CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jennifer Leigh Reid, 41, New Albany, theft with prior conviction, warrant (felony)

Eddie C. Gordon, 27, Harvey, IL., warrant (felony)

August Diener, 43, Jeffersonville, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle

Marvin Simpson Jr., 43, Clarksville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Thomas A. Johnston, 55, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Daniel Lee Manske, 33, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Brent Lamont Bibb, 52, Charlestown, domestic battery with previous conviction

Jennifer Marie McGuire, 32, Corydon, hold for other agency (felony), possession of methamphetamine, false informing

Lauren R. Howard, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Theresa Reene Pascula, 47, Corydon, hold for other agency (felony)

Oksana L. Radcliff, 24, Louisville, false identity statement, warrant (misdemeanor)

Samantha Star Cochran, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

James Gailor Kean Jr., 53, Charlestown, domestic battery, disorderly conduct

Herbert Leo Clifford Jr., 33, Elizabeth, warrant (misdemeanor)

Katie J. Hublar, 30, New Albany, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Romero Jose Flores, 46, Charlestown, operator never licensed

Christopher Michael Johnson, 41, Madisonville, KY., hold for other agency (felony)

Brandy Nicole Gregory, 32, Elizabeth, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kyle Logan Jewell, 23, New Albany, warrant (felony)

David Michael Miranda, 33, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of syringe, invasion of privacy

Joseph Everett Burgess, 45, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Heather Virginia Harrison, 41, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Victor Pryor, 52, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Ryan Andrew Moody, 43, Columbus, theft of motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement, draws/used weapon causing injury, driving vehicle creating risk of injury, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving

Audrey Fay Crank, 20, Hope, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of methamphetamine

Robert Craig Koonce, 47, Irvinvton, KY., unlawful possession of firearm by serious felon, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Jerry L. Harmon, 50, Borden, driving while intoxicated, refusal duties of arresting officer

Stephen Donald Rogge, 40, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, warrant (misdemeanor)

Rickey Dean Henderson, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Eric Brandon Sansbury, 36, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, driving while suspended with prior conviction, possession of syringe

Lindsay Blake Mays, 39, Salem, theft of motor vehicle

Major M. Couch, 32, Henryville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUTY

BOOKED-IN

Kimberly M. Pool, 38, New Albany, warrant, theft (shoplifting), possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine

Rachel L. Thomas, 27, New Albany, warrant, violation of parole

Michael L. Perry, 34, New Albany, warrant, failure to appear, warrant, violation of parole

Corentia L. Cousins, 41, New Albany, warrant, failure to appear, hold for Clark County

Wesley D. Stockton, 34, no address listed, warrant

Frederick D. Jones, 55, Louisville, warrant, hold for Alabama

Suzanne D. Brucken, 38, Lawrenceville, IL., warrant, violation of parole

Cecilia R. Spainhour, 30, Georgetown, court order appearance

Lucas A. King, 20, Greenville, warrant, failure to appear

Shane W. Kern, 22, New Albany, warrant, violation of parole

William D. Jones, 40, New Albany, warrant, body attachment

Marvin D. Simpson, 43, Clarksville, warrant, failure to appear

Ronald A. Knott, 53, Louisville, warrant, violation of parole

Candace R. Adam, 32, Sellersburg, hold for Harrison County and Clark County

RELEASED

None

