Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Shelly Marie Morris Weesaw, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant

Christopher Aaron Shaw, 40, Clifton, KY, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle used in crime, visiting a common nuisance - controlled substance

Julia Christina Shaw, 47, Hopkinsville, KY, theft of motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, hold for other agency

Tamara Lanae Fuqua, 24, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, strangulation, resisting law enforcement

Sierra M. Orcutt, 31, Indianapolis, criminal trespass

Eric Joe Hall, 35, Campbellsburg, warrant

Shawn T. Tunget, 37, Louisville, warrant

Tammy Jo Weddle, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant

Daniel A. Bowyer, 40, Nabb, warrant

David Beltran, 33, Seymour, warrant

Diondre M. White, 36, Jeffersonville, court-order return, hold for other agency

Sean Ronald Bougie, 50, Chicago, warrant

Sandy G. Lawrence, 58, Louisville, warrant

Charles Wayne Bloodworth, 44, Clarksville, warrant

Brittany M. Gregory, 34, Westview, KY, possession of legend drug, possession of synthetic drug or lookalike prior

Lisa Marie Jackson, 48, Charlestown, criminal trespass

Damon D. Day, 37, Charlestown, warrant

Elijah E. Mueller, 19, Memphis, IN, warrant

RELEASED

Shelby Rae Allen, 27, Paoli, possession of syringe, obstruction of justice

John Russell Hansford, 35, New Albany, invasion of privacy

Aaron Ray Medley, 37, Marengo, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement, battery, criminal mischief

Megan Marie Smith, 31, Jeffersonville, court-order return

Aguek C. Yout, 38, Nashville, operating while intoxicated refusal

Paul C. Kulp, 60, New Albany, warrant

Paul E. Bennett, 56, Jeffersonville, warrant

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Ronald W. Curtsinger, 52, Corydon, invasion of privacy

Charles F. Williams, 45, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Lindsay M. Childress, 34, New Albany, public intoxication

Marie D. Tieves, 29, New Albany, operating while intoxicated prior

Jerry D. Yeary, 48, New Albany, operating while intoxicated

RELEASED

None

