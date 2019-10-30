CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Amanda Faye King, 35, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
David Thomas Seropian, 51, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)
Robert Arthur Paiz Jr., 40, Underwood, warrant (misdemeanor)
Michale Robert Test, 28, Corydon, court order return
Robert Merrell Kraft, 59, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Michael Todd Sullivan, 38, Jeffersonville, habitual traffic violator
Shaquan M. Oglesby, 36, Charelstown, warrant (felony)
Raymond Carr, 30, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Dustine Ann Patterson, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Lucas J. Sieger, 27, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Travis Tyler Murphy, 27, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property, resisting law enforcement
RELEASED
Donald Conner Walls, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Matthew T. Quire, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Keesha Rashelle Lofton, 21, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kyle Lynn Treat, 35, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, check deception, theft
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Pedro Excobedo, 36, Corydon, warrant
Shannon R. Timmerman, 38, New Albany, possession of narcotic drug
Robert E. Stepp III, 30, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Todd M. Nance, 35, New Albany, dealing in methamphetamine, carrying a handgun without a license with prior felony, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of legend drug, possession of marijuana
Elora V. Owens, 39, Floyds Knobs, maintaining a common nuisance
Kayla M. Leamons, 26, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, hold for Clark County
Marissa B. Sparks, 23, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
Russell W. Miller, 33, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Brandon M. Moore, 31, no address listed, possession syringe, maintaining a common nuisance
Donald M. Gentry, 59, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Dominique Y.F. Jordan Brown, 33, New Albany driving while intoxicated
Troy E. Cox, 47, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Devon P. Grown, 19, New Albany, invasion of privacy
RELEASED
Dakota W. Tripp, 23, Corydon, theft
Kathy A. Crawford, 56, Corydon, warrant
