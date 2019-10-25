CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Brandon Rene Lynch, 22, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, battery, public intoxication
Ryan S. Spitznagel, 24, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)
Jason Edward Herthel, 36, Georgetown, hold for other agency (felony)
Joshua Dale Ellis, 44, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, public intoxication
John Robert Ellnor, 24, Clarksville, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or ll drug, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Gregory Alan Broy Jr., 41, Jeffersonville, court order return
Christopher Steven Schneck, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Monica Ann Cole, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Amanda Eve Hunt, 42, New Washington, identity deception
Ronald E. Jackson, 37, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Tina Ann Edwards, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Justin Dean Robinson, 44, Seymour, driving while intoxicated with conviction within seven years
Lacie Nicole Shanks 27, Charlestown, court order return
Justin J. Underwood, 23, no address listed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
RELEASED
Erik Dewayne Green, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Dwayne E. Duncan Jr., 21, Louisville, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
James C. Tutt Jr., 56, New Albany, warrant
Christina B. Elam, 33, Memphis, needs waiver of extradition signed, hold for Jefferson County, KY
Angela K. Caulk, 48, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Shannon J. Cunningham, 29, New Albany, domestic battery
Brandy S. Huth, 35, Madison, court order appearance
Eric W. Robinson, 18, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Gary B. Landers, 31, New Albany, possession of syringe, possession of narcotic, hold for Jefferson Co, KY
Briana L. Sharp, 23, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Krytstal D. Deal, 31, no address listed, possession of syringe, possession of narcotic, hold for Jefferson County, KY
Eric K. Luallen, 38, Sellersburg, possession of paraphernalia, theft
Clarissa L. Cockrell, 22, New Salkisbury, driving while intoxicated
Louis E. Hawkins, 29, Freetown, warrant (failure to appear)
Corey A. Mayfield, 35, Floyds Knobs, warrant (violation of parole)
Dennis R. Stotts, 62, Jeffersonville, driving withe intoxicated
Rachel M. Townsend, 37, Louisville, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine
RELEASED
Sarah L. Tetrick, 36, Sellersburg, warrant (violation of parole)
Ryan Cummings, 34, Greenville, driving while suspended (prior)
