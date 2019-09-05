Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Kelly Jo Crosby, 54, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Adam C. Ouinlan, 32, Shepherdsville, KY, warrant (felony)

Jarrod Alan Nau, 32, Chandler, warrant (felony)

Charles Ray Fulton, 30, New Albany, invasion of privacy

Patricia Jo Curry, 66, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Damon Davonte Young, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Ashton Tyler Gough, 19, Jeffersonville, theft

Ethan Wayne Johnson, 29, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Sarah Kalyn Jennings, 23, New Albany, warrant (felony)

James C. Proffitt, 52, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Jessica Lynn Ross, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Timothy Lee Bonner, 30, Jeffersonville, intimidation to police officer, battery with serious injury, endangering adult, intimidation, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, criminal mischief

Gerardo Santos Rojas, 21, operator never licensed

Laurence DeWitt Gittings, 44, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Cassondra Rene Spivey, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Brian Scott Blankenship, 45, Sellersburg, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Misdemeanors

Kimberly S. Colin, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant, driving while suspended prior

Michael D. Aldendorf, 36, New Albany, needs waiver signed

Felonies

Bobby J. Chambers, 30, Pekin, warrant, possession of methamphetamine

Angielisa J. Thompson, 43, Louisville, warrant, theft

Anthony O. Chism, 34, Louisville, warrant, dealing schedule I, II, III controlled substance

Paul T. Olsen, 26, Louisville, warrant, strangulation, battery resulting in bodily injury

Antonio J. Tutt, 24, New Albany, warrant, intimidation, residential entry

Brandon S. Woodring, 25, Fairdale, KY, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine

Aaron S. Hagedorn, 39, New Albany, warrant, domestic battery, invasion of privacy

RELEASED

None

Tags