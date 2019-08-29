CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Travis Shane Meeks, 40, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, maintaining a common nuisance, drugs

Randall L. Sabie, 50, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Jonathan T. Metz, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Charles J. Gibson, 54, Pekin, warrant (misdemeanor)

Timothy Louis Hensley, 57, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Kristina Carol Malone, 31, Ceylon, MN, court order return

Shaun Patrick Jackson, 31, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Tyler Chance Ray Hammill, 19, Lexington, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Paul Richard Price, 37, Jeffersonville, obstruction of justice, possession of paraphernalia

Cain Bradley Walker Crowley, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Joseph Daniel Harper Jr., 27, New Albany, court order return

Stephen Conrad Davis, 40, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)

Joseph William Singer, 25, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Hayley Ladonn Dreyer, 20, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Meiko Desiree Sheffey, 51, Louisville, synthetic ID deception, theft, operator never licensed, hold for other agency (felony)

David Joseph Lewis IV, 42, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Candice M. Corrigan, 35, Charlestown, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

John W. Moore III, 63, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person

Melissa Doran, 42, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, refusal duties of arresting officer

RELEASED

Brandon Scott DeWitt, 38, Jeffersonville, counterfeiting

BOOKED-IN

Misdemeanors

Timothy J. McCoskey, 35, New Albany, warrant, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia

Brittaney L. French, 34, New Albany, invasion of privacy

Christopher P. Lamb, 23, New Albany, criminal trespass

Timothy A. Nevitt, 23, New Albany, operating while intoxicated in manner that endangers, leaving the scene of an accident

Nathan A. Appleby, 18, Elizabeth, court order arrest

Thomas H. Glotzbach, 57, Floyds Knobs, operating while intoxicated

Marlin J. Cowan, 43, Columbus, visiting a common nuisance

Dakota W. Pouw, 20, New Albany, violation of home detention

Felonies

Gabriel O. Daniels, 22, Floyds Knobs, warrant, auto theft, false informing

Christopher D. Maberry, 26, New Albany, warrant, possession of methamphetamine, fraud

Michael A. Olson, 31, city at large, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Randy W. Chandler, 44, Dupont, possession of methamphetamine

Nicole M. Hillen, 46, Columbus, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Matthew T. Hobbs, 28, Sellersburg, possession of narcotic drug, possession of syringe prior

Casey W. Sarabia, 33, Georgetown, warrant, felon carrying a handgun, possession of methamphetamine

RELEASED

Christopher J. Banks, 33, Borden, warrant, domestic battery on a person less than 14 years old

Ayron R. Miller, 42, Vincennes, warrant, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Tags