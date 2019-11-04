CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Samuel Lee Beavers, 19, Crothersville, hold for other agency (felony)
Collies Taylor, 58, Jeffersonville, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury
Jermaine Christopher Boatwright, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), driving while suspended with prior conviction
Kile Owen Goodman, 40, Indianapolis, intimidation to police officer, disorderly conduct
Timothy Ray Hopkins, 46, Brandenburg, KY, warrant (felony)
Nicole Dallas Lorey, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Jennifer Donnetta Hays, 43, Louisville, court order return
John Roger Cardwell, 46, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Candace Renee McDaniel, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Dawn M. Clark, 40, Louisville, theft
Mark Andrew Borcherding, 42, Seymour, warrant (felony)
Michael Lee Arnett, 49, Charlestown warrant (felony)
Fabian S. Martinez, 20, Otisco, warrant (felony)
Katelyn Marie Gardner, 22, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
Jackson T. McGuire, 24, Crestwood, KY, warrant (felony)
Billy D. McKinney, 47, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Whitney Nicole Madley, 30, Evansville, warrant (felony)
Thomas B. Rawlings, 45, Marysville, warrant (felony)
Demi C. Robison, 25, Memphis, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine
Daniel David Niehaus, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Christopher K. Evans, 50, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, invasion of privacy
KeShira Raconni Bell, 22, Jeffersonville, operator never licensed
Marcus Andrew Buba, 29, New Washington, theft, valuable metal relating to transportation/public safety/hospital/utility
Paul Bryant Mattingly, 36, Louisville, carrying handgun without license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
James C. Proffitt, 52, Charlestown, resisting law enforcement, warrant (felony)
James Anthony Taylor, 26, Charlestown, invasion of privacy
Javotae A. Lewis, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Anthony Rayon Harrison, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
William Joseph Riley, 28, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Katie J. Hublar, 30, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Steven Wayne Keller, 30, Memphis, warrant (misdemeanor)
Sierra M. Orcutt, 31, Indianapolis, warrant (felony)
Deveda A. Kinley, 55, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, possession or use of Legend Drug or Precursor, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction. operator never licensed
Quinton Z. Taylor, 19, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
Andrew Jordan Woods, 46, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal), driving while intoxicated, criminal recklessness, neglect of dependent
Shawna Lee Farmer, 51, Scottsburg, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (misdemeanor) possess of methamphetamine
Elizabeth Rose Montgomery, 26, Borden, warrant (felony)
Jonathan Douglas Niestockel, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Dalton L. Ward, 24, Underwood, warrant (felony)
James Anthony Wayne Ferrell, 31, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Melissa Ann Thomas, 34, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, trafficking with an inmate, warrant (misdemeanor)
Nicholas Adam Rogg, 34, Jeffersonville, possession or use of Legend drug or precursor, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV
RELEASED
Lucas Timothy Funk, 36, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or II drug, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of syringe, driving while suspended with prior conviction
Dorothy S. Bradley, 50, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), leaving the scene of an accident, driving while suspended with prior conviction
Abigayle Rose Lewellen, 26, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Joseph S. Cousins, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Ebony Latrice Dennis, 42, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, driving while intoxicated
Brandon Michael Nicholas, 22, Sellersburg, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), driving while suspended with prior conviction
Fleix N. Lopez-Neesmith, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Sarah R. Williams, 36, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)
Eric D. Crum, 32, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Rhonda M. Hall, 46, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Rhonda L. Baker 43, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Elliott E. Shelton, 47, no address listed, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon
Lance S. Warigon, 28, New Albany, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana with prior
Joshua L. Richardson, 32, Hardinsburg, warrant (failure to appear)
Jacob A. Coffman, 24, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Cory A. Glassner. 30, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Hardin County, KY
Christopher W. Wallace Sr., 42, New Albany, warrant, carrying handgun without a permit
Cameron R. Brown, 35, New Albany, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, Legend drug act, hold for Clark County
Brian A. Polen, 34, no address listed, criminal trespass, public intoxication
James A. Seacat, 40, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior, hold for Harrison County
Diamond K. Moore, 22, Louisville, battery on law enforcement officer, battery
Melissa J. Bielata, 48, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Elija P. Neukan, 20, West Port, theft
Shannon L. Wilkerson, 39, New Albany
Steven S. Tucker, 29, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Marcoulla A. Nesabitt, 33, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Samuel R. Atkins, 29, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with prior, driving while suspended
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.