CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

James Darrin Meredith, 37, Campbellsburg, warrant (felony)

Immanuale L. Petty, 18, Jeffersonville, false identify statement

Jessica Lynn Ross, 30, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, escape from detention, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief

Louie Allen Lawson, 39, Corydon, warrant (felony)

David Alan Mosier, 44, Salem, court order return

Jeremy LeRoy Pitman, 36, New Albany, residential entry, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property

Dadrian Anthony Dickerson, 28, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Julia N. Joseph, 35, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Jason Henry Morgan, 38, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Keith Andrew Kenney, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Jennifer Lynn Neville, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Mitchell D. Baxter, 30, Murfreesboro, TN, driving while intoxicated, refusal duties of arresting officer

Gabriel Thomas Leach, 42, no address listed, criminal mischief, possession or use of Legend Drub or precursor

Matthew Lewis Murdock, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Mark A. Anson, 55, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine

James A. Ferguson, 46, Clarksville, public intoxication, disorderly conduct

John Austin Schraft, 28, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Tevin Xavier Bonner, 27, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement

Tony Seth Fraley, 20, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement

Mario Cesar Moran Ramirez, 19, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, illegal possession of alcohol

Carl E. Anderson, 42, New Albany, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, hold for other agency (felony)

Danny Marshall Williams, 41, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Shonetony L. Cass, 40, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Travis Shane Atchison, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Aaron Delano Carlisle, 42, Soth Euclid, OH, warrant (felony)

Robert Brownell Greene, 59, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Samuel Figueroa, 51, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Troy Orlando Tucker, 45, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Randall Dwayne Chancellor, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Taylor M. Greer, 27, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, refusing to leave property

RELEASED

Christopher K. Roy, 40, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug

Christopher Edwards, 57, Clarksville, theft, motor vehicle

Kenneth Ray Dandridge, 56, Pine Bluff, AR, warrant (felony)

Ronald David Hunter Jr, 47, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, theft

Brandon Barhkad, 29, Cordelle, GA, false identity statement, refusal to identify

Tamara Catherine Dansby, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

George Edward Wallace, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUTY

BOOKED-IN

Larry E. Huff, 44, Austin, warrant (failure to appear)

Christopher B. Caswell, 40, Oakville, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Delaware County

Angela D. Jackson, 44, Memphis, warrant (failure to appear)

Reggie D. McShane, 33, Georgetown, interfering with reporting a crime, carrying a handgun without a permit, criminal confinement, strangulation, criminal recklessness, battery, carrying a handgun without a permit (prior)

Nicholas L. Applegate, 35, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated in a manner that endangers, driving while suspended (prior)

Juanita M. Barnett, 22, Louisville, false informing

Daniel Grant, 49, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Crawford County

De'Shawn L. Doss, 24, Louisville, auto theft

Kenneth D. McDaniel, 31, Midway, KY, needs to sign waiver for Versailles, KY

Thomas M. Perrin, 32, New Albany, knowing or intentional placement of 911 calls for prohibited

Michael O. Proctor, 42, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

Jaylen C. Davis, 22, New Albany, warrant, court order appearance

Kenneth W. Milby, 50, New Albany, driving while intoxicated in a manner that endangers

Amy R. Britt, 30, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Geoff G. Zink, 51, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated

Maxwell C. Gray, 23, Indianapolis, public intoxication

Jennifer L. Jackson, 27, New Albany, disorderly conduct

Amanda M. Mason, 30, Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct

Eric B. Johnson, 47, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

James E. Engram Jr., 35, New Albany, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement

Albert W. Williams II, 55, Greensburg, KY, warrant (failure to appear)

Ismael Moran Moran, 29, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, leading the scene of an accident

Kimberly D. Smith, 52, Georgetown, theft

