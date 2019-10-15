Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Charles Ray Fulton, 30, New Albany, invasion of privacy, resisting law enforcement

Steven Kelley Miller, 25, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Robert Joseph Potter, 29, New Albany, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while suspended with prior conviction, false identity statement, hold for other agency (felony), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Jeffery Michael Wallace, 58, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Vernon Leon Casey, 44, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Clark Edward Middleton Jr., 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felon), dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine

Kevin Scott Wright, 48, Jeffersonville, habitual traffic violator, violation of specialized driving privileges

Allexis Nichole Simpson, 29, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe

Blake Dillon Eldridge, 28, Clarksville, habitual traffic violator

James Michale Sharp, 38, Lexington, KY, warrant (felony)

Charles Edward Poppe, 58, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

William Edward Adamson, 62, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident,

Justin Todd McAdams, 36, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Natasha Lynne Parnell, 37, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, public intoxication, intimidation to police officer

RELEASED

Tyra LuAnn Crotzer, 47, Sellersburg, disorderly conduct

Douglas L. Bruce, 33, Charlestown, carrying handgun without license

Terrel M. Tucker, 49, Louisville, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUTY

BOOKED-IN

Jennifer M. Hack, 35, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County

Jaquan J. McCallum, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Danny C. Flores, 25, New Albany, warrant (possession of paraphernalia), hold for Clark County

Brian J. Morton, 33, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Mary I. Hubble, 65, New Albany, disorderly conduct

Jeremy L. Ogan, 30, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Karen LK Schimshocjk, 53, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Dexter T. Brooks, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Antwawn V. Shackelford, 35, New Albany, carrying a handgun without a license, public intoxication

Sylan A. Tabler, 32, Borden, warrant (failure to appear)

Theodore R. Woodard, 57, Louisville, theft

Toni M. Maddox, 54, Louisville, theft

Shenae L. Terry, 38, no address listed, residential entry, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct

RELEASED

Sam S. Mbaye, 20, New Albany, resisting law enforcement

Christopher N. Love, 46, no address listed, driving while suspended with prior

