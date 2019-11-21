CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Danielle Nicole Wilkens, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant
Joshua Edward Cannon, 27, Memphis, warrant
Mikayla Marie Mohon, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant
Codie W. Dewitt, 22, Louisville, warrant
David Irvin Blair, 35, Clarksville, sex offender registration violation, sex offender fail to possess ID, sex offender residency offenses
Jesse Thomas Sexton, 29, Sellersburg, warrant
Darnell J. Shirley, 30, New Albany, warrant
Gary Keith Donaldson, 47, court order return
Nathaniel Ragin, 63, no address listed, criminal trespass
Dennis Joseph Garr Jr., 24, Clarksville, warrant
Stewart Dean Kopp, 41, Clarksville, warrant
Matthew P. Morton, 39, no address listed, court order return
Ernest Lynn Bell, 57, Russel Springs, KY, warrant
Daniel Lee Stone, 37, Seymour, warrant
Michael Anthony Nellom, 36, Louisville, theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia prior conviction, criminal trespass prior conviction
Dona E. Skaggs, 58, New Albany, warrant
Evan Scott Ross, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant
Stacy Diane Edds, 32, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, intimidation to police officer
William Armon Stewart, 60, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated
Robert Joseph Patterson Jr., 40, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass
Amy Lynn Burden, 36, Clarksville, criminal trespass
Ronald Wayne Harrell, 50, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended prior conviction, warrant
Kevin Dewayne Purvis, 32, Greenville, warrant
RELEASED
Timothy Douglas Wright, 57, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Stephen Edward Childs, 56, Borden, driving while intoxicated
Chantelle Rene Pearce, 28, Marengo, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of syringe
Jessica Elaine Tempest, 41, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated
Jacqlyn Paige Brianna Rice, 19, Paoli, warrant
FLOYD COUNTY
Booked-IN
Benjamin D. Brown, 45, New Albany, warrant
Tiffany M. Ross, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant
Marcus A. Buba, 29, New Washington, warrant
Anthony A. Deaver, 33, Clarksville, warrant
James C. Proffitt, 52, New Albany, warrants
Kennedy E. O'Neal, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant
Kevin A. Rowley, 29, Indianapolis, warrant
Donal J. Blevins, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant
Joseph M. Roberts, 45, New Albany, warrant
Released
None
