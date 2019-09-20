CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jayme Lee Rhodes, 36, Jeffersonville, strangulation, domestic battery, public intoxication
Jason L. Fink, 45, Austin, hold for other agency
Joseph Robert Craft, 25, Louisville, warrant
John David Absher, 37, Chicago, warrant
Misty Lynn Hurt, 33, Clarksville, warrant
Angela Kathleen Seacat, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant
Lenora M. Durrum, 54, Louisville, warrant
Alexandria Nicole Jenkins, 22, Louisville, warrant
Louis Jose Ojeda, 59, New Albany, warrant
Jeffrey Aaron Asher, 38, New Albany, warrant
Courtney Marie Adrianne Stucky, 30, Clarksville, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia
Rachel M. Homayoun, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant
Thomas Wayne Taflinger, 36, Charlestown, warrant
Nancy Jean Eden, 59, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine
April Nicole Matherly, 29, Clarksville, battery, refusal to aid a police officer, theft, public indecency
RELEASED
Brittany Lee Curtsinger, 24, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
Sara Jean Dunn, 31, Jeffersonville, theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Melinda Lynn Breeden, 44, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated
Mark Forrest Bell, 50, Sellersburg, operating while intoxicated
Devin Joseph Scott, 34, Otisco, theft
Thomas Herman Spencer, 34, Scottsburg, warrant
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Misdemeanors
Terry L. Dunn, 58, Louisville, operating while intoxicated with endangerment, operator never licensed
Felonies
Emily E. Yates, 29, Clarksville, warrant
Tiffany B. Campbell, 23, Henryville, warrant
Julia N. Joseph, 35, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, warrant
Amanda M. Dillow, 29, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, warrant
Anthony M. Been, 30, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Marie D. Teives, 29, New Albany, operating while intoxicated prior, OWI refusal
RELEASED
None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.