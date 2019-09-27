CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Hussan Muhammad, 44, Pendleton, warrant (felony)
Jordy Elenga Nkoy Mbilo, 19, Louisville, operator never licensed
Stephen James McDaniel, 30, Charlestown, court order return
Taylor Breanne Livers, 23, Clarksville, fraud
John Franklin Waldrews, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Ronald Joe Stevens, 59, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
James LeRoy Mason, 64, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, draws or used weapon causing bodily injury, driving vehicle creating risk or injury, criminal recklessness with vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, reckless driving
Jason Michael Wallace, 37, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, hold for other agency
Jamie Earl Hubert, 38, Lanesville, warrant (felony)
James Ray Hack Jr., 40, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
James Lee Terry, 34, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Amanda L. Barrett, 29, no address listed, dealing cocaine or narcotic, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV
RELEASED
Corry Ali Housdan, 39, Charlestown, battery with bodily injury, driving while intoxicated
Todd Eric Williams, 48, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, theft, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
FLOYD COUTY
BOOKED-IN
Kelly L. Gillespie, 50, Mitchell, hold for Branchville Correctional Facility
Jessica C. Ford, 31, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Nettina L. Carter, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant
Robert A. Demeter, 51, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Scott M. Cox, 42, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Kelley S. Goodale, 38, Lanesville, warrant (failure to appear)
Ronald A. Jackson, 58, New Albany, criminal trespass
Sherrick R. Shemwell, 20, New Albany, robbery
Johari S. Jennings, 18, Floyds Knobs, robbery
Thomas A. Walker, 30, New Albany, warrant, (failure to appear)
Samantha J. Fanning, 31, Jeffersonville, needs to sign waiver for Hardin County, KY
Steven A. Osbourne, 23, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Jeannie M. Hess, 45, Charlestown, warrant (violation of parole)
William D. Lewis, 40, New Albany, warrant
RELEASED
Jason D. Fosse, 34, New Albany, disorderly conduct
Marshaun D. Brooks, 25, Louisville, warrant
Thomas A. Walker, 30, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
