CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Talon Lynn Carlisle, 32, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while suspended with prior conviction, reckless driving

Christopher M. Roberts Jr., 34, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)

Nathan Patrick Wells, 19, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Briana Lachele Dorsey, 23, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kayla Nicole Haysley, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Brandon Michael Sears, 29, Greenville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), false reporting (threat/destructive substance), obstruction of justice

Aimee L. Stone, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

David Michael Amos, 52, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Chezzarae Dalon English, 27, Jeffersonville, court order return

David Allen Taylor, 23, Clarksville, sex offender fail to possess ID

Brandon Todd Sawyer, 22, Seymour, warrant (felony)

Theodore Woodard, 57, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Stephen James McDaniel, 30, Charlestown, court order return

Daniel Lee Michael Neal, 25, Salem, court order return

Charles Franklin Jackson, 49, Memphis, court order return

Shaun Patrick Johnson, 50, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Jessica Lynn Jaggers, 38, Sellersburg, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Ronald Lee Edwards, 63, Monticello, KY, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Andrew Neal Anderson, 39, Charlestown, invasion of privacy

Corry Ali Housdan, 39, Charlestown, battery with bodily injury, driving while intoxicated

Kara Maureen Kelton, 42, New Albany, battery with bodily injury, public intoxication, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

RELEASED

Kayla Marie Burk, 30, Borden, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jeremy L. Ogan, 30, Clarksville, domestic battery, intimidation with a weapon, resisting law enforcement

FLOYD COUTY

BOOKED-IN

Frank A. Townsend, 36, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Rachel L. Thomas, 27, New Albany, warrant (criminal mischief)

Shaunna M. Buckman, 19, Carmi, IL., warrant

David F. Wynn, 35, New Salisbury, hold for Indiana Department of Corrections

Ketih W. Hockman, 34, New Albany, hold for Indiana Department of Corrections

Christopher T. Johnson 19, New Albany, conspiracy, robbery

James B. Cook, 48, New Albany, warrant, court order appearance

Nathaniel B. Roby, 43, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia

RELEASED

None

