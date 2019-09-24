Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Robert Lyle Conner, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Dwight Anthony Lewis, 40, Louisville, warrant (felony)

David Joseph Allison, 35, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jessica Leigh Call, 38, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

David L. Rew, 48, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, refusal duties of arresting officer, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting law enforcement

Derrick Christy Wedding, 42, Charlestown, battery with moderate bodily injury to other person, strangulation

Dylan R. Boman, 27, Henryville, habitual traffic violator, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years

Tarian Jerome Knighton, 20, Clarksville, invasion of privacy, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Jason A. Morrow, 41, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

William Emerson Banks, 37, Charlestown, warrant, residential entry

Jamal Aaron Long, 21, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Nichole Kristine Dunn, 32, Sellersburg, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Victoria Breanna McCants, 27, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Bradley Raymond Temple, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Michael Andrew Doyle, 32, Lexington, warrant (felony)

Morgan Lean Ramsey, 28, Corydon, warrant (misdemeanor)

Twan C. Moore, 43, Louisville, court order return

Balbina Lynn Hernandez, 43, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)

Augustine Katia Bryam, 42, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, draws/used weapon causing bodily injury, driving vehicle creating risk of injury, operator never licensed

Travis Dale Redford, 45, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Justin Andrew Byers, 29, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Joshua James Ferrand, 38, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Georgette Renee Valasquez, 29, Salemsburg, possession of methamphetamine

Arbana Jean Atkinson, 48, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

Donna Michelle Ruth, 41, Scottsburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

RELEASED

Travis C. Hall, 30, New Castle, KY., warrant (felony)

Jeremy C. McNab, 34, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jacob A. Kroger, 38, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Cordell C. Kindred, 31, New Albany, court order appearance

Mikaela R. Blankenship, 23, Pekin, warrant, failure to appear, theft

Joshua R. Daniel, 41, New Albany, court order appearance

Dustin A. Amy, 34, New Albany, warrant, violation of parole, hold for Clark County

Austin C. Bybee, 20, New Albany, burglary

Robert W. Vander Weit, 49, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Whitney A. Sumner, 33, New Albany, warrant, failure to appear

Nichole M. Tatum, 38, Charlestown, transport, needs to sign waiver for Louisville Metro

RELEASED

