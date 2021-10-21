Warm, spicy apple crisp makes a perfect dessert for cool fall evenings. The recipe calls for only a few simple ingredients that you probably have on hand. Apples are abundant in grocery stores and farmer’s markets this time of year and the price is more budget-friendly than at other times.
Apples are healthy because they are high in fiber to aid in digestion and are high in vitamin C and magnesium. They are low in calories and contain no fat. Eat apples plain or sliced as a snack or bake into desserts for a warm, cozy treat. Add some chopped fresh cranberries to the top of apple pies and apple crisp to add color and flavor.
Apple Crisp
You will need:
• 4 cups fresh apples, rinsed and sliced (removing peeling is optional)
• ½ cup brown sugar
• 2 teaspoons cinnamon
• 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
• ½ cup rolled oats
• 2 tablespoons butter or margarine
• ½ teaspoon salt
• 2 teaspoons canola oil
Steps:
• Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
• Core and slice apples into ¼-inch slices and place in a large bowl.
• Stir in flour, brown sugar, oats, cinnamon and salt to coat apples.
• Pour mixture into a lightly greased baking pan and pat with a spoon to flatten.
• Dot the top with small pieces of butter about the size of peas.
• Bake for 45–50 minutes or until brown and expect your house to smell amazing!
• Serve hot, topped with whipped cream or frozen yogurt.
Recipe makes about six servings. You may not have leftovers, but if you do, refrigerate for up to four days. The refrigerated apple mixture will not be as crisp but will still taste wonderful.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.