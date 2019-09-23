Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jason Brian Goble, 35, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine

Jason Thomas Spicer, 33, Borden, hold for other agency

Matthew Martin Reynolds, 27, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, use of fictitious, cancelled, revoked, suspended or altered license or permit

Jonathan Paul Borton, 21, Clarksville, theft of motor vehicle

Michael Coy Shultz, 26, Mayfield, KY., hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Richard Anthony Lawson, 58, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Daquan Anthony Green, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Keith Aaron Douse, 62, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years

Aimee L. Goins, 38, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Dalton J. Barnett, 23, Memphis, hold for other agency (felony)

James Christopher Johnson, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

John T. Maulden, 30, Louisville, public intoxication, disorderly conduct

Angela Rene Stites, 19, Clarksville, illegal possession of alcohol

William Wilson, 56, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, no license when required or expired

Christopher D. Tuttle, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine

Lisa M. Tharp, 44, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Terral Maurice Hodge, 19, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Joshua Ian Knapper, 24, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Jodi Carol Schaefer, 38, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Nora Amy Barnard, 43, no address listed, hold for other agency

Daniel Hines, 23, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Diana Nicole Quinn, 21, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Hector Javier Navarro-Jurado, 28, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, refusal duties of arresting officer

Stephenie Marie Smith, 37, Henryville, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement

Bryan Keith Cole, 57, Clarksville, burglary, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement, residential entry, theft

Joshua Thurman Smith, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Tammie Sue Smith, 50, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Steven Keith Durham, 29, Sellersburg, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or law (possession only), possession of paraphernalia

Stephanie D. Kuntz, 45, Jeffersonville, possession of a controlled substance schedule I-IV, driving while intoxicated

Brandon John Beatty, 28, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe

Nathaniel Ragin, 63, no address listed, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Adam Eugene Myers, 33, Memphis, habitual traffic violator

Jeffrey Keith Taylor, 57, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

James Lee Burch, 21, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Lucas J. Siegler, 27, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, theft with prior conviction

RELEASED

Tamatha Ann Elston, 48, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice

Jell Newcomb, 45, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Haydn Alan Blanton, 23, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Jeffrey Todd Skaggs, 48, Palmyra, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Christina M. Bohne, 38, Clarksville, domestic battery

Devin G. Roth, 33, Clarksville, domestic battery

Jonathon Johnson, 31, Mt. Sterling, KY, possession of methamphetamine

Alicia A. Redden, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Derek Anthony Harvey, 55, Clarksville, habitual traffic violator

George R. Waters, 42, Otisco, intimidation to police officer

FLOYD COUTY

BOOKED-IN

Steven D. Rogge, 40, Floyds Knobs, warrant, failure to appear

Jamie L. McConnell, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant, failure to appear

Ritchie D. Miles, 49, no address listed, possession of marijuana

Courtney M. Barr, 28, New Salisbury, warrant, violation of parole

Candace R. McDaniel. 27. Jeffersonville, warrant, failure to appear

Wesley D. Robertson, 41, Vero Beach, FL, warrant, violation of parole

Johari S. Jennings, 19, Floyds Knobs, warrant, failure to appear

Aaron M. Nichols, 30, New Albany, warrant, violation of parole, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

Robin M. Dixon, 45, no address listed, disorderly conduct, battery by bodily waste, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement

Michael L. Perry, 34, New Albany, warrant

Frederick D. Jones, 36, New Albany, warrant

Sheena M. Rose, 33, Corydon, warrant

Jonathan S. Dzurbala, 43, Laconia, warrant

Lavon C. Smith, 28, Louisville, criminal trespass

Christopher D. Fay, 28, New Albany, warrant, failure to appear

RELEASED

Calen A. Crafton, 18, Louisville, warrant

Dorothea L. Kincaid, 55, New Albany, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Cynthia X. Gonzalez De La Vega, 26, Clarksville, operating while intoxicated

Dalton M. Lamb. 25, Greenville, possession of marijuana

Charles L. Webb, 47, New Albany, warrant, failure to appear

