Jail Activity Stock

CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Derek W. Reeves, 37, Clarkson, KY, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

David Brent Meyers, 49, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Israel K. Bondo, 23, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Anthony l. Wundrak, 38, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Crystal Danielle Wrighthouse, 36, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Shane M. Ritter, 31, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Edgar Hernandez, 27, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, refusal duties of arresting officer

Chelsey Marquess, 33, no address listed, public intoxication

Dascha Loeser, 30, no address listed, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)

Clifford D. Morris, 52, no address listed, domestic battery, intimidation to police officer, public intoxication by drugs, public nudity

John Vogt, 28, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Teddy W. Roy, 63, Evansville, warrant (violation of parole)

Nickolas C. Wedding, 31, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Brenda A. Beason, 62, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Melissa J. Dewell, 51, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Joshua T. Smith, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Corey A. Gill, 28, Louisville, burglary, carrying a handgun without a permit, resisting law enforcement, unlawful entry of motor vehicle, criminal mischief

Nelson J. Emery, 25, New Albany, theft

Brittany L. Bryant, 39, New Albany, warrant

Kayla M. Zayyad, 25, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated (refusal), driving while intoxicated (endangerment)

RELEASED

None

Tags

Recommended for you