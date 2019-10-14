Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jessica Lynn Walker, 27, Georgetown, warrant (felony)

Joseph Elijan Camp, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Kurt Andres Boynton, 34, Lanesville, driving while intoxicated

Jimmy Keys, 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Vivian Rosser, 32, no address listed, theft, trafficking with an inmate

Bradley William Hudson, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

David Allen Pollard, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Stephen Ray Enlow, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Aaron Wayne Kidwell, 29, Jeffersonville, domestic battery with previous conviction

Karen Lynn Schimschock, 53, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, warrant (misdemeanor), false reporting

Frances Marie Cougler, 52, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine

Chelsea Lynn Arensman, 27, Evansville, theft, motor vehicle

Cameron Deshawn Lee, 21, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Dustin J. Perry, 35 Jeffersonville, court order return

Dale Marvin Edwards, 72, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Rachel Diane Williamson, 31, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Chelsea Marie Goodhue, 26, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Stephen W. Simon, 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Angela Dawn Jackson, 44, Memphis, warrant (felony)

Justin Daniel Vaughn, 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Jonathan D. Weis, 44, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Kisha Deeann Wilkey, 33, Georgetown, court order return, basketball goal in street

Jason R. O’Connor, 44, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, strangulation, domestic battery

Michael Lee Aydlett, 34, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property

Danielle N. Stokes, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

James Martin Crawford, 36, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), battery, residential entry

Estela Karina Alvarado DeLaTorre, 42, Noblesville, no license when required or expired

Michael Andre Christian, 47, Clarksville, theft, hold for other agency (felony)

Ashley Renee Baskett, 28, Jeffersonville, operator never licensed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jackie L. Martin, 43, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

Travis Tyler Murphy, 27, Jeffersonville, reckless driving, operator never licensed

Evan Kent Leenen, 35, Pekin, possession of syringe, resisting law enforcement

Richard R. Franklin, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Brooklynn Skie Cole, 22, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Larry D. Fiddler, 39, Shepherdsville, KY, possession of syringe

Dexter Thomas Brooks III, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Scott Allen Smith, 26, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Nicole O. Owens, 38, Louisville, battery, resisting law enforcement, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Joseph C. Rogers, 51, Louisville, theft

Heather M. Robinson, 36, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

James E. Blevins, III, 18, Lexington, warrant (misdemeanor)

Belinda K. Robertson, 58, Louisville, theft

Daniel J. Robertson, 35, Louisville, possession of syringe, theft

Anthony Wayne Love, 27, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Curtis Lee Kitchen, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Brittany Leigh Cox, 27, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Juan Miguel Carbajal, 36, Salem, warrant (felony)

John T. Maulden, 30, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Tyra LuAnn Crotzer, 47, Sellersburg, disorderly conduct

Jack M. Hicks, 33, Milton, KY, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia

RELEASED

Andres Ortuno Zapata, 25, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended with prior conviction

Tyra M. Zollman, 38, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Charlene Dona Doyle, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Jason Michael Goffey, 26, New Albany, criminal trespass, refusal to leave property

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Margaret A. Fuller, 41, Rockville, court order transport

Eric A. Aemmer, 54, New Albany, residential entry

Michael W. Leon, 46, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)

James W. Roberson Jr., 35, New Castle, court order transport

Ashley N. Mullins, 30, New Albany, warrant

Jacob A. Sorrels, 28, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Christopher R. Proctor, 36, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Christopher R. Harbison, 30, New Albany, warrant

Jessica L. Huffman, 38, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated

Jon D. McCatee, 29, Louisville, public intoxication

Kenneth W. Cartwright, 40, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Donald M. Brackens Jr., 26, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Caleb J. Greenwald, 22, New Albany, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting

Julie S. Didat, 54, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated

Ralph G. Wiggam, 55, Nabb, driving while intoxicated

Jesse A. Woods, 28, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated, criminal recklessness

