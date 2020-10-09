CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Derek W. Reeves, 37, Clarkson, KY, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
David Brent Meyers, 49, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Israel K. Bondo, 23, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Anthony l. Wundrak, 38, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Crystal Danielle Wrighthouse, 36, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Shane M. Ritter, 31, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Edgar Hernandez, 27, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, refusal duties of arresting officer
Chelsey Marquess, 33, no address listed, public intoxication
Dascha Loeser, 30, no address listed, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)
Clifford D. Morris, 52, no address listed, domestic battery, intimidation to police officer, public intoxication by drugs, public nudity
John Vogt, 28, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Teddy W. Roy, 63, Evansville, warrant (violation of parole)
Nickolas C. Wedding, 31, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Brenda A. Beason, 62, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Melissa J. Dewell, 51, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Joshua T. Smith, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Corey A. Gill, 28, Louisville, burglary, carrying a handgun without a permit, resisting law enforcement, unlawful entry of motor vehicle, criminal mischief
Nelson J. Emery, 25, New Albany, theft
Brittany L. Bryant, 39, New Albany, warrant
Kayla M. Zayyad, 25, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated (refusal), driving while intoxicated (endangerment)
RELEASED
None
