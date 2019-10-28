CLARK COUNTY
Leah Kay Clemons, 33, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Frank Allen Vest Jr., 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
David A. Kurz, 54, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Britton C. Lewis, 45, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jason L. Entwistle, 41, Greenwood, hold for other agency (felony)
Richard L. Christiano, 47, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Jalen A. Davis, 20, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)
Jonathan E. Washington, 21, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)
Marvin Christopher Thompson, 30, Peoria, IL., warrant (misdemeanor)
Torien Rachmon McDonald, 36, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Raymond Perry McIntosh Jr., 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jonathan William Stewart, 33, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Kasey LeAnna Stewart, 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Robert Gordon Dailey, 43, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Gregory Wayne Horn, 56, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Cameron Tyler Schweitzer, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Paul Richard Price, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Joshua Robert Hall, 36, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Michael Lynn Metcalf Jr., 33, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Albert William Perry, 30, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Dillon R. Davidson, 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Corey D. Zoeller, 26, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kelsey Marie Slaughter, 25, Otisco, warrant (felony)
Tina M. Yount, 54, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession on only)
Michael Patrick Godfrey, 26, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, refusal duties of arresting officer
Michael Aaron Wagner, 31, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Stephanie May Stottman, 35, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Joseph C. Mendoza, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Lisa Marie Jackson, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Darrell Wayne Neal, 54, Charlestown, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), invasion of privacy
Erica Nicole Moore, 25, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)
Amanda Kay Salesman, 38, Otisco, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Owen H. Cogburn Jr., 36, Louisville, warrant (felony)
John Dominick Noble, 24, New Albany, public intoxication, disorderly conduct
Aariel Cerra Matthews, 21, Louisville, theft
Mya Monette Fant, 19, Louisville, theft, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
William Ryan Densford, 35, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Laura Ann Cullins, 52, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Dale Alvin Wells, 62, Madison, driving while intoxicated
Charles R. Miller, 51, Farmington Hills, MI, public intoxication
Karla Valazquez Maldonado, 22, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Daniel A. Riley, 56, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Larry Wayne Curry, 54, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, habitual traffic violator
Gregory Wayne Lee, 27, New Albany, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Demetrius Jamal Gates, 27, no address listed warrant (misdemeanor)
David W. Clemons, 43, no address listed, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Christopher David Duncan, 29, New Washington, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Jacob McGill, 24, Prospect, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brandon E. DeHart, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Jereme Dale Koch, 33, Scottsburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Richard Hardin Jr., 44, New Albany, domestic battery
Jeffrey Keith Taylor, 58, Jeffersonville, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement, intimidation to police officer, disorderly conduct
Dwayne E. Duncan Jr., 21, Louisville, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement
David Allen Pollard, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Robert Lee Eisenback Jr., 44, Louisville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, driving while intoxicated, refusal
Aniya Ciearr Thomas, 18, Louisville, theft, resisting law enforcement
Twanajia R. Dorsey, 19, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, theft
Angela Kay Sampson 45, DePauw, warrant (felony)
Brian D. Brown, 34, no address listed, battery with moderate injury (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
Lonisha J. Johnson, 25, New Albany, warrant
Kristy M. Snider, 37, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County
Alphonso Kelly, 62, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Matthew A. Watson, 47, Corydon, warrant (failure to appear)
Kavon L. Manning, 39, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Timmy L. McDowell II, 37, English, warrant (failure to appear)
Desiree N. March, 35, Huntingburg, warrant (failure to appear)
Robin M. Denny, 47, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Emily J. Adams, 28, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)
Christopher S. Schneck, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant
Duane E. Riddle, 47, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)
Antwone Jennings, 34, no address listed, warrant
Melissa E. Russell, 30, Crown Pointe, warrant (failure to appear)
Ronald F. Graham, 46, Palmyra, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of cocaine, possession of narcotic
James L. Tutt, 37, no address listed, warrant, possession of ,methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drug
John P. Needy, 37, New Albany, carrying a handgun without a license
Douglas W. Hanlin, 36, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, hold for Harrison County
Tyler A. Roberts, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Teresa M. Gonzales, 35, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY
Maya S. Ghai, 35, no address listed, resisting law enforcement, possession of cocaine, common nuisance, disorderly conduct, intimidation
George T. Zearing, 52, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
William J. Wooden, 66, New Middletown, warrant (failure to appear
Fredy E. Herrera Perez, 22, Fisherville, KY., operating without a license
Jennifer D. Dujardin, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Dyra H. Welch, 39, Louisville, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement
Ryan E. Wheeler, 34, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Aaron L. Martin, 35, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Domonick D. Lewis, 21, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Candice H. Humphrey, 29, New Albany, possession of marijuana
Sean R. Fisher, 29, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
