CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Tiffany Brooke Campbell, 23, Henryville, hold for other agency (felony)
Michael J. McConahay, 21, Otisco, intimidation to police officer, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct
Christopher Marcus Foster, 33, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, warrant (misdemeanor)
Sydney Taylor Evans, 19, Memphis, battery, moderate bodily injury
Robert Dewaine Saccoccio, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Breedon M. King, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Sonny Lee Compton, 37, Jeffersonville, court order return
Michael O. Petterson, 19, Borden, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Cyrus Charles Turpin, 32, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Morgan L. Ramsey, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Daniel Jacob Gilley, 31, New Albany, intimidation with a weapon
Justin Anthony Harvey 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Emily Elizabeth Yates, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Justin Lamar Tolbert, 30, no address listed, robbery with serious bodily injury
Kevin Michael Morris Jr., 19, no address listed, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Jeremiah Tonio Alexander, 30, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness with vehicle
John Adam Clark, 36, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Eric Robert Krause, 51, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Kayla S. Ruddock, 22, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II
Melissa Annette Jeffries, 55, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Braxton Cole Dorsey, 23, Clarksville, operator never licensed
Corey Christopher White, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Taylor Renea Greenwell, 22, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Jeremiah Moses Bettis, 23, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Bobby Darin Huff, 23, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, refusal, endangering a person
Anthony Rayon Harrison, 29, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe
Brittany Nicole Morris, 22, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Stephen L. Baker, 57, Hopkinsville, KY, theft motor vehicle
Melvin Jeovany Padilla Rivas, 37, Clarksville, operator never licensed
Deshawn L. Taylor, 24, Louisville, domestic battery, strangulation
Devon Nicholas Lyons, 20, Otisco, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of paraphernalia
Christopher William Harbaugh, 35, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Darrell Robert LaFountain, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Matthew B. Huff, 35, Prospect, KY, driving while intoxicated
Kerry D. Milligan, 58, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Tiffany M. Ross, 30, Jeffersonville, theft
John Jason Brashear, 43, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Susan Joy Kinslow, 50, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Anthony D. Morgan, 57, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
John A. Newkirk, 53, Clarksville, intimidation, disorderly conduct, public intoxication
Ashley Nicole Clyde, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Ernesha Marie O'Conner, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Carla Louise McPheeters, 58, Clarksville, driving while suspended with prior conviction
FLOYD COUTY
BOOKED-IN
Katie J. Hubler, 30, warrant, failure to appear
Jonathan D. Arnold, 20, Georgetown, domestic battery
Dorothy C. Denton, 41, New Albany, warrant, violation of parole
David A. Geiger, 27, Plainfield, court order appearance transport
David A. Banet, 35, no address listed, invasion of privacy
Santiago Asij Caal, 43, no address listed, public intoxication
Crystal Y. Parker, 46, Louisville, warrant, failure to appear
Darrell J. Shirley, 30, New Albany, public intoxication, false informing, identity deception
Bridgett D. Yelder, 27, New Albany, domestic battery, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct
Abigail L. Scharlow, 37, New Albany, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, public intoxication
Ashley R. Withers, 22, New Albany, domestic battery
Dustin S. Adkins, 40, Lexington, KY, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated in manor that endangers, driving while intoxicated with prior
Heather M. Weiss, 29, Jeffersonville, public intoxication, possession of controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine
RELEASED
Skylar T. Griffin, 18, Georgetown, criminal recklessness with vehicle
Andres Ramirez Cruz, 29, Clarksville, operating without ever receiving a license
Ryan A. Hardin Sr, 32, Palmyra, operating while suspended with prior
Kristen A. Moore, 28, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated in a manner that endangers
Nicholas C Timberlake, 25, Lanesville, driving while intoxicated
Whittany M. Sanders, 25, New Albany, driving while intoxicated in a manner that endangers
Justin C. Riley, 23, Sellersburg, theft
Deann S. Wheat, 28, New Albany, failure to appear
James A. Fink, 53, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
