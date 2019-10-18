CLARK COUNTY
Booked-In
Casey L. Jones, 41, Elizabeth, warrant
Cody Allen Randall, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant
Jonathan Michael Wolfe, 41, Louisville, warrant
Richard Charles Napier, 28, New Albany, warrant
Mikel Shannon Cleek, 45, Corydon, warrant
Brian K. Edwards, 45, Clarksville, warrant
Katherine Michelle Tudor, 32, Clarksville, warrant
Christian Lynn Lindsey, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant
Bradley Scott Bright, 29, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended with prior conviction, carrying a handgun without a license on school property
John Adam Clark, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant, possession of syringe
Jeremy Alexander Ginn, 32, Louisville, theft - firearm, dealing marijuana, hash oil or hashish, carrying handgun without a license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia
Phillip McKenzie Settles, 27, Sellersburg, possession of paraphernalia
Thomas William Jackson, 35, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency
Ida May Sizemore, 32, Charlestown, warrant
Christopher Paul McGaughey, 34, Fredericksburg, warrant
Edward Presley Barsh, 27, New Albany, warrant
Samuel Figueroa, 51, Clarksville, court-order return
Brandi Diane Gaddis, 33, New Albany, warrant
Thomas South Jones, 48, Clarksville, theft - prior conviction
Kiano Jarrell Knox, 25, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, dealing cocaine/narcotic
Mark Bradley Crick, 23, Charlestown, warrant
Kelsie Nicole Evans, 21, New Albany, possession of syringe, obstruction of justice, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug
Jerry T. Templeton, 43, New Albany, operating while intoxicated
Jerry Lee Davey Jr., 29, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated refusal
Released
Christian M. King, 38, New Albany, habitual traffic violator
FLOYD COUNTY
Booked-In
Christopher N. Love, 46, city at large, warrant
Michael A. Scott, 56, New Albany, warrant
Sarah A. Satterly, 40, New Albany, warrant
Shontae Bishop, 39, city at large, public intoxication
Richard L. Maupin, 44, Lanesville, operating while intoxicated
Released
Kain M. Martinez, 20, New Albany, warrant
Tevin L. Talbott, 26, New Albany, operating while intoxicated
Juan M. Schenfeld, 44, Louisville, operating without ever receiving a license
