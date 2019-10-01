CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Javari Devone Williamson, 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)
John Charles Watkins, 40, Bardstown, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)
Harry A. Wilson, 62, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael Gene Barth Jr., 49, Sellersburg, public indecency
Terry Joe Gill, 32, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Tyler Stephen Traver, 34, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Michael J. Meeks, 45, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Shayne Preston Cecil, 43, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Robin C. Anderson, 39, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)
Jeremy L. Ogan, 30, Clarksville, court order return
Kelley Suzanne Goodale, 38, Lanesville, warrant (felony)
DellShawn Lamont Cordell Jr., 19, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Devin Wesley Moss, 20, New Albany, warrant (felony), possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
Lloyd William McCreary Jr., 53, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Damonte Lamont Moss, 21, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice with prior conviction
Jay Jackson Hart, 58, Jeffersonville, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, visiting a common nuisance, drug or alcohol
Byron Forrest, 41, Borden, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, carrying handgun without license
RELEASED
Rachel Abele Tanner, 34, Sellersburg, identity deception, hindering law enforcement process
Lawrence William Richardson IV, 25, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, leaving the scene of an accident
FLOYD COUTY
BOOKED-IN
Gilbert R. Mills, 27, no address listed, criminal trespass
Antonio M. Hickerson, 38, Branchville Correctional, court order transfer, hold for Branchville Correctional
William R. Washburn, 33, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Jefferson County, KY
Nena L. Maynard, 35, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Jared R. Scifres, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Steven L. Rodewig, 30, Georgertown, possession of methamphetamine
Bradley K. Mangels, 40, no address listed, failure to appear
Sandy G. Lawrence, 58, warrant, hold for Clark County
Eric W. Robinson, 39, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Heather Weiss, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Melisse G. Downs, 53, New Albany, misuse of 911, disorderly conduct
Diamond K. Moore, 22, no address listed, public intoxication, disorderly conduct
Stephen C, Kellams, 39, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drug, possession of a controlled substance, hold for Henry County, KY
Hailey M. Beckmann, 26, New Albany, possession of heroin, possession of syringe
RELEASED
None
