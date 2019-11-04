Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Samuel Lee Beavers, 19, Crothersville, hold for other agency (felony)

Collies Taylor, 58, Jeffersonville, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury

Jermaine Christopher Boatwright, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), driving while suspended with prior conviction

Kile Owen Goodman, 40, Indianapolis, intimidation to police officer, disorderly conduct

Timothy Ray Hopkins, 46, Brandenburg, KY, warrant (felony)

Nicole Dallas Lorey, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Jennifer Donnetta Hays, 43, Louisville, court order return

John Roger Cardwell, 46, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Candace Renee McDaniel, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Dawn M. Clark, 40, Louisville, theft

Mark Andrew Borcherding, 42, Seymour, warrant (felony)

Michael Lee Arnett, 49, Charlestown warrant (felony)

Fabian S. Martinez, 20, Otisco, warrant (felony)

Katelyn Marie Gardner, 22, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

Jackson T. McGuire, 24, Crestwood, KY, warrant (felony)

Billy D. McKinney, 47, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Whitney Nicole Madley, 30, Evansville, warrant (felony)

Thomas B. Rawlings, 45, Marysville, warrant (felony)

Demi C. Robison, 25, Memphis, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine

Daniel David Niehaus, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Christopher K. Evans, 50, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, invasion of privacy

KeShira Raconni Bell, 22, Jeffersonville, operator never licensed

Marcus Andrew Buba, 29, New Washington, theft, valuable metal relating to transportation/public safety/hospital/utility

Paul Bryant Mattingly, 36, Louisville, carrying handgun without license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

James C. Proffitt, 52, Charlestown, resisting law enforcement, warrant (felony)

James Anthony Taylor, 26, Charlestown, invasion of privacy

Javotae A. Lewis, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Anthony Rayon Harrison, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

William Joseph Riley, 28, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Katie J. Hublar, 30, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Steven Wayne Keller, 30, Memphis, warrant (misdemeanor)

Sierra M. Orcutt, 31, Indianapolis, warrant (felony)

Deveda A. Kinley, 55, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, possession or use of Legend Drug or Precursor, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction. operator never licensed

Quinton Z. Taylor, 19, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia

Andrew Jordan Woods, 46, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal), driving while intoxicated, criminal recklessness, neglect of dependent

Shawna Lee Farmer, 51, Scottsburg, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (misdemeanor) possess of methamphetamine

Elizabeth Rose Montgomery, 26, Borden, warrant (felony)

Jonathan Douglas Niestockel, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Dalton L. Ward, 24, Underwood, warrant (felony)

James Anthony Wayne Ferrell, 31, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Melissa Ann Thomas, 34, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, trafficking with an inmate, warrant (misdemeanor)

Nicholas Adam Rogg, 34, Jeffersonville, possession or use of Legend drug or precursor, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV

RELEASED

Lucas Timothy Funk, 36, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or II drug, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of syringe, driving while suspended with prior conviction

Dorothy S. Bradley, 50, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), leaving the scene of an accident, driving while suspended with prior conviction

Abigayle Rose Lewellen, 26, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Joseph S. Cousins, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Ebony Latrice Dennis, 42, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, driving while intoxicated

Brandon Michael Nicholas, 22, Sellersburg, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), driving while suspended with prior conviction

Fleix N. Lopez-Neesmith, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Sarah R. Williams, 36, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)

Eric D. Crum, 32, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Rhonda M. Hall, 46, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Rhonda L. Baker 43, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Elliott E. Shelton, 47, no address listed, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon

Lance S. Warigon, 28, New Albany, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana with prior

Joshua L. Richardson, 32, Hardinsburg, warrant (failure to appear)

Jacob A. Coffman, 24, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Cory A. Glassner. 30, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Hardin County, KY

Christopher W. Wallace Sr., 42, New Albany, warrant, carrying handgun without a permit

Cameron R. Brown, 35, New Albany, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, Legend drug act, hold for Clark County

Brian A. Polen, 34, no address listed, criminal trespass, public intoxication

James A. Seacat, 40, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior, hold for Harrison County

Diamond K. Moore, 22, Louisville, battery on law enforcement officer, battery

Melissa J. Bielata, 48, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Elija P. Neukan, 20, West Port, theft

Shannon L. Wilkerson, 39, New Albany

Steven S. Tucker, 29, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Marcoulla A. Nesabitt, 33, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Samuel R. Atkins, 29, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with prior, driving while suspended

