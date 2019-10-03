CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Dolores J. Edelen, 63, Louisville, warrant
Jennifer R. Young, 31, Louisville, warrant
Dustin Wayne Compton, 32, Louisville, warrant
Bobby Lee Wright, 44, Jeffersonville, burglary, theft
Brianna Michele Gregory, 27, New Albany, warrant
Paul Richard Price, 37, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency
Brian Lee Carruthers, 42, Clarksville, operating while intoxicated
Jerod Scott Jarnagin, 23, Clarksville, warrant
Tammy Denise Jordan-Adams, 59, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency
Shelby Rae Allen, 27, Paoli, possession of syringe, obstruction of justice
John Russell Hansford, 35, New Albany, invasion of privacy
Aaron Ray Madley, 37, Marengo, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement, battery to public safety official, criminal mischief
Yvonne Faye Lanahan, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant
RELEASED
William Green Jr., 26, New Albany, hold for other agency
Jeunese M. Rigsby, 56, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Terrance Thompson Jr., 18, Memphis, TN, theft, possession of marijuana
Samantha Lynn Gaither, 30, Louisville, theft
David A. Atkins, 40, Depauw, warrant
Amanda Dawn Goodin, 37, Scottsburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of legend drug
Debra L. Smith, 49, Scottsburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of legend drug
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Sherri R. Bell, 49, New Albany, warrant
Dennis J. Garr Jr., 24, Clarksville, warrant
Caitlyn A. Druckenmiller, 30, Louisville, warrant
Lawrence G. Case, 35, New Albany, warrant
Lisa A. Smith, 30, Louisville, warrant
William Greene, 26, New Albany, warrant
Abraham Ramos-Sanchez, 31, Clarksville, warrant
Sherri K. Walling, 48, city at large, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, theft
Todd A. King, 40, Floyds Knobs, operating while intoxicated prior, OWI refusal
Bailey L. Sizemore, 22, Floyds Knobs, operating while intoxicated
RELEASED
Rosalio Cruz-Martinez, 44, Clarksville, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license
