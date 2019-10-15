CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Charles Ray Fulton, 30, New Albany, invasion of privacy, resisting law enforcement
Steven Kelley Miller, 25, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Robert Joseph Potter, 29, New Albany, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while suspended with prior conviction, false identity statement, hold for other agency (felony), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Jeffery Michael Wallace, 58, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Vernon Leon Casey, 44, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Clark Edward Middleton Jr., 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felon), dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine
Kevin Scott Wright, 48, Jeffersonville, habitual traffic violator, violation of specialized driving privileges
Allexis Nichole Simpson, 29, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe
Blake Dillon Eldridge, 28, Clarksville, habitual traffic violator
James Michale Sharp, 38, Lexington, KY, warrant (felony)
Charles Edward Poppe, 58, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
William Edward Adamson, 62, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident,
Justin Todd McAdams, 36, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Natasha Lynne Parnell, 37, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, public intoxication, intimidation to police officer
RELEASED
Tyra LuAnn Crotzer, 47, Sellersburg, disorderly conduct
Douglas L. Bruce, 33, Charlestown, carrying handgun without license
Terrel M. Tucker, 49, Louisville, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUTY
BOOKED-IN
Jennifer M. Hack, 35, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County
Jaquan J. McCallum, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Danny C. Flores, 25, New Albany, warrant (possession of paraphernalia), hold for Clark County
Brian J. Morton, 33, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Mary I. Hubble, 65, New Albany, disorderly conduct
Jeremy L. Ogan, 30, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Karen LK Schimshocjk, 53, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Dexter T. Brooks, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Antwawn V. Shackelford, 35, New Albany, carrying a handgun without a license, public intoxication
Sylan A. Tabler, 32, Borden, warrant (failure to appear)
Theodore R. Woodard, 57, Louisville, theft
Toni M. Maddox, 54, Louisville, theft
Shenae L. Terry, 38, no address listed, residential entry, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct
RELEASED
Sam S. Mbaye, 20, New Albany, resisting law enforcement
Christopher N. Love, 46, no address listed, driving while suspended with prior
