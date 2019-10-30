Jail Activity Stock
Buy Now

CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Amanda Faye King, 35, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

David Thomas Seropian, 51, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)

Robert Arthur Paiz Jr., 40, Underwood, warrant (misdemeanor)

Michale Robert Test, 28, Corydon, court order return

Robert Merrell Kraft, 59, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Michael Todd Sullivan, 38, Jeffersonville, habitual traffic violator

Shaquan M. Oglesby, 36, Charelstown, warrant (felony)

Raymond Carr, 30, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Dustine Ann Patterson, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Lucas J. Sieger, 27, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Travis Tyler Murphy, 27, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property, resisting law enforcement

RELEASED

Donald Conner Walls, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Matthew T. Quire, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Keesha Rashelle Lofton, 21, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kyle Lynn Treat, 35, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, check deception, theft

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Pedro Excobedo, 36, Corydon, warrant

Shannon R. Timmerman, 38, New Albany, possession of narcotic drug

Robert E. Stepp III, 30, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Todd M. Nance, 35, New Albany, dealing in methamphetamine, carrying a handgun without a license with prior felony, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of legend drug, possession of marijuana

Elora V. Owens, 39, Floyds Knobs, maintaining a common nuisance

Kayla M. Leamons, 26, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, hold for Clark County

Marissa B. Sparks, 23, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana

Russell W. Miller, 33, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Brandon M. Moore, 31, no address listed, possession syringe, maintaining a common nuisance

Donald M. Gentry, 59, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Dominique Y.F. Jordan Brown, 33, New Albany driving while intoxicated

Troy E. Cox, 47, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Devon P. Grown, 19, New Albany, invasion of privacy

RELEASED

Dakota W. Tripp, 23, Corydon, theft

Kathy A. Crawford, 56, Corydon, warrant

Tags

Recommended for you