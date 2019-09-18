CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jeffery Glyn Lockhart, 34, Henryville, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine
David Michael Brewer, 46, Clarksville, warrant, hold for other agency
Michelle Erin Fogle, 41, Sellersburg, hold for other agency
Jeffery Keith Colglazier, 59, New Albany, warrant
Crystal Y. Parker, 46, Louisville, warrant
Terry James Lawhorn, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant
Ashley Kern, 35, Henryville, warrant
Ethan Jack Sizemore, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant
Farrin Cheyenne Sloan, 24, Indianapolis, warrant
James Daniel Butler, 40, Scottsburg, court-order return
James Raymond Tetrick, 45, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Faith Leanne Davis, 20, Jeffersonville, battery by bodily injury, criminal mischief
Breanna N. McQuirt, 32, Sellersburg, warrant
Michael W. Kazlo, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant
Randall Dwayne Chancellor, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant
Christopher Lee Payne, 42, Clarksville, warrant
Lorenz Kenneth Hardin, 20, Jeffersonville, theft - motor vehicle, warrant
RELEASED
Marshall Ray Watson, 42, no address listed, warrant
Twan C. Moore, 43, Clarksville, domestic battery, battery by bodily waste, battery committed with deadly weapon
Gary Brent Able, 37, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated
Richard Anthony Lawson, 58, Jeffersonville, intimidation to police officer, operating while intoxicated refusal, OWI endangerment
Seth Thomas Frazey, 30, Jeffersonville, strangulation, domestic battery
Destiny Paige Britt, 25, Jeffersonville, battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, neglect of a dependent
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Felonies
Dustin L. Hanson, 35, Louisville, warrant
Brittany N. Morris, 22, city at large, warrant
Daniel W. Arnold, 35, Clarksville, invasion of privacy prior, driving while suspended prior
Christopher C. Maguire, 46, Georgetown, possession of controlled substance, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia, warrant
Sierra D. Davidson, 32, Louisville, theft/shoplifting
Adam W. Sears, 31, city at large, burglary - dwelling, residential entry, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief
Luke A. Turben, 26, New Salisbury, possession of methamphetamine
Rickenya L. Wilson, 22, New Albany, battery, strangulation
RELEASED
Jerred T. Beach, 33, New Albany, warrant
Ahmad M. Ahmadzai, 36, New Albany, warrant
Jose L. Espinosa-Leal, 48, Louisville, operating without a license
