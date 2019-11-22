Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jordan Trent Harrell, 25, Scottsburg, court order return

Shane Twayne Ooley, 48, Salem, warrant (felony)

Ricky Wayne Williams, 53, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)

Tiffany Brooke Campbell, 23, Henryville, warrant (felony)

Lauren Alyssa Saylor, 28, Georgetown, warrant (felony)

James Thomas Brown Jr., 29, Corydon, warrant (felony)

Nathan Daniel Densford, 33, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Louis H. Taylor, 32, no address listed, battery, criminal mischief

Nicholas James Elmore, 37, Clarksville, theft, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Carolyn Suzanne Garrett, 46, Jeffersonville, court order return

Melissa Jo Sewell, 50, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Keshelle M. Porter, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Johnathon M. Coy, 35, Shepherdsville, KY., theft

James Antionette Smith, 25, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Jacob Yuri White, 24, Evansville, battery with serious, endangering an adult

Russell Lee Prewitt, 47, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Teresa Ann Wallace, 51, New Albany, theft with prior conviction, possession of a controlled substance schedule I-IV

Jeffrey D. Eskridge, 61, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance schedule I-IV, possession of paraphernalia

Arthur E. Church III, 29, Jeffersonville, synthetic ID deception, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, possession of paraphernalia

Roverto Gonzales Gutierrez, 31, Louisville, operator never licensed, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Jessica R. Harp, 37, Jeffersonville, theft, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with an inmate

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Krystal D. Deal, 31, no address listed, hold for Louisville Metro

William E. Wheeler, 62, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)

Eric B. Johnson, 47, New Albany, theft with prior conviction

Bennie Q. Scott, 27, New Albany, domestic battery, hold for Clark County

Timothy A. Cottingham, 61, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Nicolas R. Traughber, 40, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Scott J. Decker, 31, no address listed, warrant

Dennis J. Garr Jr., 24, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Erik E. Byers, 37, Floyds Knobs, warrant, possession of methamphetamine

Jerry W. Brunson, 43, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Wani K. Tambo, 30, Louisville, warrant

RELEASED

None

