jerry W. Brunson, 43, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Wani K. Tambo, 30, Louisville, warrant
RELEASED
None
