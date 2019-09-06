Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jacob Lee Keith Stillwell, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Maria Michele Miller, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Megan M. Sauer, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Ashley Nicole Lames, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Crystal L. Bates, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Michael L. Tate, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Charles W. Coke, 30, Louisville, warrant (felony)

James A. Morris, 33, Mt. Washington, KY, warrant (felony)

Keenan Lamar Matthewson, 27, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Elijan A. Holt, 21, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Shamar Maurice Martin, 38, New Albany, court order return

Nicholus Austin Cowherd, 26, no address listed, burglary, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, possession or use of Legend Drug or precursor, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe

James Stephen Hunter Jr., 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jessica Angelique Castro Brightman, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jebraia Elysia Pierce, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Kevin Gerald Moreland, 52, Lexington, warrant (felony)

Alexander Branham Ross, 24, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, manufacturing paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of syringe

Ashley Nicole Dobbs, 24, Stueubenville, Ohio, warrant (felony)

Amanda Micehelle Durham, 33, Charlestown, driving while suspended with prior conviction, possession of methamphetamine

RELEASED

Susan E. Razor, 52, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Misdemeanors

Candice M. Sexton, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant, theft

Ariel J. Bradshaw, 36, New Albany, public intoxication

Felonies

Gregory M. Roberts, 39, city at large, warrant, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended, visiting a common nuisance

Justin W. Etheridge, 19, New Albany, maintaining a common nuisance

Jessica A. Wills, 39, New Albany, possession of syringe

Christopher A. Gilland, 35, city at large, possession of syringe

RELEASED

None

