CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Michelle Sandra Glass, 22, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Norma Jean Cooper, 52, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Angela Grace Rainbolt, 52, no address, hold for other agency (felony)
Adan Bryan Urieta, 26, Charlestown, carrying handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Kelli Alexandra Brendle, 29, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine
James E. Martin, 32, Jeffersonville, battery with bodily injury, strangulation
James Stephen Hunter Jr., 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), driving while suspended with prior conviction
Kelly Rayne Bieckert, 41, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Aletha Rochell Foster, 44, Louisville, theft with prior conviction
James Michale Byers, 41, Henryville, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle
Adrian J. Peebles, 28, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, used weapon causing bodily injury, carrying handgun without license
Phillip A. Bagshaw, 54, Clarksville, dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish, maintaining a common nuisance, drugs
Jessie Allen Carver, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Charles Dwayne Peach, 25, Eminence, KY, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Kendra Renee Lamure, 27, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Scott Wesley Guerin, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Shawntez Depree Lorenzo Brand, 25, Osceola, false informing, disorderly conduct, intimidation to police officer
Angela Dawn Stein, 37, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Virginia Marie Peach, 45, New Albany, dealing cocaine or narcotic drug
James Ray Nifong, 49, Henryville, theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Dalton Shane Over, 27, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years
John Steven Baird, 26, Jeffersonville, obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV
Dylan B. Boman, 27, Henryville, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUTY
BOOKED-IN
James T. Ponders Jr., 65, Louisville, warrant
Aaron E. Pavey, 30, Palmyra, warrant (violation of parole)
Eric B. Johnson, 47, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Ronald W. Shewmaker, 50, Corydon, warrant, hold for Wabash Valley
Mary D. Boedicker, 29, Scottsburg, warrant (failure to appear)
Richard A. Knowland, 48, New Albany, habitual traffic violator, resisting law enforcement (vehicle)
Charles D. Peach, 25, Eminence, KY, warrant (failure to appear)
Chandler O. Bass, 35, New Albany, needs to sign waiver of extradition for DeKalb County, GA
RELEASED
Brian L. Druin, 41, Clarksville, possession of paraphernalia
