CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Adrian Hullum, 47, Springfield, IL, probation violation
Brandon Lee Head, 37, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Cerenity Dawn Reynolds, 19, Radcliff, KY, warrant (felony)
Tammy L. Perciful, 57, Borden, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person
Darryl Raymond Hogue, 59, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Lucas Timothy Funk, 36, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Ryan M. Sheckles, 32, no address listed, court order return
Bradley Scott Bottorff, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
David Adam Stapleton, 28, Noblesville, court order return
Ashley Wilson, 32, Guston, KY, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Gretchen M. Craig, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Johnathon Everett Lloyd Bach, 31, Clarksville, residential entry, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, counterfeiting
Thinh Noang Phan, 27, Jeffersonville, residential entry
Lori R. James, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Damian Curtsinger, 54, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Thomas Warren Baldwin Jr., 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jeremiah Bradley Robison, 35, no address listed, interference with reporting of crime, criminal mischief, battery with moderate bodily injury
RELEASED
Ciara S. Morris, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Shawn G. Kermitz, 42, Powder Springs, GA., public intoxication
William Floyd, 60, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person
Darrel C. Browning, 41, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Cheryl Mitchell, 47, New Albany, possession of controlled substance
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.