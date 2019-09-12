CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Phillip D. Ashby, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Kayla S. Ruddock, 22, Louisville, possession of syringe, interim plate, altered/reproduced/fictitious
Patrick Ryan Riley, 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
James Donald Hood, 54, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Antone Lavelle Hunter, 36, Jeffersonville, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, battery with previous conviction, invasion of privacy
Brian Francis Lingenfelter, 53, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Eric Christopher Greer, 30, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Mikayla Marie Mohon, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Curt Russell, 42, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brian R. Keiran, 56, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Lisa Marie Reed, 32, Louisville, warrant (felony), theft, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or spice, trafficking with an inmate, warrant
Carrisa Gail Snyder, 31, New Albany, carrying handgun without license, false informing, identity deception, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (felony)
Monica Ann Cole, 40, Campbellsburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash or salvia (possession only), dealing in methamphetamine
Ethan C. James, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Kimberly Sue Pierce, 47, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jeffery A. Asher, 38, Clarksville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry, residential entry
Kayla Nacole Morelli, 21, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), theft
Carlton Bernard Fews, 37, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of syringe
Eric Brandon Sansbury, 36, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, driving while suspended with prior conviction, possession of syringe
Lindsay Blake Mays, 39, Salem, theft of motor vehicle
Scott Allen Franklin, 36, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
James Carlton McGuire, 61, Clarksville, theft, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry, criminal mischief
Donald James Guernsey, 54, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Andrew Alan Rutherford, 29, New Albany, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUTY
BOOKED-IN
Joshua L. Logsdon, 32, Louisville, needs wavier of extradition signed, hold for Carroll County, KY
Brittany L. Brown, 26, Borden, warrant, violation of parole, possession of syringe, reckless driving, unlawful possession of syringe
Chelsea M. Goodhue, 26, New Albany, warrant, unlawful possession of syringe
Jesse C. Johnson, 26, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior
Justice N. Stevens, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant, failure to appear, possession of paraphernalia
Duane A. Crawford, 29, New Albany, warrant, failure to appear, false identity statement to mislead public servants
Adam M. Schlise, 37, New Albany, warrant, theft
Sylvester Smith, 20, Pendleton Correction Facility, hearing, hold for Pendleton Correctional
Marvin Price, 43, New Albany, warrant, violation of parole, leaving scene of accident
Dustin L. Yates, 25, New Albany, warrant, failure to appear, driving while suspended with prior, possession of syringe, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, false informing, identity deception, driving while suspended with prior
RELEASED
John K. Cathey, 44, New Albany, warrant, failure to appear, driving while suspended with prior
