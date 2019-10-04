CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Shelly Marie Morris Weesaw, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant
Christopher Aaron Shaw, 40, Clifton, KY, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle used in crime, visiting a common nuisance - controlled substance
Julia Christina Shaw, 47, Hopkinsville, KY, theft of motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, hold for other agency
Tamara Lanae Fuqua, 24, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, strangulation, resisting law enforcement
Sierra M. Orcutt, 31, Indianapolis, criminal trespass
Eric Joe Hall, 35, Campbellsburg, warrant
Shawn T. Tunget, 37, Louisville, warrant
Tammy Jo Weddle, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant
Daniel A. Bowyer, 40, Nabb, warrant
David Beltran, 33, Seymour, warrant
Diondre M. White, 36, Jeffersonville, court-order return, hold for other agency
Sean Ronald Bougie, 50, Chicago, warrant
Sandy G. Lawrence, 58, Louisville, warrant
Charles Wayne Bloodworth, 44, Clarksville, warrant
Brittany M. Gregory, 34, Westview, KY, possession of legend drug, possession of synthetic drug or lookalike prior
Lisa Marie Jackson, 48, Charlestown, criminal trespass
Damon D. Day, 37, Charlestown, warrant
Elijah E. Mueller, 19, Memphis, IN, warrant
RELEASED
Shelby Rae Allen, 27, Paoli, possession of syringe, obstruction of justice
John Russell Hansford, 35, New Albany, invasion of privacy
Aaron Ray Medley, 37, Marengo, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement, battery, criminal mischief
Megan Marie Smith, 31, Jeffersonville, court-order return
Aguek C. Yout, 38, Nashville, operating while intoxicated refusal
Paul C. Kulp, 60, New Albany, warrant
Paul E. Bennett, 56, Jeffersonville, warrant
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Ronald W. Curtsinger, 52, Corydon, invasion of privacy
Charles F. Williams, 45, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Lindsay M. Childress, 34, New Albany, public intoxication
Marie D. Tieves, 29, New Albany, operating while intoxicated prior
Jerry D. Yeary, 48, New Albany, operating while intoxicated
RELEASED
None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.