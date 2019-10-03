Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Dolores J. Edelen, 63, Louisville, warrant

Jennifer R. Young, 31, Louisville, warrant

Dustin Wayne Compton, 32, Louisville, warrant

Bobby Lee Wright, 44, Jeffersonville, burglary, theft

Brianna Michele Gregory, 27, New Albany, warrant

Paul Richard Price, 37, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency

Brian Lee Carruthers, 42, Clarksville, operating while intoxicated

Jerod Scott Jarnagin, 23, Clarksville, warrant

Tammy Denise Jordan-Adams, 59, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency

Shelby Rae Allen, 27, Paoli, possession of syringe, obstruction of justice

John Russell Hansford, 35, New Albany, invasion of privacy

Aaron Ray Madley, 37, Marengo, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement, battery to public safety official, criminal mischief

Yvonne Faye Lanahan, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant

RELEASED

William Green Jr., 26, New Albany, hold for other agency

Jeunese M. Rigsby, 56, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Terrance Thompson Jr., 18, Memphis, TN, theft, possession of marijuana

Samantha Lynn Gaither, 30, Louisville, theft

David A. Atkins, 40, Depauw, warrant

Amanda Dawn Goodin, 37, Scottsburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of legend drug

Debra L. Smith, 49, Scottsburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of legend drug

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Sherri R. Bell, 49, New Albany, warrant

Dennis J. Garr Jr., 24, Clarksville, warrant

Caitlyn A. Druckenmiller, 30, Louisville, warrant

Lawrence G. Case, 35, New Albany, warrant

Lisa A. Smith, 30, Louisville, warrant

William Greene, 26, New Albany, warrant

Abraham Ramos-Sanchez, 31, Clarksville, warrant

Sherri K. Walling, 48, city at large, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, theft

Todd A. King, 40, Floyds Knobs, operating while intoxicated prior, OWI refusal

Bailey L. Sizemore, 22, Floyds Knobs, operating while intoxicated

RELEASED

Rosalio Cruz-Martinez, 44, Clarksville, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license

