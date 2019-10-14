CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jessica Lynn Walker, 27, Georgetown, warrant (felony)
Joseph Elijan Camp, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Kurt Andres Boynton, 34, Lanesville, driving while intoxicated
Jimmy Keys, 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Vivian Rosser, 32, no address listed, theft, trafficking with an inmate
Bradley William Hudson, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
David Allen Pollard, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Stephen Ray Enlow, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Aaron Wayne Kidwell, 29, Jeffersonville, domestic battery with previous conviction
Karen Lynn Schimschock, 53, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, warrant (misdemeanor), false reporting
Frances Marie Cougler, 52, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine
Chelsea Lynn Arensman, 27, Evansville, theft, motor vehicle
Cameron Deshawn Lee, 21, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Dustin J. Perry, 35 Jeffersonville, court order return
Dale Marvin Edwards, 72, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Rachel Diane Williamson, 31, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Chelsea Marie Goodhue, 26, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Stephen W. Simon, 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Angela Dawn Jackson, 44, Memphis, warrant (felony)
Justin Daniel Vaughn, 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Jonathan D. Weis, 44, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Kisha Deeann Wilkey, 33, Georgetown, court order return, basketball goal in street
Jason R. O’Connor, 44, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, strangulation, domestic battery
Michael Lee Aydlett, 34, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property
Danielle N. Stokes, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
James Martin Crawford, 36, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), battery, residential entry
Estela Karina Alvarado DeLaTorre, 42, Noblesville, no license when required or expired
Michael Andre Christian, 47, Clarksville, theft, hold for other agency (felony)
Ashley Renee Baskett, 28, Jeffersonville, operator never licensed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jackie L. Martin, 43, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Travis Tyler Murphy, 27, Jeffersonville, reckless driving, operator never licensed
Evan Kent Leenen, 35, Pekin, possession of syringe, resisting law enforcement
Richard R. Franklin, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Brooklynn Skie Cole, 22, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Larry D. Fiddler, 39, Shepherdsville, KY, possession of syringe
Dexter Thomas Brooks III, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Scott Allen Smith, 26, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Nicole O. Owens, 38, Louisville, battery, resisting law enforcement, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Joseph C. Rogers, 51, Louisville, theft
Heather M. Robinson, 36, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
James E. Blevins, III, 18, Lexington, warrant (misdemeanor)
Belinda K. Robertson, 58, Louisville, theft
Daniel J. Robertson, 35, Louisville, possession of syringe, theft
Anthony Wayne Love, 27, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Curtis Lee Kitchen, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Brittany Leigh Cox, 27, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Juan Miguel Carbajal, 36, Salem, warrant (felony)
John T. Maulden, 30, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Tyra LuAnn Crotzer, 47, Sellersburg, disorderly conduct
Jack M. Hicks, 33, Milton, KY, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia
RELEASED
Andres Ortuno Zapata, 25, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended with prior conviction
Tyra M. Zollman, 38, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Charlene Dona Doyle, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jason Michael Goffey, 26, New Albany, criminal trespass, refusal to leave property
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Margaret A. Fuller, 41, Rockville, court order transport
Eric A. Aemmer, 54, New Albany, residential entry
Michael W. Leon, 46, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)
James W. Roberson Jr., 35, New Castle, court order transport
Ashley N. Mullins, 30, New Albany, warrant
Jacob A. Sorrels, 28, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Christopher R. Proctor, 36, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Christopher R. Harbison, 30, New Albany, warrant
Jessica L. Huffman, 38, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated
Jon D. McCatee, 29, Louisville, public intoxication
Kenneth W. Cartwright, 40, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Donald M. Brackens Jr., 26, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Caleb J. Greenwald, 22, New Albany, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting
Julie S. Didat, 54, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated
Ralph G. Wiggam, 55, Nabb, driving while intoxicated
Jesse A. Woods, 28, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated, criminal recklessness
