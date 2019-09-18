Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jeffery Glyn Lockhart, 34, Henryville, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine

David Michael Brewer, 46, Clarksville, warrant, hold for other agency

Michelle Erin Fogle, 41, Sellersburg, hold for other agency

Jeffery Keith Colglazier, 59, New Albany, warrant

Crystal Y. Parker, 46, Louisville, warrant

Terry James Lawhorn, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant

Ashley Kern, 35, Henryville, warrant

Ethan Jack Sizemore, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant

Farrin Cheyenne Sloan, 24, Indianapolis, warrant

James Daniel Butler, 40, Scottsburg, court-order return

James Raymond Tetrick, 45, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Faith Leanne Davis, 20, Jeffersonville, battery by bodily injury, criminal mischief

Breanna N. McQuirt, 32, Sellersburg, warrant

Michael W. Kazlo, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant

Randall Dwayne Chancellor, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant

Christopher Lee Payne, 42, Clarksville, warrant

Lorenz Kenneth Hardin, 20, Jeffersonville, theft - motor vehicle, warrant

RELEASED

Marshall Ray Watson, 42, no address listed, warrant

Twan C. Moore, 43, Clarksville, domestic battery, battery by bodily waste, battery committed with deadly weapon

Gary Brent Able, 37, Jeffersonville, operating while intoxicated

Richard Anthony Lawson, 58, Jeffersonville, intimidation to police officer, operating while intoxicated refusal, OWI endangerment

Seth Thomas Frazey, 30, Jeffersonville, strangulation, domestic battery

Destiny Paige Britt, 25, Jeffersonville, battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, neglect of a dependent

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Felonies

Dustin L. Hanson, 35, Louisville, warrant

Brittany N. Morris, 22, city at large, warrant

Daniel W. Arnold, 35, Clarksville, invasion of privacy prior, driving while suspended prior

Christopher C. Maguire, 46, Georgetown, possession of controlled substance, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia, warrant

Sierra D. Davidson, 32, Louisville, theft/shoplifting

Adam W. Sears, 31, city at large, burglary - dwelling, residential entry, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief

Luke A. Turben, 26, New Salisbury, possession of methamphetamine

Rickenya L. Wilson, 22, New Albany, battery, strangulation

RELEASED

Jerred T. Beach, 33, New Albany, warrant

Ahmad M. Ahmadzai, 36, New Albany, warrant

Jose L. Espinosa-Leal, 48, Louisville, operating without a license

