Jail Activity Stock
Buy Now

CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Phillip D. Ashby, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Kayla S. Ruddock, 22, Louisville, possession of syringe, interim plate, altered/reproduced/fictitious

Patrick Ryan Riley, 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

James Donald Hood, 54, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Antone Lavelle Hunter, 36, Jeffersonville, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, battery with previous conviction, invasion of privacy

Brian Francis Lingenfelter, 53, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Eric Christopher Greer, 30, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Mikayla Marie Mohon, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Curt Russell, 42, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Brian R. Keiran, 56, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Lisa Marie Reed, 32, Louisville, warrant (felony), theft, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or spice, trafficking with an inmate, warrant

Carrisa Gail Snyder, 31, New Albany, carrying handgun without license, false informing, identity deception, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (felony)

Monica Ann Cole, 40, Campbellsburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash or salvia (possession only), dealing in methamphetamine

Ethan C. James, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Kimberly Sue Pierce, 47, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Jeffery A. Asher, 38, Clarksville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry, residential entry

Kayla Nacole Morelli, 21, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), theft

Carlton Bernard Fews, 37, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of syringe

Eric Brandon Sansbury, 36, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, driving while suspended with prior conviction, possession of syringe

Lindsay Blake Mays, 39, Salem, theft of motor vehicle

Scott Allen Franklin, 36, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

James Carlton McGuire, 61, Clarksville, theft, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry, criminal mischief

Donald James Guernsey, 54, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Andrew Alan Rutherford, 29, New Albany, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUTY

BOOKED-IN

Joshua L. Logsdon, 32, Louisville, needs wavier of extradition signed, hold for Carroll County, KY

Brittany L. Brown, 26, Borden, warrant, violation of parole, possession of syringe, reckless driving, unlawful possession of syringe

Chelsea M. Goodhue, 26, New Albany, warrant, unlawful possession of syringe

Jesse C. Johnson, 26, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior

Justice N. Stevens, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant, failure to appear, possession of paraphernalia

Duane A. Crawford, 29, New Albany, warrant, failure to appear, false identity statement to mislead public servants

Adam M. Schlise, 37, New Albany, warrant, theft

Sylvester Smith, 20, Pendleton Correction Facility, hearing, hold for Pendleton Correctional

Marvin Price, 43, New Albany, warrant, violation of parole, leaving scene of accident

Dustin L. Yates, 25, New Albany, warrant, failure to appear, driving while suspended with prior, possession of syringe, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, false informing, identity deception, driving while suspended with prior

RELEASED

John K. Cathey, 44, New Albany, warrant, failure to appear, driving while suspended with prior

Tags

Recommended for you