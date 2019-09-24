CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Robert Lyle Conner, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Dwight Anthony Lewis, 40, Louisville, warrant (felony)
David Joseph Allison, 35, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jessica Leigh Call, 38, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
David L. Rew, 48, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, refusal duties of arresting officer, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting law enforcement
Derrick Christy Wedding, 42, Charlestown, battery with moderate bodily injury to other person, strangulation
Dylan R. Boman, 27, Henryville, habitual traffic violator, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years
Tarian Jerome Knighton, 20, Clarksville, invasion of privacy, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Jason A. Morrow, 41, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
William Emerson Banks, 37, Charlestown, warrant, residential entry
Jamal Aaron Long, 21, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Nichole Kristine Dunn, 32, Sellersburg, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Victoria Breanna McCants, 27, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Bradley Raymond Temple, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Michael Andrew Doyle, 32, Lexington, warrant (felony)
Morgan Lean Ramsey, 28, Corydon, warrant (misdemeanor)
Twan C. Moore, 43, Louisville, court order return
Balbina Lynn Hernandez, 43, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)
Augustine Katia Bryam, 42, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, draws/used weapon causing bodily injury, driving vehicle creating risk of injury, operator never licensed
Travis Dale Redford, 45, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Justin Andrew Byers, 29, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Joshua James Ferrand, 38, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Georgette Renee Valasquez, 29, Salemsburg, possession of methamphetamine
Arbana Jean Atkinson, 48, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Donna Michelle Ruth, 41, Scottsburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
RELEASED
Travis C. Hall, 30, New Castle, KY., warrant (felony)
Jeremy C. McNab, 34, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jacob A. Kroger, 38, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Cordell C. Kindred, 31, New Albany, court order appearance
Mikaela R. Blankenship, 23, Pekin, warrant, failure to appear, theft
Joshua R. Daniel, 41, New Albany, court order appearance
Dustin A. Amy, 34, New Albany, warrant, violation of parole, hold for Clark County
Austin C. Bybee, 20, New Albany, burglary
Robert W. Vander Weit, 49, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Whitney A. Sumner, 33, New Albany, warrant, failure to appear
Nichole M. Tatum, 38, Charlestown, transport, needs to sign waiver for Louisville Metro
RELEASED
None
