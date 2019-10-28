Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Leah Kay Clemons, 33, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Frank Allen Vest Jr., 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

David A. Kurz, 54, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)

Britton C. Lewis, 45, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jason L. Entwistle, 41, Greenwood, hold for other agency (felony)

Richard L. Christiano, 47, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)

Jalen A. Davis, 20, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)

Jonathan E. Washington, 21, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)

Marvin Christopher Thompson, 30, Peoria, IL., warrant (misdemeanor)

Torien Rachmon McDonald, 36, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Raymond Perry McIntosh Jr., 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jonathan William Stewart, 33, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Kasey LeAnna Stewart, 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Robert Gordon Dailey, 43, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Gregory Wayne Horn, 56, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Cameron Tyler Schweitzer, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Paul Richard Price, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Joshua Robert Hall, 36, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Michael Lynn Metcalf Jr., 33, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Albert William Perry, 30, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Dillon R. Davidson, 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Corey D. Zoeller, 26, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kelsey Marie Slaughter, 25, Otisco, warrant (felony)

Tina M. Yount, 54, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession on only)

Michael Patrick Godfrey, 26, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, refusal duties of arresting officer

Michael Aaron Wagner, 31, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Stephanie May Stottman, 35, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Joseph C. Mendoza, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Lisa Marie Jackson, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Darrell Wayne Neal, 54, Charlestown, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), invasion of privacy

Erica Nicole Moore, 25, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)

Amanda Kay Salesman, 38, Otisco, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Owen H. Cogburn Jr., 36, Louisville, warrant (felony)

John Dominick Noble, 24, New Albany, public intoxication, disorderly conduct

Aariel Cerra Matthews, 21, Louisville, theft

Mya Monette Fant, 19, Louisville, theft, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

William Ryan Densford, 35, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Laura Ann Cullins, 52, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Dale Alvin Wells, 62, Madison, driving while intoxicated

Charles R. Miller, 51, Farmington Hills, MI, public intoxication

Karla Valazquez Maldonado, 22, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Daniel A. Riley, 56, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Larry Wayne Curry, 54, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, habitual traffic violator

Gregory Wayne Lee, 27, New Albany, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Demetrius Jamal Gates, 27, no address listed warrant (misdemeanor)

David W. Clemons, 43, no address listed, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Christopher David Duncan, 29, New Washington, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Jacob McGill, 24, Prospect, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)

Brandon E. DeHart, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Jereme Dale Koch, 33, Scottsburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Richard Hardin Jr., 44, New Albany, domestic battery

Jeffrey Keith Taylor, 58, Jeffersonville, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement, intimidation to police officer, disorderly conduct

RELEASED

Dwayne E. Duncan Jr., 21, Louisville, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement

David Allen Pollard, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Robert Lee Eisenback Jr., 44, Louisville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, driving while intoxicated, refusal

Aniya Ciearr Thomas, 18, Louisville, theft, resisting law enforcement

Twanajia R. Dorsey, 19, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, theft

Angela Kay Sampson 45, DePauw, warrant (felony)

Brian D. Brown, 34, no address listed, battery with moderate injury (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Lonisha J. Johnson, 25, New Albany, warrant

Kristy M. Snider, 37, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County

Alphonso Kelly, 62, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Matthew A. Watson, 47, Corydon, warrant (failure to appear)

Kavon L. Manning, 39, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Timmy L. McDowell II, 37, English, warrant (failure to appear)

Desiree N. March, 35, Huntingburg, warrant (failure to appear)

Robin M. Denny, 47, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Emily J. Adams, 28, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)

Christopher S. Schneck, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant

Duane E. Riddle, 47, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)

Antwone Jennings, 34, no address listed, warrant

Melissa E. Russell, 30, Crown Pointe, warrant (failure to appear)

Ronald F. Graham, 46, Palmyra, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of cocaine, possession of narcotic

James L. Tutt, 37, no address listed, warrant, possession of ,methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drug

John P. Needy, 37, New Albany, carrying a handgun without a license

Douglas W. Hanlin, 36, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, hold for Harrison County

Tyler A. Roberts, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Teresa M. Gonzales, 35, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY

Maya S. Ghai, 35, no address listed, resisting law enforcement, possession of cocaine, common nuisance, disorderly conduct, intimidation

George T. Zearing, 52, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

William J. Wooden, 66, New Middletown, warrant (failure to appear

RELEASED

Fredy E. Herrera Perez, 22, Fisherville, KY., operating without a license

Jennifer D. Dujardin, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Dyra H. Welch, 39, Louisville, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement

Ryan E. Wheeler, 34, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Aaron L. Martin, 35, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Domonick D. Lewis, 21, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Candice H. Humphrey, 29, New Albany, possession of marijuana

Sean R. Fisher, 29, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

