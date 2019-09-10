Jail Activity Stock
Buy Now

CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

David Michael Klein, 28, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Melinda Lee Stafford, 25, Louisville, court order return

Joshua Brian Wolfe, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Troy Daniel Keith Bales, 36, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Sharon Levorne Booth, 50, Lexington, KY, warrant (felony)

Antonio M. Hubbard Jr., 20, Louisville, theft, resisting law enforcement

Rene Fernandez, 30, Jeffersonville, (warrant )

Elizabeth Marie Phillips, 40, Clarksville, robbery, intimidation, theft, obstruction of justice, assisting a criminal, contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Rachel Ann Wiggins, 37, Jeffersonville, neglect of dependent, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, use of fictitious, cancelled, revoked, suspended or altered license or permit

Angel Maryesta Sabarna, 29, Clarksville, robbery, theft, obstruction of justice, assisting a criminal, contributing to delinquency of minor

James David Masterson, 31, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Angela Christine Bockmon, 49, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, refusal

Cassie Lee Craig, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Sean Patrick O'Kelley, 51, Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct, domestic battery

Johnny B. Parker, 46, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Jonathan Cole Henry Lee Pfeiffer, 22, Lanesville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Lauren N. Strauss, 36, Sellersburg, battery with bodily injury

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Misdemeanors

Monica L. Aebersold, 38, Louisville, hold for Kentucky probation

Felonies

Kalen K. Dean, 24, New Washington, unlawful possession of syringe

Jacqulyn M. Neel, 37, Louisville, warrant, possession of syringe

Kayla M. Leamons, 26, New Albany, warrant, possession of syringe

Kenneth L. Taylor Jr., 29, Nabb, warrant, residential entry

Rhonda L. Baker, 43, New Albany, warrant, battery resulting in moderate injury

Anthony L. Baird, 27, New Albany, warrant, domestic battery in presence of child, strangulation, check deception

Ashley N. Lames, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant, theft prior

William B. Bennington, 55, Louisville, warrant, dealing in methamphetamine

Caleb R. Brown, 20, New Albany, warrant, robbery

RELEASED

John A. Garrigan, 24, New Albany, warrant, operating without ever receiving a license

Alexander R. Weedon, 34, New Albany, warrant, operating while intoxicated

Jesse C. Johnson, 26, New Albany, operating while intoxicated prior

Tags

Recommended for you