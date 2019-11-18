CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Ashely N. Lames, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Kimberly Dawn Cochran, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Krissanna M. Nicholson, 36, Campbellsburg, warrant (felony)
Toya Ogletree, 41, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Aszjon Marques Brown, 28, Memphis, warrant (felony)
Vick Willie, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Kevin D. Taylor, 18, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, interference with reporting of crime
John Wilson Filion, 27, Corydon, warrant (misdemeanor)
James M. Fry, 57, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years
Daniel Mauldin, 35, Pekin, driving while intoxicated
Roberto Lee Guardado, 25, Marysville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Ryan W. Bright, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Oscar Danelo Martinez, 18, Clarksville, criminal recklessness with vehicle, operator never licensed
Nathaniel Ragin, 63, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
David Allen Adams, 39, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Spechelle Crawdus, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Sean Crews, 44, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Robert Earl Webb, 39, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Starla Ann Pollock, 30, Palmyra, warrant (felony)
Lawrence Kegan Clark, 28, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Yeshi G. Woldu, 43, Louisville, criminal trespass, refusing to leave property
Ricky Dean Henderhan, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Fernando Menendez, 50, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
PelJee Otgonsuren, 50, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed, driving while intoxicated (refusal
Lebron Gladden Jr., 51, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Kenneth D. Bruederle, 48, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Humberto Bonilla-Olaya, 41, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, operator never licensed
Michael Lee Arbogast, 46, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Jeffrey L. Rowan, 63, Borden, warrant (misdemeanor)
Angela Crystal Sauer, 41, Shepherdsville, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)
Shaina Renee Pohlmann, 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Latoya J. Smith, 34, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Yolanda Della Moss, 48, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Arnold Dean Petty, 52, Borden, warrant (misdemeanor)
Todd T. Morton, 52, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Curt Russell, 43, Louisville warrant (felony)
Lee Bland Willis, 61, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Eric J. Smith, 37, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Ashley N. Felts, 35, Beech Grove, warrant (felony)
Chris D. Miller, 54, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
James D. Branham, 37, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia with prior conviction
Dieudonne A. Nenjo, 21, Indianapolis, warrant
RELEASED
John Christopher Jones, 37, Richmond, KY, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Jamie Nicole Bernard, 37, Louisville, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jason A. Proctor, 34, New Albany, resisting law enforcement
Juwan M. Hamilton, 27, Mishawaka, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Linna County, Iowa
Victor J. Mitchell 38, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Richard J. Huebel, 40, Hardinsburg, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (failure to appear), hold for Orange County
Landon J. Rothbauer, 39, Putnamville Correctional Facility, warrant (court order appearance), hold for Putnamville Correctional Facility
Joseph R. Collins, 23, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Courtni B. Besecker, 31, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Elizabeth R. Smith, 36, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
David R. Huff, 41, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Vernon R. Wilkerson, 36, Jeffersonville, while driving while intoxicated with prior conviction, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person, hold for Vanderburgh County
Jeffery L. Roberts, 19, New Albany, theft
Courtney L. Hobson, 24, Salem, possession of methamphetamine, theft
Tyra S. McQuirt, 21, no address listed, theft with prior, public intoxication
Bobby M. Richardson, 28, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Gerald Adams Jr., 48, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole), possession of methamphetamine
Fernando Garcia, 26, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Louis R. Stafford, 45, Greenville, driving while intoxicated
Gregory A. Crenshaw, 37, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine
Darvin L. Rogers, 49, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
John W. Weddle, 49, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia with prior
Jeffery Comer, 42, Georgetown, needs to sign waiver of extradition, hold for Jefferson County, KY
RELEASED
Keri L. Logsdon, 42, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction
Kathya I. Pascahl. 51, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving
Dylan A. Neal, 21, Jeffersonville, carrying a handgun without a license
Edward A. Edmiston, 47, New Albany, public intoxication
Spechelle R. Crowdus, 29, Louisville, warrant
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.