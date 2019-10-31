Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Kayla Nacole Morelli, 22, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Lacari D. Edmonson, 24, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Dejasia M. Thorn, 26, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jamye Lynn Hart, 40, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Daniel Ryan Ganote, 32, Scottsburg, hold for other agency (felony)

Bryson Chandler Holland, 27, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia, theft

Ebony l. Shepard, 38, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, draws/used weapon causing bodily injury, driving vehicle creating risk of injury, theft of motor vehicle, operator never licensed, theft

Casey June Frances Firkins, 24, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

James Blair Slaughter, 30, Salem, warrant (felony)

George Allen Conley, 42, Charlestown, court order return

Kenneth Dale Baxter, 29, Jeffersonville, invasion if privacy with prior conviction

Rachel Ryan Baxter, 39, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, hold for other agency (felony)

Dustin Dale Davidson, 26, Underwood, warrant (felony)

Joshua Lee Nash, 29, New Albany, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Dustin Adam Amy, 34, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Brian Phillip Boyd, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Travis Lee Humphrey, 36, Marengo, warrant (felony), theft

Jeremy Kyle Copeland, 33, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Matthew Scott Elliott, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement, draws/used weapon causing bodily injury, driving vehicle creating risk of injury, theft with prior conviction

Craig Shively Jr., 27, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, dealing in marijuana, hash oil or hashish

Mitchell Jackson Morris, 26, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Taina Lissette Muhammad, 40, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement

James A. Hall, 29, Tupelo, MS, warrant (felony), intimidation with a weapon, pointing a loaded firearm, invasion of privacy

RELEASED

Charles Alvin Potter III, 31, Sellersburg, intimidation, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement

Tammy Allen, 48, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Amanda A. Bradshaw, 36, New Albany, disorderly conduct, intimidation

William M. Lee, 26, New Albany, hold for Indiana Department of Corrections

Alisha R. Garcia, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Leslee R. Banks, 22, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Jason A. Brisco, 35, Pekin, warrant (violation of parole)

Tiffani R. Davis, 25, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

Timothy S. McCurley, 31, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

James L. Clark, 33, Louisville, needs wavier signed, hold for Kentucky Parole

Michael D. Casey, 28, New Albany, warrant

Amber C. Schoenbachler, 37, Fredricksburg, theft, possession of syringe, possession of heroin

Leonard W. Lavender, 36, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

None

