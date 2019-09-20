Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jayme Lee Rhodes, 36, Jeffersonville, strangulation, domestic battery, public intoxication

Jason L. Fink, 45, Austin, hold for other agency

Joseph Robert Craft, 25, Louisville, warrant

John David Absher, 37, Chicago, warrant

Misty Lynn Hurt, 33, Clarksville, warrant

Angela Kathleen Seacat, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant

Lenora M. Durrum, 54, Louisville, warrant

Alexandria Nicole Jenkins, 22, Louisville, warrant

Louis Jose Ojeda, 59, New Albany, warrant

Jeffrey Aaron Asher, 38, New Albany, warrant

Courtney Marie Adrianne Stucky, 30, Clarksville, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia

Rachel M. Homayoun, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant

Thomas Wayne Taflinger, 36, Charlestown, warrant

Nancy Jean Eden, 59, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine

April Nicole Matherly, 29, Clarksville, battery, refusal to aid a police officer, theft, public indecency

RELEASED

Brittany Lee Curtsinger, 24, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Sara Jean Dunn, 31, Jeffersonville, theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Melinda Lynn Breeden, 44, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated

Mark Forrest Bell, 50, Sellersburg, operating while intoxicated

Devin Joseph Scott, 34, Otisco, theft

Thomas Herman Spencer, 34, Scottsburg, warrant

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Misdemeanors

Terry L. Dunn, 58, Louisville, operating while intoxicated with endangerment, operator never licensed

Felonies

Emily E. Yates, 29, Clarksville, warrant

Tiffany B. Campbell, 23, Henryville, warrant

Julia N. Joseph, 35, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, warrant

Amanda M. Dillow, 29, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, warrant

Anthony M. Been, 30, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Marie D. Teives, 29, New Albany, operating while intoxicated prior, OWI refusal

RELEASED

None

