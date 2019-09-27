Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Hussan Muhammad, 44, Pendleton, warrant (felony)

Jordy Elenga Nkoy Mbilo, 19, Louisville, operator never licensed

Stephen James McDaniel, 30, Charlestown, court order return

Taylor Breanne Livers, 23, Clarksville, fraud

John Franklin Waldrews, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Ronald Joe Stevens, 59, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

James LeRoy Mason, 64, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, draws or used weapon causing bodily injury, driving vehicle creating risk or injury, criminal recklessness with vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, reckless driving

Jason Michael Wallace, 37, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, hold for other agency

Jamie Earl Hubert, 38, Lanesville, warrant (felony)

James Ray Hack Jr., 40, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

James Lee Terry, 34, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Amanda L. Barrett, 29, no address listed, dealing cocaine or narcotic, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV

RELEASED

Corry Ali Housdan, 39, Charlestown, battery with bodily injury, driving while intoxicated

Todd Eric Williams, 48, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, theft, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

FLOYD COUTY

BOOKED-IN

Kelly L. Gillespie, 50, Mitchell, hold for Branchville Correctional Facility

Jessica C. Ford, 31, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Nettina L. Carter, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant

Robert A. Demeter, 51, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Scott M. Cox, 42, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Kelley S. Goodale, 38, Lanesville, warrant (failure to appear)

Ronald A. Jackson, 58, New Albany, criminal trespass

Sherrick R. Shemwell, 20, New Albany, robbery

Johari S. Jennings, 18, Floyds Knobs, robbery

Thomas A. Walker, 30, New Albany, warrant, (failure to appear)

Samantha J. Fanning, 31, Jeffersonville, needs to sign waiver for Hardin County, KY

Steven A. Osbourne, 23, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Jeannie M. Hess, 45, Charlestown, warrant (violation of parole)

William D. Lewis, 40, New Albany, warrant

RELEASED

Jason D. Fosse, 34, New Albany, disorderly conduct

Marshaun D. Brooks, 25, Louisville, warrant

Thomas A. Walker, 30, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

