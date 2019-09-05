CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Kelly Jo Crosby, 54, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Adam C. Ouinlan, 32, Shepherdsville, KY, warrant (felony)
Jarrod Alan Nau, 32, Chandler, warrant (felony)
Charles Ray Fulton, 30, New Albany, invasion of privacy
Patricia Jo Curry, 66, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Damon Davonte Young, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Ashton Tyler Gough, 19, Jeffersonville, theft
Ethan Wayne Johnson, 29, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Sarah Kalyn Jennings, 23, New Albany, warrant (felony)
James C. Proffitt, 52, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Jessica Lynn Ross, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Timothy Lee Bonner, 30, Jeffersonville, intimidation to police officer, battery with serious injury, endangering adult, intimidation, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, criminal mischief
Gerardo Santos Rojas, 21, operator never licensed
Laurence DeWitt Gittings, 44, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Cassondra Rene Spivey, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Brian Scott Blankenship, 45, Sellersburg, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Misdemeanors
Kimberly S. Colin, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant, driving while suspended prior
Michael D. Aldendorf, 36, New Albany, needs waiver signed
Felonies
Bobby J. Chambers, 30, Pekin, warrant, possession of methamphetamine
Angielisa J. Thompson, 43, Louisville, warrant, theft
Anthony O. Chism, 34, Louisville, warrant, dealing schedule I, II, III controlled substance
Paul T. Olsen, 26, Louisville, warrant, strangulation, battery resulting in bodily injury
Antonio J. Tutt, 24, New Albany, warrant, intimidation, residential entry
Brandon S. Woodring, 25, Fairdale, KY, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine
Aaron S. Hagedorn, 39, New Albany, warrant, domestic battery, invasion of privacy
RELEASED
None
