CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Travis Shane Meeks, 40, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, maintaining a common nuisance, drugs
Randall L. Sabie, 50, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Jonathan T. Metz, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Charles J. Gibson, 54, Pekin, warrant (misdemeanor)
Timothy Louis Hensley, 57, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Kristina Carol Malone, 31, Ceylon, MN, court order return
Shaun Patrick Jackson, 31, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Tyler Chance Ray Hammill, 19, Lexington, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Paul Richard Price, 37, Jeffersonville, obstruction of justice, possession of paraphernalia
Cain Bradley Walker Crowley, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Joseph Daniel Harper Jr., 27, New Albany, court order return
Stephen Conrad Davis, 40, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
Joseph William Singer, 25, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Hayley Ladonn Dreyer, 20, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Meiko Desiree Sheffey, 51, Louisville, synthetic ID deception, theft, operator never licensed, hold for other agency (felony)
David Joseph Lewis IV, 42, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Candice M. Corrigan, 35, Charlestown, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
John W. Moore III, 63, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person
Melissa Doran, 42, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, refusal duties of arresting officer
RELEASED
Brandon Scott DeWitt, 38, Jeffersonville, counterfeiting
BOOKED-IN
Misdemeanors
Timothy J. McCoskey, 35, New Albany, warrant, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia
Brittaney L. French, 34, New Albany, invasion of privacy
Christopher P. Lamb, 23, New Albany, criminal trespass
Timothy A. Nevitt, 23, New Albany, operating while intoxicated in manner that endangers, leaving the scene of an accident
Nathan A. Appleby, 18, Elizabeth, court order arrest
Thomas H. Glotzbach, 57, Floyds Knobs, operating while intoxicated
Marlin J. Cowan, 43, Columbus, visiting a common nuisance
Dakota W. Pouw, 20, New Albany, violation of home detention
Felonies
Gabriel O. Daniels, 22, Floyds Knobs, warrant, auto theft, false informing
Christopher D. Maberry, 26, New Albany, warrant, possession of methamphetamine, fraud
Michael A. Olson, 31, city at large, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Randy W. Chandler, 44, Dupont, possession of methamphetamine
Nicole M. Hillen, 46, Columbus, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Matthew T. Hobbs, 28, Sellersburg, possession of narcotic drug, possession of syringe prior
Casey W. Sarabia, 33, Georgetown, warrant, felon carrying a handgun, possession of methamphetamine
RELEASED
Christopher J. Banks, 33, Borden, warrant, domestic battery on a person less than 14 years old
Ayron R. Miller, 42, Vincennes, warrant, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.