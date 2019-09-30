CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jordan S. Longfellow, 29, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (introduce into body)
Carl Randy Jenkins, 35, Marysville, warrant (felony)
William Robert Furr, 23, South Boston, VA, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Jacinda Rose Couch, 30, Henryville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael Gene Barth, 49, Sellersburg, theft
Eric Douglas Bryant, 54, New Albany, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Rebecca Joan Warner, 39, Bagdad, KY, warrant (felony)
Anthony E. Isaac, 37, New Albany, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement
Brittany Renee Lee, 31, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Amanda L. Barrett, 29, no address listed, dealing cocaine or narcotic, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV
Yuself H. Norris, 34, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior conviction
FLOYD COUTY
BOOKED-IN
Cody M. Allen, 23, Eastern Kentucky Correctional, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Eastern Kentucky Correctional
Johnny L. Juliot, 38, Eastern Kentucky Correctional, hold for Eastern Kentucky Correctional
Kelly L. Pollard, 40, Madison, warrant, possession of narcotic drug
Beth L. Johnson, 31, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
John D. Roberts, 48, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)
Christopher M. Roberts Jr., 34, New Albany, warrant
Steven B. Bezy, 37, Boston, KY, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Louisville Metro
Cody A. Randall, 22, Jeffersonville possession of a controlled substance
Dexter J. Rainey, 41, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia
Jonathan I. Hale, 22, New Albany, warrant, possession of syringe with prior
RELEASED
Kayla M. Roberts, 26, New Albany, warrant, failure to appear
Jannette K. Scalf, 58, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Ruben L. O'Neal, 63, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (endangers), reckless driving
Timothy R. Hatler, 63, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Brett L. Walker, 28, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangers
