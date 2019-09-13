CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jennifer Leigh Reid, 41, New Albany, theft with prior conviction, warrant (felony)
Eddie C. Gordon, 27, Harvey, IL., warrant (felony)
August Diener, 43, Jeffersonville, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle
Marvin Simpson Jr., 43, Clarksville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Thomas A. Johnston, 55, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Daniel Lee Manske, 33, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Brent Lamont Bibb, 52, Charlestown, domestic battery with previous conviction
Jennifer Marie McGuire, 32, Corydon, hold for other agency (felony), possession of methamphetamine, false informing
Lauren R. Howard, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Theresa Reene Pascula, 47, Corydon, hold for other agency (felony)
Oksana L. Radcliff, 24, Louisville, false identity statement, warrant (misdemeanor)
Samantha Star Cochran, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
James Gailor Kean Jr., 53, Charlestown, domestic battery, disorderly conduct
Herbert Leo Clifford Jr., 33, Elizabeth, warrant (misdemeanor)
Katie J. Hublar, 30, New Albany, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Romero Jose Flores, 46, Charlestown, operator never licensed
Christopher Michael Johnson, 41, Madisonville, KY., hold for other agency (felony)
Brandy Nicole Gregory, 32, Elizabeth, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kyle Logan Jewell, 23, New Albany, warrant (felony)
David Michael Miranda, 33, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of syringe, invasion of privacy
Joseph Everett Burgess, 45, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Heather Virginia Harrison, 41, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Victor Pryor, 52, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Ryan Andrew Moody, 43, Columbus, theft of motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement, draws/used weapon causing injury, driving vehicle creating risk of injury, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving
Audrey Fay Crank, 20, Hope, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of methamphetamine
Robert Craig Koonce, 47, Irvinvton, KY., unlawful possession of firearm by serious felon, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Jerry L. Harmon, 50, Borden, driving while intoxicated, refusal duties of arresting officer
Stephen Donald Rogge, 40, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, warrant (misdemeanor)
Rickey Dean Henderson, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Eric Brandon Sansbury, 36, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, driving while suspended with prior conviction, possession of syringe
Lindsay Blake Mays, 39, Salem, theft of motor vehicle
Major M. Couch, 32, Henryville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUTY
BOOKED-IN
Kimberly M. Pool, 38, New Albany, warrant, theft (shoplifting), possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine
Rachel L. Thomas, 27, New Albany, warrant, violation of parole
Michael L. Perry, 34, New Albany, warrant, failure to appear, warrant, violation of parole
Corentia L. Cousins, 41, New Albany, warrant, failure to appear, hold for Clark County
Wesley D. Stockton, 34, no address listed, warrant
Frederick D. Jones, 55, Louisville, warrant, hold for Alabama
Suzanne D. Brucken, 38, Lawrenceville, IL., warrant, violation of parole
Cecilia R. Spainhour, 30, Georgetown, court order appearance
Lucas A. King, 20, Greenville, warrant, failure to appear
Shane W. Kern, 22, New Albany, warrant, violation of parole
William D. Jones, 40, New Albany, warrant, body attachment
Marvin D. Simpson, 43, Clarksville, warrant, failure to appear
Ronald A. Knott, 53, Louisville, warrant, violation of parole
Candace R. Adam, 32, Sellersburg, hold for Harrison County and Clark County
RELEASED
None
