CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jacob Lee Keith Stillwell, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Maria Michele Miller, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Megan M. Sauer, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Ashley Nicole Lames, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Crystal L. Bates, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Michael L. Tate, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Charles W. Coke, 30, Louisville, warrant (felony)
James A. Morris, 33, Mt. Washington, KY, warrant (felony)
Keenan Lamar Matthewson, 27, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Elijan A. Holt, 21, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Shamar Maurice Martin, 38, New Albany, court order return
Nicholus Austin Cowherd, 26, no address listed, burglary, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, possession or use of Legend Drug or precursor, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe
James Stephen Hunter Jr., 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jessica Angelique Castro Brightman, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jebraia Elysia Pierce, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Kevin Gerald Moreland, 52, Lexington, warrant (felony)
Alexander Branham Ross, 24, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, manufacturing paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of syringe
Ashley Nicole Dobbs, 24, Stueubenville, Ohio, warrant (felony)
Amanda Micehelle Durham, 33, Charlestown, driving while suspended with prior conviction, possession of methamphetamine
RELEASED
Susan E. Razor, 52, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Misdemeanors
Candice M. Sexton, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant, theft
Ariel J. Bradshaw, 36, New Albany, public intoxication
Felonies
Gregory M. Roberts, 39, city at large, warrant, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended, visiting a common nuisance
Justin W. Etheridge, 19, New Albany, maintaining a common nuisance
Jessica A. Wills, 39, New Albany, possession of syringe
Christopher A. Gilland, 35, city at large, possession of syringe
RELEASED
None
