CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Talon Lynn Carlisle, 32, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while suspended with prior conviction, reckless driving
Christopher M. Roberts Jr., 34, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
Nathan Patrick Wells, 19, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Briana Lachele Dorsey, 23, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kayla Nicole Haysley, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brandon Michael Sears, 29, Greenville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), false reporting (threat/destructive substance), obstruction of justice
Aimee L. Stone, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
David Michael Amos, 52, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Chezzarae Dalon English, 27, Jeffersonville, court order return
David Allen Taylor, 23, Clarksville, sex offender fail to possess ID
Brandon Todd Sawyer, 22, Seymour, warrant (felony)
Theodore Woodard, 57, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Stephen James McDaniel, 30, Charlestown, court order return
Daniel Lee Michael Neal, 25, Salem, court order return
Charles Franklin Jackson, 49, Memphis, court order return
Shaun Patrick Johnson, 50, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Jessica Lynn Jaggers, 38, Sellersburg, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Ronald Lee Edwards, 63, Monticello, KY, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Andrew Neal Anderson, 39, Charlestown, invasion of privacy
Corry Ali Housdan, 39, Charlestown, battery with bodily injury, driving while intoxicated
Kara Maureen Kelton, 42, New Albany, battery with bodily injury, public intoxication, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
RELEASED
Kayla Marie Burk, 30, Borden, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jeremy L. Ogan, 30, Clarksville, domestic battery, intimidation with a weapon, resisting law enforcement
FLOYD COUTY
BOOKED-IN
Frank A. Townsend, 36, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Rachel L. Thomas, 27, New Albany, warrant (criminal mischief)
Shaunna M. Buckman, 19, Carmi, IL., warrant
David F. Wynn, 35, New Salisbury, hold for Indiana Department of Corrections
Ketih W. Hockman, 34, New Albany, hold for Indiana Department of Corrections
Christopher T. Johnson 19, New Albany, conspiracy, robbery
James B. Cook, 48, New Albany, warrant, court order appearance
Nathaniel B. Roby, 43, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia
RELEASED
None
