Jail Activity Stock
Buy Now

CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Brandon Rene Lynch, 22, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, battery, public intoxication

Ryan S. Spitznagel, 24, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)

Jason Edward Herthel, 36, Georgetown, hold for other agency (felony)

Joshua Dale Ellis, 44, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, public intoxication

John Robert Ellnor, 24, Clarksville, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or ll drug, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Gregory Alan Broy Jr., 41, Jeffersonville, court order return

Christopher Steven Schneck, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Monica Ann Cole, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Amanda Eve Hunt, 42, New Washington, identity deception

Ronald E. Jackson, 37, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Tina Ann Edwards, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Justin Dean Robinson, 44, Seymour, driving while intoxicated with conviction within seven years

Lacie Nicole Shanks 27, Charlestown, court order return

Justin J. Underwood, 23, no address listed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

RELEASED

Erik Dewayne Green, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Dwayne E. Duncan Jr., 21, Louisville, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

James C. Tutt Jr., 56, New Albany, warrant

Christina B. Elam, 33, Memphis, needs waiver of extradition signed, hold for Jefferson County, KY

Angela K. Caulk, 48, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Shannon J. Cunningham, 29, New Albany, domestic battery

Brandy S. Huth, 35, Madison, court order appearance

Eric W. Robinson, 18, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Gary B. Landers, 31, New Albany, possession of syringe, possession of narcotic, hold for Jefferson Co, KY

Briana L. Sharp, 23, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Krytstal D. Deal, 31, no address listed, possession of syringe, possession of narcotic, hold for Jefferson County, KY

Eric K. Luallen, 38, Sellersburg, possession of paraphernalia, theft

Clarissa L. Cockrell, 22, New Salkisbury, driving while intoxicated

Louis E. Hawkins, 29, Freetown, warrant (failure to appear)

Corey A. Mayfield, 35, Floyds Knobs, warrant (violation of parole)

Dennis R. Stotts, 62, Jeffersonville, driving withe intoxicated

Rachel M. Townsend, 37, Louisville, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine

RELEASED

Sarah L. Tetrick, 36, Sellersburg, warrant (violation of parole)

Ryan Cummings, 34, Greenville, driving while suspended (prior)

Tags

Recommended for you