Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Danielle Nicole Wilkens, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant

Joshua Edward Cannon, 27, Memphis, warrant

Mikayla Marie Mohon, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant

Codie W. Dewitt, 22, Louisville, warrant

David Irvin Blair, 35, Clarksville, sex offender registration violation, sex offender fail to possess ID, sex offender residency offenses

Jesse Thomas Sexton, 29, Sellersburg, warrant

Darnell J. Shirley, 30, New Albany, warrant

Gary Keith Donaldson, 47, court order return

Nathaniel Ragin, 63, no address listed, criminal trespass

Dennis Joseph Garr Jr., 24, Clarksville, warrant

Stewart Dean Kopp, 41, Clarksville, warrant

Matthew P. Morton, 39, no address listed, court order return

Ernest Lynn Bell, 57, Russel Springs, KY, warrant

Daniel Lee Stone, 37, Seymour, warrant

Michael Anthony Nellom, 36, Louisville, theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia prior conviction, criminal trespass prior conviction

Dona E. Skaggs, 58, New Albany, warrant

Evan Scott Ross, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant

Stacy Diane Edds, 32, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, intimidation to police officer

William Armon Stewart, 60, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated

Robert Joseph Patterson Jr., 40, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass

Amy Lynn Burden, 36, Clarksville, criminal trespass

Ronald Wayne Harrell, 50, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended prior conviction, warrant

Kevin Dewayne Purvis, 32, Greenville, warrant

RELEASED

Timothy Douglas Wright, 57, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

Stephen Edward Childs, 56, Borden, driving while intoxicated

Chantelle Rene Pearce, 28, Marengo, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of syringe

Jessica Elaine Tempest, 41, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated

Jacqlyn Paige Brianna Rice, 19, Paoli, warrant

FLOYD COUNTY

Booked-IN

Benjamin D. Brown, 45, New Albany, warrant

Tiffany M. Ross, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant

Marcus A. Buba, 29, New Washington, warrant

Anthony A. Deaver, 33, Clarksville, warrant

James C. Proffitt, 52, New Albany, warrants

Kennedy E. O'Neal, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant

Kevin A. Rowley, 29, Indianapolis, warrant

Donal J. Blevins, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant

Joseph M. Roberts, 45, New Albany, warrant

Released

None

