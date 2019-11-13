Jail Activity Stock
Buy Now

CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Adrian Hullum, 47, Springfield, IL, probation violation

Brandon Lee Head, 37, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

Cerenity Dawn Reynolds, 19, Radcliff, KY, warrant (felony)

Tammy L. Perciful, 57, Borden, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person

Darryl Raymond Hogue, 59, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Lucas Timothy Funk, 36, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Ryan M. Sheckles, 32, no address listed, court order return

Bradley Scott Bottorff, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

David Adam Stapleton, 28, Noblesville, court order return

Ashley Wilson, 32, Guston, KY, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

Gretchen M. Craig, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Johnathon Everett Lloyd Bach, 31, Clarksville, residential entry, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, counterfeiting

Thinh Noang Phan, 27, Jeffersonville, residential entry

Lori R. James, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Damian Curtsinger, 54, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Thomas Warren Baldwin Jr., 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jeremiah Bradley Robison, 35, no address listed, interference with reporting of crime, criminal mischief, battery with moderate bodily injury

RELEASED

Ciara S. Morris, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Shawn G. Kermitz, 42, Powder Springs, GA., public intoxication

William Floyd, 60, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person

Darrel C. Browning, 41, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Cheryl Mitchell, 47, New Albany, possession of controlled substance

Tags

Recommended for you