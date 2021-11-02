NEW ALBANY — Celebrate Veterans Day with a free concert by the Jamey Aebersold Jazz Quartet.
This special concert will include an inspired collection of songs that honor and celebrate the men and women who have served our country. The concert will take place on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. in The Floyd County Library’s upper level area, located at 180 W Spring St. in New Albany.
The performance will feature Jamey Aebersold on saxophone, Gabe Evens on piano, Tyrone Wheeler on bass, and Jonathan Higgins on drums.
Registration is recommended, but not required. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com or call 812-949-3522.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.