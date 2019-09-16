Jail Activity Stock
Buy Now

CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Tiffany Brooke Campbell, 23, Henryville, hold for other agency (felony)

Michael J. McConahay, 21, Otisco, intimidation to police officer, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct

Christopher Marcus Foster, 33, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, warrant (misdemeanor)

Sydney Taylor Evans, 19, Memphis, battery, moderate bodily injury

Robert Dewaine Saccoccio, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Breedon M. King, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Sonny Lee Compton, 37, Jeffersonville, court order return

Michael O. Petterson, 19, Borden, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Cyrus Charles Turpin, 32, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Morgan L. Ramsey, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Daniel Jacob Gilley, 31, New Albany, intimidation with a weapon

Justin Anthony Harvey 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Emily Elizabeth Yates, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Justin Lamar Tolbert, 30, no address listed, robbery with serious bodily injury

Kevin Michael Morris Jr., 19, no address listed, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Jeremiah Tonio Alexander, 30, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness with vehicle

John Adam Clark, 36, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Eric Robert Krause, 51, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Kayla S. Ruddock, 22, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II

Melissa Annette Jeffries, 55, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Braxton Cole Dorsey, 23, Clarksville, operator never licensed

Corey Christopher White, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Taylor Renea Greenwell, 22, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Jeremiah Moses Bettis, 23, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Bobby Darin Huff, 23, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, refusal, endangering a person

Anthony Rayon Harrison, 29, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe

Brittany Nicole Morris, 22, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Stephen L. Baker, 57, Hopkinsville, KY, theft motor vehicle

Melvin Jeovany Padilla Rivas, 37, Clarksville, operator never licensed

Deshawn L. Taylor, 24, Louisville, domestic battery, strangulation

Devon Nicholas Lyons, 20, Otisco, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of paraphernalia

Christopher William Harbaugh, 35, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Darrell Robert LaFountain, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Matthew B. Huff, 35, Prospect, KY, driving while intoxicated

Kerry D. Milligan, 58, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Tiffany M. Ross, 30, Jeffersonville, theft

John Jason Brashear, 43, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Susan Joy Kinslow, 50, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Anthony D. Morgan, 57, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

John A. Newkirk, 53, Clarksville, intimidation, disorderly conduct, public intoxication

Ashley Nicole Clyde, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

Ernesha Marie O'Conner, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Carla Louise McPheeters, 58, Clarksville, driving while suspended with prior conviction

FLOYD COUTY

BOOKED-IN

Katie J. Hubler, 30, warrant, failure to appear

Jonathan D. Arnold, 20, Georgetown, domestic battery

Dorothy C. Denton, 41, New Albany, warrant, violation of parole

David A. Geiger, 27, Plainfield, court order appearance transport

David A. Banet, 35, no address listed, invasion of privacy

Santiago Asij Caal, 43, no address listed, public intoxication

Crystal Y. Parker, 46, Louisville, warrant, failure to appear

Darrell J. Shirley, 30, New Albany, public intoxication, false informing, identity deception

Bridgett D. Yelder, 27, New Albany, domestic battery, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct

Abigail L. Scharlow, 37, New Albany, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, public intoxication

Ashley R. Withers, 22, New Albany, domestic battery

Dustin S. Adkins, 40, Lexington, KY, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated in manor that endangers, driving while intoxicated with prior

Heather M. Weiss, 29, Jeffersonville, public intoxication, possession of controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine

RELEASED

Skylar T. Griffin, 18, Georgetown, criminal recklessness with vehicle

Andres Ramirez Cruz, 29, Clarksville, operating without ever receiving a license

Ryan A. Hardin Sr, 32, Palmyra, operating while suspended with prior

Kristen A. Moore, 28, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated in a manner that endangers

Nicholas C Timberlake, 25, Lanesville, driving while intoxicated

Whittany M. Sanders, 25, New Albany, driving while intoxicated in a manner that endangers

Justin C. Riley, 23, Sellersburg, theft

Deann S. Wheat, 28, New Albany, failure to appear

James A. Fink, 53, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Tags

Recommended for you