Jail Activity Stock
Buy Now

CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Michelle Sandra Glass, 22, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Norma Jean Cooper, 52, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Angela Grace Rainbolt, 52, no address, hold for other agency (felony)

Adan Bryan Urieta, 26, Charlestown, carrying handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Kelli Alexandra Brendle, 29, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine

James E. Martin, 32, Jeffersonville, battery with bodily injury, strangulation

James Stephen Hunter Jr., 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), driving while suspended with prior conviction

Kelly Rayne Bieckert, 41, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Aletha Rochell Foster, 44, Louisville, theft with prior conviction

James Michale Byers, 41, Henryville, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle

Adrian J. Peebles, 28, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, used weapon causing bodily injury, carrying handgun without license

Phillip A. Bagshaw, 54, Clarksville, dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish, maintaining a common nuisance, drugs

Jessie Allen Carver, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Charles Dwayne Peach, 25, Eminence, KY, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Kendra Renee Lamure, 27, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Scott Wesley Guerin, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Shawntez Depree Lorenzo Brand, 25, Osceola, false informing, disorderly conduct, intimidation to police officer

Angela Dawn Stein, 37, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Virginia Marie Peach, 45, New Albany, dealing cocaine or narcotic drug

James Ray Nifong, 49, Henryville, theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Dalton Shane Over, 27, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years

John Steven Baird, 26, Jeffersonville, obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV

Dylan B. Boman, 27, Henryville, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUTY

BOOKED-IN

James T. Ponders Jr., 65, Louisville, warrant

Aaron E. Pavey, 30, Palmyra, warrant (violation of parole)

Eric B. Johnson, 47, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Ronald W. Shewmaker, 50, Corydon, warrant, hold for Wabash Valley

Mary D. Boedicker, 29, Scottsburg, warrant (failure to appear)

Richard A. Knowland, 48, New Albany, habitual traffic violator, resisting law enforcement (vehicle)

Charles D. Peach, 25, Eminence, KY, warrant (failure to appear)

Chandler O. Bass, 35, New Albany, needs to sign waiver of extradition for DeKalb County, GA

RELEASED

Brian L. Druin, 41, Clarksville, possession of paraphernalia

Tags

Recommended for you