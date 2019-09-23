CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jason Brian Goble, 35, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine
Jason Thomas Spicer, 33, Borden, hold for other agency
Matthew Martin Reynolds, 27, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, use of fictitious, cancelled, revoked, suspended or altered license or permit
Jonathan Paul Borton, 21, Clarksville, theft of motor vehicle
Michael Coy Shultz, 26, Mayfield, KY., hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Richard Anthony Lawson, 58, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Daquan Anthony Green, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Keith Aaron Douse, 62, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years
Aimee L. Goins, 38, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Dalton J. Barnett, 23, Memphis, hold for other agency (felony)
James Christopher Johnson, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
John T. Maulden, 30, Louisville, public intoxication, disorderly conduct
Angela Rene Stites, 19, Clarksville, illegal possession of alcohol
William Wilson, 56, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, no license when required or expired
Christopher D. Tuttle, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine
Lisa M. Tharp, 44, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Terral Maurice Hodge, 19, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Joshua Ian Knapper, 24, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Jodi Carol Schaefer, 38, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Nora Amy Barnard, 43, no address listed, hold for other agency
Daniel Hines, 23, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Diana Nicole Quinn, 21, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Hector Javier Navarro-Jurado, 28, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, refusal duties of arresting officer
Stephenie Marie Smith, 37, Henryville, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement
Bryan Keith Cole, 57, Clarksville, burglary, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement, residential entry, theft
Joshua Thurman Smith, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Tammie Sue Smith, 50, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Steven Keith Durham, 29, Sellersburg, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or law (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
Stephanie D. Kuntz, 45, Jeffersonville, possession of a controlled substance schedule I-IV, driving while intoxicated
Brandon John Beatty, 28, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe
Nathaniel Ragin, 63, no address listed, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Adam Eugene Myers, 33, Memphis, habitual traffic violator
Jeffrey Keith Taylor, 57, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
James Lee Burch, 21, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Lucas J. Siegler, 27, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, theft with prior conviction
RELEASED
Tamatha Ann Elston, 48, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice
Jell Newcomb, 45, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Haydn Alan Blanton, 23, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Jeffrey Todd Skaggs, 48, Palmyra, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Christina M. Bohne, 38, Clarksville, domestic battery
Devin G. Roth, 33, Clarksville, domestic battery
Jonathon Johnson, 31, Mt. Sterling, KY, possession of methamphetamine
Alicia A. Redden, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Derek Anthony Harvey, 55, Clarksville, habitual traffic violator
George R. Waters, 42, Otisco, intimidation to police officer
FLOYD COUTY
BOOKED-IN
Steven D. Rogge, 40, Floyds Knobs, warrant, failure to appear
Jamie L. McConnell, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant, failure to appear
Ritchie D. Miles, 49, no address listed, possession of marijuana
Courtney M. Barr, 28, New Salisbury, warrant, violation of parole
Candace R. McDaniel. 27. Jeffersonville, warrant, failure to appear
Wesley D. Robertson, 41, Vero Beach, FL, warrant, violation of parole
Johari S. Jennings, 19, Floyds Knobs, warrant, failure to appear
Aaron M. Nichols, 30, New Albany, warrant, violation of parole, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Robin M. Dixon, 45, no address listed, disorderly conduct, battery by bodily waste, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement
Michael L. Perry, 34, New Albany, warrant
Frederick D. Jones, 36, New Albany, warrant
Sheena M. Rose, 33, Corydon, warrant
Jonathan S. Dzurbala, 43, Laconia, warrant
Lavon C. Smith, 28, Louisville, criminal trespass
Christopher D. Fay, 28, New Albany, warrant, failure to appear
RELEASED
Calen A. Crafton, 18, Louisville, warrant
Dorothea L. Kincaid, 55, New Albany, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Cynthia X. Gonzalez De La Vega, 26, Clarksville, operating while intoxicated
Dalton M. Lamb. 25, Greenville, possession of marijuana
Charles L. Webb, 47, New Albany, warrant, failure to appear
