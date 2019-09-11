CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Lucus Gaines Randall, 30, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
James A. Leonard, 42, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Adam Michael Schlise, 37, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
Matthew A. Williams, 44, Martinsville, hold for other agency (felony)
Krystal Dawn Huff, 33, Charlestown, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Mason Kennedy Tutt, 37, Jeffersonville, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV
Jessica Michelle Shure, 37, Memphis, warrant (felony), identity deception, false informing, dealing in methamphetamine (felony)
Jesse David Pait 37, Sellersburg, domestic battery with bodily injury, intimidation to police officer
Charles C. Kessler, 36, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
William Garth Vanover, 26, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Jerome McKinley Cochran, 36, Charlestown, court order return
Mark Anthony Smith, 37, Madison, warrant (felony)
James Anthony Taylor, 26, Charlestown, criminal confinement, domestic battery
William Joseph Peckinpaugh, 70, Madison, warrant
Patrick Ray Scott, 58, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Efrain Roldan II, 38, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), invasion of privacy with prior conviction, domestic battery
Joseph Darrell Harris, 53, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended with prior conviction
RELEASED
Mason Kennedy Tutt, 19, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish salvia (possession only)
Samuel A. Carlisle, 35, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia
Ronnie Dale Crawford Jr., 37, Vanceburg, KY, theft, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV
Robert William Haisten, 37, Pekin, theft, motor vehicle part
FLOYD COUNY
BOOKED-IN
Carlos C. Walker, 48, Louisville, violation of parole, theft with a prior conviction for either theft or conversion, hold for Clark County
Jeremy A. Mukes, 43, New Albany, driving while suspended, knowingly violation with prior conviction within 10 years
Jeffrey K. Colglazier, 59. no address listed, criminal trespass, public intoxication, hold for Clark County
Harvey A. Gibson, 31, Elizabeth, warrant, violation of parole, operate vehicle after being habitual traffic offender
Christopher R. Compton, 37, New Pekin, warrant, failure to appear, maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Brittany L. Grangier, 30, New Albany, warrant, violation of parole, theft with prior conviction or either theft or conversion, forgery with intent to defraud
Jason E. Abell, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant, violation of parole, possession of methamphetamine
Stephen W. Simon, 32, Sellersburg, warrant, failure to appear, counterfeiting, possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, visiting a common nuisance, controlled substance
Johntae L. Trumbo, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant, carrying a handgun without a license, warrant, theft with prior conviction for either theft or conversion, invasion of privacy, violates protective order
James E. Cain, 56, Louisville, warrant, violation of parole, theft, criminal trespass
Stepphon P. Garner, 27, New Albany, warrant, auto theft
Jesse A. Hash, 35, New Albany, warrant, violation of parole, theft with prior conviction of theft or conversion
Travis L. Scharrer, 45, Louisville, warrant, failure to appear, unlawful possession of syringe
Timmy L. Busby, 41, Greenbrier, TN, driving while intoxicated
Samuel T. Brace, 37, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
None
