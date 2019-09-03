CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Julian Jouet Ryan-Pierce, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Matthew Alvin Taul, 41, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining common nuisance, drugs, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, habitual offender
Daniel A. Bowyer, 40, Nabb, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Braylynn Danielle Parker, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Dylan Thomas Everett, 20, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Charles Franklin Hyatt, 41, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Sean Ray Withers, 40, New Albany, court Albany return
Glenn Wilson Rawlings Jr., 47, New Albany, no charge listed
Eric N. Harris, 39, Madisonville, KY., warrant (misdemeanor)
Millary Rose Matthew, 28, Orleans, possession of methamphetamine, hold for other agency (felony)
David Earl Allen, 42, Charlestown, theft, fraud
Kristina Lynn Konkle, 31, Carrollton, KY., warrant (felony)
Heather Glenda Helms, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
James Christopher Johnson, 37, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, refusing to leave property, possession of synthetic drug or synthetic drug look-a-like substance
Paul Timothy Grant, 28, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Elisabeth Hannah Calwell, 27, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Michael Andrekus Fawbush, 46, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Larry Eugene Akers, 34, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Jenevieve Mae Rumpel, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Stephanie Nicole Roudenbush, 32, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
Quintavius Keshun Patton, 25, Memphis, driving while suspended, criminal suspension
Jaquarius Chester Nicholas Bettison, 19, Columbus, OH, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), resisting law enforcement
James E. Shupp, 46, New Albany, domestic battery
Arnie Youngblood, 32, Jeffersonville, domestic battery with bodily injury
Kate Lynn Murray, 41, Salem, theft
DeAngelo Antonio Hampton, 21, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Norma Jean Cooper, 53, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, driving while intoxicated, refusal, criminal recklessness with vehicle, reckless driving, endangering property or others, leading the scene of an accident, operator never licensed
Terry Arnett Smith, 59, Jeffersonville, public intoxication, carry handgun without license, theft, unlawful possession of fire arm
Jonathan Hardin, 31, Lexington, warrant (felony)
Kristina Michele Payton, 43, Borden, warrant (felony)
Matthew S. Lehman, 31, Scottsburg, driving while intoxicated
John Paul Curmi, 41, Stockbridge, MI, domestic battery
Tara Elizabeth Fincannon, 36, Sellersburg, domestic battery
Trinity Taylor Bobbitt, 19, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Christopher David Goodman, 26, Underwood, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Marc Zane Engleking, 27, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person
Courtney Danielle Holmes, 21, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Robert A. Cole, 44, Louisville, dealing cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or ll drug, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Yunmi Chol, 38, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Bradley Keith Miller, 39, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, battery, disorderly conduct
Devron R. Rodgers, 50, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Robert Lee Burgess Jr., 41, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Cory D. Arledgte, 45, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
John Paul Blankenship, 47, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jondal T. Burden, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Ricky Granville Elmore Jr., 38, Pekin, warrant (felony)
Shawn Thomas Cissell, 38, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Randall S. Trice, 36, Louisville, warrant (felony)
David Clyde Henry, 57, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person
Claudia Diane Foley, 47, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Joan N. Russell, 34, no address listed, disorderly conduct, public intoxication
Dwayne Lurks Jr., 31, Greencastle, warrant (felony)
Anthony Lee Self, 42, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Clark Bauer Stevenson, 31, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Colin P. Russell, 52, Louisville, warrant
Paschaline Nicole Priddy, 30, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Krytstal Nicole Murphy, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Tammy L. Perciful, 57, Borden, driving while intoxicated
Helen A. Hardin, 31, no address listed, warrant (felony)
April Lee Griffith, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Sarah J. Davis, 30, Jeffersonville, neglect of dependent, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Amy Jo Schmitt, 50, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Travis Lee Dalton Smith, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement
Subrenia Jean Newsome, 50, Nashville, TN, driving while intoxicated
Michaeline Michelle Denn, 46, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Yulijander Cismen, 34, Louisville, invasion of privacy
Jeffery Glyn Lockhart, 34, Henryville, warrant (misdemeanor), driving while suspended with prior conviction
Russell William Prady, 33, Iva, SC, resisting law enforcement, possession of syringe
Eric Scott Hodge, 32, Austin, warrant (felony)
George R. Boyle, 57, Lexington, warrant (misdemeanor)
David Joseph Morton Sr., 32, Milan, warrant (felony)
Christopher Shane Skeens, 26, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
David Marc McLouchlin, 58, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
William Robert McGee, 25, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, counterfeiting, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Jalen Tyrone Baker, 18, Jeffersonville, theft of firearm, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Robert Eugene Williams II, 25, New Albany, possession of a controlled substance schedule I-IV, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), operator never licensed
Tyler Martel Warfield, 25, Jeffersonville, operator never licensed with prior unrelated conviction
Joseph Virgil Minton, 59, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (refusal), possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, violation of license restrictions, driving while intoxicated - conviction within seven years, possession of paraphernalia
Charles L. Hunt, 62, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Austin Ray Hessig Jarrell, 23, Sellersburg, driving while suspended with prior conviction
Sean Edward Clark, 52, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Ashley Medina, 18, Jeffersonville, possession or use of Legend Drug or precursor, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
Robert LeRoy Boes, 53, DePauw, resisting law enforcement, driving while intoxicated, unsafe movement, failure to signal, driving left of center
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Misdemeanors
David A. Banet, 35, New Albany, invasion of privacy
Dakota C. Carroll, 22, Depauw, warrant, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana
Daniel G. White, 35, Georgetown, warrant, driving while suspended prior
Nicholas A. Ramos, 26, New Albany, warrant, criminal mischief
Austin M. Pemberton, 21, New Albany, operating while intoxicated
Jason K. Mott, 43, New Albany, operating while intoxicated refusal
Teresa D. Proctor, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant, theft
Felonies
Zachary R. Sturgeon, 28, Milltown, dealing methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of Chinese throwing star
Theodore Lee Jr., 50, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia prior, driving while suspended prior
Rickey S. Robb Sr., 53, New Albany, warrant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
John L. Demoff, 32, New Albany, maintaining a common nuisance
Brent D. Torstrick, 40, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Ricky S. Robb Jr., 36, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, warrant, resisting law enforcement, operating as a habitual traffic violator
Lindsey N. Soult, 37, Greenwood, warrant, unlawful possession of syringe
Timmy L. McDowell II, 36, English, warrant, dealing schedule I, II, III controlled substance, possession of schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance
Bailee S. Tanksley, 23, New Albany, warrant, unlawful possession of syringe
RELEASED
Christopher S. Striegel, 48, Georgetown, operating while intoxicated with endangerment
Jason M. Jenks, 41, Georgetown, operating while intoxicated
Troy D. Haste, 47, New Albany, operating while intoxicated with endangerment
Brenda K. Waldridge-Miller, 59, New Albany, disorderly conduct
Dylan A. Tabler, 32, New Albany, warrant, possession of marijuana
Lauren C. Hallman, 31, Clarksville, operating while intoxicated
Michael J. Azinger, 22, Louisville, operating while intoxicated
