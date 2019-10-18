Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

Booked-In

Casey L. Jones, 41, Elizabeth, warrant

Cody Allen Randall, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant

Jonathan Michael Wolfe, 41, Louisville, warrant

Richard Charles Napier, 28, New Albany, warrant

Mikel Shannon Cleek, 45, Corydon, warrant

Brian K. Edwards, 45, Clarksville, warrant

Katherine Michelle Tudor, 32, Clarksville, warrant

Christian Lynn Lindsey, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant

Bradley Scott Bright, 29, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended with prior conviction, carrying a handgun without a license on school property

John Adam Clark, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant, possession of syringe

Jeremy Alexander Ginn, 32, Louisville, theft - firearm, dealing marijuana, hash oil or hashish, carrying handgun without a license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia

Phillip McKenzie Settles, 27, Sellersburg, possession of paraphernalia

Thomas William Jackson, 35, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency

Ida May Sizemore, 32, Charlestown, warrant

Christopher Paul McGaughey, 34, Fredericksburg, warrant

Edward Presley Barsh, 27, New Albany, warrant

Samuel Figueroa, 51, Clarksville, court-order return

Brandi Diane Gaddis, 33, New Albany, warrant

Thomas South Jones, 48, Clarksville, theft - prior conviction

Kiano Jarrell Knox, 25, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, dealing cocaine/narcotic

Mark Bradley Crick, 23, Charlestown, warrant

Kelsie Nicole Evans, 21, New Albany, possession of syringe, obstruction of justice, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug

Jerry T. Templeton, 43, New Albany, operating while intoxicated

Jerry Lee Davey Jr., 29, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated refusal

Released

Christian M. King, 38, New Albany, habitual traffic violator

FLOYD COUNTY

Booked-In

Christopher N. Love, 46, city at large, warrant

Michael A. Scott, 56, New Albany, warrant

Sarah A. Satterly, 40, New Albany, warrant

Shontae Bishop, 39, city at large, public intoxication

Richard L. Maupin, 44, Lanesville, operating while intoxicated

Released

Kain M. Martinez, 20, New Albany, warrant

Tevin L. Talbott, 26, New Albany, operating while intoxicated

Juan M. Schenfeld, 44, Louisville, operating without ever receiving a license

