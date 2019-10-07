CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
James Darrin Meredith, 37, Campbellsburg, warrant (felony)
Immanuale L. Petty, 18, Jeffersonville, false identify statement
Jessica Lynn Ross, 30, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, escape from detention, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief
Louie Allen Lawson, 39, Corydon, warrant (felony)
David Alan Mosier, 44, Salem, court order return
Jeremy LeRoy Pitman, 36, New Albany, residential entry, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property
Dadrian Anthony Dickerson, 28, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Julia N. Joseph, 35, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Jason Henry Morgan, 38, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Keith Andrew Kenney, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jennifer Lynn Neville, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Mitchell D. Baxter, 30, Murfreesboro, TN, driving while intoxicated, refusal duties of arresting officer
Gabriel Thomas Leach, 42, no address listed, criminal mischief, possession or use of Legend Drub or precursor
Matthew Lewis Murdock, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Mark A. Anson, 55, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine
James A. Ferguson, 46, Clarksville, public intoxication, disorderly conduct
John Austin Schraft, 28, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Tevin Xavier Bonner, 27, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement
Tony Seth Fraley, 20, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement
Mario Cesar Moran Ramirez, 19, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, illegal possession of alcohol
Carl E. Anderson, 42, New Albany, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, hold for other agency (felony)
Danny Marshall Williams, 41, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Shonetony L. Cass, 40, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Travis Shane Atchison, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Aaron Delano Carlisle, 42, Soth Euclid, OH, warrant (felony)
Robert Brownell Greene, 59, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Samuel Figueroa, 51, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Troy Orlando Tucker, 45, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Randall Dwayne Chancellor, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Taylor M. Greer, 27, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, refusing to leave property
RELEASED
Christopher K. Roy, 40, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug
Christopher Edwards, 57, Clarksville, theft, motor vehicle
Kenneth Ray Dandridge, 56, Pine Bluff, AR, warrant (felony)
Ronald David Hunter Jr, 47, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, theft
Brandon Barhkad, 29, Cordelle, GA, false identity statement, refusal to identify
Tamara Catherine Dansby, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
George Edward Wallace, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUTY
BOOKED-IN
Larry E. Huff, 44, Austin, warrant (failure to appear)
Christopher B. Caswell, 40, Oakville, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Delaware County
Angela D. Jackson, 44, Memphis, warrant (failure to appear)
Reggie D. McShane, 33, Georgetown, interfering with reporting a crime, carrying a handgun without a permit, criminal confinement, strangulation, criminal recklessness, battery, carrying a handgun without a permit (prior)
Nicholas L. Applegate, 35, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated in a manner that endangers, driving while suspended (prior)
Juanita M. Barnett, 22, Louisville, false informing
Daniel Grant, 49, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Crawford County
De'Shawn L. Doss, 24, Louisville, auto theft
Kenneth D. McDaniel, 31, Midway, KY, needs to sign waiver for Versailles, KY
Thomas M. Perrin, 32, New Albany, knowing or intentional placement of 911 calls for prohibited
Michael O. Proctor, 42, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
Jaylen C. Davis, 22, New Albany, warrant, court order appearance
Kenneth W. Milby, 50, New Albany, driving while intoxicated in a manner that endangers
Amy R. Britt, 30, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Geoff G. Zink, 51, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated
Maxwell C. Gray, 23, Indianapolis, public intoxication
Jennifer L. Jackson, 27, New Albany, disorderly conduct
Amanda M. Mason, 30, Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct
Eric B. Johnson, 47, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
James E. Engram Jr., 35, New Albany, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement
Albert W. Williams II, 55, Greensburg, KY, warrant (failure to appear)
Ismael Moran Moran, 29, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, leading the scene of an accident
Kimberly D. Smith, 52, Georgetown, theft
