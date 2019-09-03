Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Julian Jouet Ryan-Pierce, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Matthew Alvin Taul, 41, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining common nuisance, drugs, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, habitual offender

Daniel A. Bowyer, 40, Nabb, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Braylynn Danielle Parker, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Dylan Thomas Everett, 20, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Charles Franklin Hyatt, 41, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Sean Ray Withers, 40, New Albany, court Albany return

Glenn Wilson Rawlings Jr., 47, New Albany, no charge listed

Eric N. Harris, 39, Madisonville, KY., warrant (misdemeanor)

Millary Rose Matthew, 28, Orleans, possession of methamphetamine, hold for other agency (felony)

David Earl Allen, 42, Charlestown, theft, fraud

Kristina Lynn Konkle, 31, Carrollton, KY., warrant (felony)

Heather Glenda Helms, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

James Christopher Johnson, 37, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, refusing to leave property, possession of synthetic drug or synthetic drug look-a-like substance

Paul Timothy Grant, 28, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Elisabeth Hannah Calwell, 27, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Michael Andrekus Fawbush, 46, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Larry Eugene Akers, 34, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Jenevieve Mae Rumpel, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Stephanie Nicole Roudenbush, 32, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)

Quintavius Keshun Patton, 25, Memphis, driving while suspended, criminal suspension

Jaquarius Chester Nicholas Bettison, 19, Columbus, OH, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), resisting law enforcement

James E. Shupp, 46, New Albany, domestic battery

Arnie Youngblood, 32, Jeffersonville, domestic battery with bodily injury

Kate Lynn Murray, 41, Salem, theft

DeAngelo Antonio Hampton, 21, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Norma Jean Cooper, 53, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, driving while intoxicated, refusal, criminal recklessness with vehicle, reckless driving, endangering property or others, leading the scene of an accident, operator never licensed

Terry Arnett Smith, 59, Jeffersonville, public intoxication, carry handgun without license, theft, unlawful possession of fire arm

Jonathan Hardin, 31, Lexington, warrant (felony)

Kristina Michele Payton, 43, Borden, warrant (felony)

Matthew S. Lehman, 31, Scottsburg, driving while intoxicated

John Paul Curmi, 41, Stockbridge, MI, domestic battery

Tara Elizabeth Fincannon, 36, Sellersburg, domestic battery

Trinity Taylor Bobbitt, 19, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Christopher David Goodman, 26, Underwood, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Marc Zane Engleking, 27, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person

Courtney Danielle Holmes, 21, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

Robert A. Cole, 44, Louisville, dealing cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or ll drug, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Yunmi Chol, 38, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Bradley Keith Miller, 39, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, battery, disorderly conduct

Devron R. Rodgers, 50, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Robert Lee Burgess Jr., 41, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Cory D. Arledgte, 45, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

John Paul Blankenship, 47, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Jondal T. Burden, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Ricky Granville Elmore Jr., 38, Pekin, warrant (felony)

Shawn Thomas Cissell, 38, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Randall S. Trice, 36, Louisville, warrant (felony)

David Clyde Henry, 57, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person

Claudia Diane Foley, 47, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

Joan N. Russell, 34, no address listed, disorderly conduct, public intoxication

Dwayne Lurks Jr., 31, Greencastle, warrant (felony)

Anthony Lee Self, 42, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Clark Bauer Stevenson, 31, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Colin P. Russell, 52, Louisville, warrant

Paschaline Nicole Priddy, 30, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Krytstal Nicole Murphy, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Tammy L. Perciful, 57, Borden, driving while intoxicated

Helen A. Hardin, 31, no address listed, warrant (felony)

April Lee Griffith, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Sarah J. Davis, 30, Jeffersonville, neglect of dependent, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Amy Jo Schmitt, 50, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Travis Lee Dalton Smith, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement

Subrenia Jean Newsome, 50, Nashville, TN, driving while intoxicated

Michaeline Michelle Denn, 46, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Yulijander Cismen, 34, Louisville, invasion of privacy

Jeffery Glyn Lockhart, 34, Henryville, warrant (misdemeanor), driving while suspended with prior conviction

Russell William Prady, 33, Iva, SC, resisting law enforcement, possession of syringe

Eric Scott Hodge, 32, Austin, warrant (felony)

George R. Boyle, 57, Lexington, warrant (misdemeanor)

David Joseph Morton Sr., 32, Milan, warrant (felony)

Christopher Shane Skeens, 26, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

David Marc McLouchlin, 58, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

William Robert McGee, 25, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, counterfeiting, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Jalen Tyrone Baker, 18, Jeffersonville, theft of firearm, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Robert Eugene Williams II, 25, New Albany, possession of a controlled substance schedule I-IV, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), operator never licensed

Tyler Martel Warfield, 25, Jeffersonville, operator never licensed with prior unrelated conviction

Joseph Virgil Minton, 59, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (refusal), possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, violation of license restrictions, driving while intoxicated - conviction within seven years, possession of paraphernalia

Charles L. Hunt, 62, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Austin Ray Hessig Jarrell, 23, Sellersburg, driving while suspended with prior conviction

Sean Edward Clark, 52, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Ashley Medina, 18, Jeffersonville, possession or use of Legend Drug or precursor, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia

Robert LeRoy Boes, 53, DePauw, resisting law enforcement, driving while intoxicated, unsafe movement, failure to signal, driving left of center

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Misdemeanors

David A. Banet, 35, New Albany, invasion of privacy

Dakota C. Carroll, 22, Depauw, warrant, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana

Daniel G. White, 35, Georgetown, warrant, driving while suspended prior

Nicholas A. Ramos, 26, New Albany, warrant, criminal mischief

Austin M. Pemberton, 21, New Albany, operating while intoxicated

Jason K. Mott, 43, New Albany, operating while intoxicated refusal

Teresa D. Proctor, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant, theft

Felonies

Zachary R. Sturgeon, 28, Milltown, dealing methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of Chinese throwing star

Theodore Lee Jr., 50, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia prior, driving while suspended prior

Rickey S. Robb Sr., 53, New Albany, warrant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

John L. Demoff, 32, New Albany, maintaining a common nuisance

Brent D. Torstrick, 40, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Ricky S. Robb Jr., 36, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, warrant, resisting law enforcement, operating as a habitual traffic violator

Lindsey N. Soult, 37, Greenwood, warrant, unlawful possession of syringe

Timmy L. McDowell II, 36, English, warrant, dealing schedule I, II, III controlled substance, possession of schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance

Bailee S. Tanksley, 23, New Albany, warrant, unlawful possession of syringe

RELEASED

Christopher S. Striegel, 48, Georgetown, operating while intoxicated with endangerment

Jason M. Jenks, 41, Georgetown, operating while intoxicated

Troy D. Haste, 47, New Albany, operating while intoxicated with endangerment

Brenda K. Waldridge-Miller, 59, New Albany, disorderly conduct

Dylan A. Tabler, 32, New Albany, warrant, possession of marijuana

Lauren C. Hallman, 31, Clarksville, operating while intoxicated

Michael J. Azinger, 22, Louisville, operating while intoxicated

