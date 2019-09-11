Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Lucus Gaines Randall, 30, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

James A. Leonard, 42, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Adam Michael Schlise, 37, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)

Matthew A. Williams, 44, Martinsville, hold for other agency (felony)

Krystal Dawn Huff, 33, Charlestown, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

Mason Kennedy Tutt, 37, Jeffersonville, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV

Jessica Michelle Shure, 37, Memphis, warrant (felony), identity deception, false informing, dealing in methamphetamine (felony)

Jesse David Pait 37, Sellersburg, domestic battery with bodily injury, intimidation to police officer

Charles C. Kessler, 36, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

William Garth Vanover, 26, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Jerome McKinley Cochran, 36, Charlestown, court order return

Mark Anthony Smith, 37, Madison, warrant (felony)

James Anthony Taylor, 26, Charlestown, criminal confinement, domestic battery

William Joseph Peckinpaugh, 70, Madison, warrant

Patrick Ray Scott, 58, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Efrain Roldan II, 38, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), invasion of privacy with prior conviction, domestic battery

Joseph Darrell Harris, 53, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended with prior conviction

RELEASED

Mason Kennedy Tutt, 19, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish salvia (possession only)

Samuel A. Carlisle, 35, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia

Ronnie Dale Crawford Jr., 37, Vanceburg, KY, theft, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV

Robert William Haisten, 37, Pekin, theft, motor vehicle part

FLOYD COUNY

BOOKED-IN

Carlos C. Walker, 48, Louisville, violation of parole, theft with a prior conviction for either theft or conversion, hold for Clark County

Jeremy A. Mukes, 43, New Albany, driving while suspended, knowingly violation with prior conviction within 10 years

Jeffrey K. Colglazier, 59. no address listed, criminal trespass, public intoxication, hold for Clark County

Harvey A. Gibson, 31, Elizabeth, warrant, violation of parole, operate vehicle after being habitual traffic offender

Christopher R. Compton, 37, New Pekin, warrant, failure to appear, maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Brittany L. Grangier, 30, New Albany, warrant, violation of parole, theft with prior conviction or either theft or conversion, forgery with intent to defraud

Jason E. Abell, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant, violation of parole, possession of methamphetamine

Stephen W. Simon, 32, Sellersburg, warrant, failure to appear, counterfeiting, possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, visiting a common nuisance, controlled substance

Johntae L. Trumbo, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant, carrying a handgun without a license, warrant, theft with prior conviction for either theft or conversion, invasion of privacy, violates protective order

James E. Cain, 56, Louisville, warrant, violation of parole, theft, criminal trespass

Stepphon P. Garner, 27, New Albany, warrant, auto theft

Jesse A. Hash, 35, New Albany, warrant, violation of parole, theft with prior conviction of theft or conversion

Travis L. Scharrer, 45, Louisville, warrant, failure to appear, unlawful possession of syringe

Timmy L. Busby, 41, Greenbrier, TN, driving while intoxicated

Samuel T. Brace, 37, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

None

