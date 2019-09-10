CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
David Michael Klein, 28, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Melinda Lee Stafford, 25, Louisville, court order return
Joshua Brian Wolfe, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Troy Daniel Keith Bales, 36, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Sharon Levorne Booth, 50, Lexington, KY, warrant (felony)
Antonio M. Hubbard Jr., 20, Louisville, theft, resisting law enforcement
Rene Fernandez, 30, Jeffersonville, (warrant )
Elizabeth Marie Phillips, 40, Clarksville, robbery, intimidation, theft, obstruction of justice, assisting a criminal, contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Rachel Ann Wiggins, 37, Jeffersonville, neglect of dependent, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, use of fictitious, cancelled, revoked, suspended or altered license or permit
Angel Maryesta Sabarna, 29, Clarksville, robbery, theft, obstruction of justice, assisting a criminal, contributing to delinquency of minor
James David Masterson, 31, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Angela Christine Bockmon, 49, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, refusal
Cassie Lee Craig, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Sean Patrick O'Kelley, 51, Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct, domestic battery
Johnny B. Parker, 46, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Jonathan Cole Henry Lee Pfeiffer, 22, Lanesville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Lauren N. Strauss, 36, Sellersburg, battery with bodily injury
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Misdemeanors
Monica L. Aebersold, 38, Louisville, hold for Kentucky probation
Felonies
Kalen K. Dean, 24, New Washington, unlawful possession of syringe
Jacqulyn M. Neel, 37, Louisville, warrant, possession of syringe
Kayla M. Leamons, 26, New Albany, warrant, possession of syringe
Kenneth L. Taylor Jr., 29, Nabb, warrant, residential entry
Rhonda L. Baker, 43, New Albany, warrant, battery resulting in moderate injury
Anthony L. Baird, 27, New Albany, warrant, domestic battery in presence of child, strangulation, check deception
Ashley N. Lames, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant, theft prior
William B. Bennington, 55, Louisville, warrant, dealing in methamphetamine
Caleb R. Brown, 20, New Albany, warrant, robbery
RELEASED
John A. Garrigan, 24, New Albany, warrant, operating without ever receiving a license
Alexander R. Weedon, 34, New Albany, warrant, operating while intoxicated
Jesse C. Johnson, 26, New Albany, operating while intoxicated prior
