CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Ashely N. Lames, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

Kimberly Dawn Cochran, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Krissanna M. Nicholson, 36, Campbellsburg, warrant (felony)

Toya Ogletree, 41, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Aszjon Marques Brown, 28, Memphis, warrant (felony)

Vick Willie, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Kevin D. Taylor, 18, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, interference with reporting of crime

John Wilson Filion, 27, Corydon, warrant (misdemeanor)

James M. Fry, 57, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years

Daniel Mauldin, 35, Pekin, driving while intoxicated

Roberto Lee Guardado, 25, Marysville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Ryan W. Bright, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Oscar Danelo Martinez, 18, Clarksville, criminal recklessness with vehicle, operator never licensed

Nathaniel Ragin, 63, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

David Allen Adams, 39, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Spechelle Crawdus, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Sean Crews, 44, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Robert Earl Webb, 39, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Starla Ann Pollock, 30, Palmyra, warrant (felony)

Lawrence Kegan Clark, 28, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Yeshi G. Woldu, 43, Louisville, criminal trespass, refusing to leave property

Ricky Dean Henderhan, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Fernando Menendez, 50, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

PelJee Otgonsuren, 50, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed, driving while intoxicated (refusal

Lebron Gladden Jr., 51, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Kenneth D. Bruederle, 48, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Humberto Bonilla-Olaya, 41, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, operator never licensed

Michael Lee Arbogast, 46, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Jeffrey L. Rowan, 63, Borden, warrant (misdemeanor)

Angela Crystal Sauer, 41, Shepherdsville, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)

Shaina Renee Pohlmann, 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Latoya J. Smith, 34, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Yolanda Della Moss, 48, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Arnold Dean Petty, 52, Borden, warrant (misdemeanor)

Todd T. Morton, 52, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Curt Russell, 43, Louisville warrant (felony)

Lee Bland Willis, 61, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Eric J. Smith, 37, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Ashley N. Felts, 35, Beech Grove, warrant (felony)

Chris D. Miller, 54, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

James D. Branham, 37, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia with prior conviction

Dieudonne A. Nenjo, 21, Indianapolis, warrant

RELEASED

John Christopher Jones, 37, Richmond, KY, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Jamie Nicole Bernard, 37, Louisville, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jason A. Proctor, 34, New Albany, resisting law enforcement

Juwan M. Hamilton, 27, Mishawaka, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Linna County, Iowa

Victor J. Mitchell 38, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Richard J. Huebel, 40, Hardinsburg, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (failure to appear), hold for Orange County

Landon J. Rothbauer, 39, Putnamville Correctional Facility, warrant (court order appearance), hold for Putnamville Correctional Facility

Joseph R. Collins, 23, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Courtni B. Besecker, 31, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Elizabeth R. Smith, 36, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

David R. Huff, 41, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Vernon R. Wilkerson, 36, Jeffersonville, while driving while intoxicated with prior conviction, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person, hold for Vanderburgh County

Jeffery L. Roberts, 19, New Albany, theft

Courtney L. Hobson, 24, Salem, possession of methamphetamine, theft

Tyra S. McQuirt, 21, no address listed, theft with prior, public intoxication

Bobby M. Richardson, 28, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Gerald Adams Jr., 48, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole), possession of methamphetamine

Fernando Garcia, 26, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Louis R. Stafford, 45, Greenville, driving while intoxicated

Gregory A. Crenshaw, 37, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine

Darvin L. Rogers, 49, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

John W. Weddle, 49, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia with prior

Jeffery Comer, 42, Georgetown, needs to sign waiver of extradition, hold for Jefferson County, KY

RELEASED

Keri L. Logsdon, 42, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction

Kathya I. Pascahl. 51, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving

Dylan A. Neal, 21, Jeffersonville, carrying a handgun without a license

Edward A. Edmiston, 47, New Albany, public intoxication

Spechelle R. Crowdus, 29, Louisville, warrant

