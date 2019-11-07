CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Adrian Kashife Allen, 34, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Gregory Alan Broy Jr., 41, Jeffersonville, court order return
David Alan Mosier, 44, Salem, court order return
Lyndsey Katherine Spencer, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor),
Blair Eli Hoskinson, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Angela Martin, 39, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Ashley Nicole Bower, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Patrick Bruce Davidson, 48, Taylorsville, KY, theft
Donna Romero, 40, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Tasha Rasheda Jennings, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Michael Wayne Vest, 35, Tell City, court order return
Jeromy Lee Nelson, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Julia N. Louisville 20, Floyds Knobs, refusal to identify
Gregory W. Portman Jr., 38, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of use of Legend Drug or Precursor
Donald Frederick Dean, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement
Adrian J. Wood, 43, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
Patrick Andrew Crocker, 28, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
David S. Ritter, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Gavin Broc Nicholson, 32, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving
Shirley D. Chism, 26, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Isiah D. Lee, 26, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
John Mark Adkins Jr., 22, Memphis, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, endangering a person, reckless driving
FLOYD COUNY
BOOKED-IN
Dennis T. Childs, 34, New Albany, warrant
Melissa Johnson, 40, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Brian P. Robbins, 37, no address listed, warrant
Brandon M. Funk, 25, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Aaron M. Lewis, 30, Salem, warrant (violation of parole)
Charles R. Isaacs, 30, Cincinnati, warrant (hold for Harrison County)
Jeremy B. Babbs, 29, Palmyra, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana
Joseph L. Leasock, 22, New Albany, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement
Heaven A. Benningfield, 25, Rockville, warrant (court order appearance)
Brandon W. Skeens, 34, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
William R. Washburn, 33, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson Co., KY
Shenae L. Terry, 38, no address listed, warrant
RELEASED
John W. Long Jr., 30, Louisville, warrant
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.