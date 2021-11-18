Big family holiday dinners are nice, but some people do not have family nearby and others may be limiting friendly gatherings due to the pandemic.
If you find yourself eating alone, or with one or two other people, you can still have traditional Thanksgiving dishes on your table with less time, cost, and effort. Consider the following tips:
• Bake a turkey breast instead of the whole bird. This gives you plenty of turkey for a meal with some left over for sandwiches and casseroles.
• Plan the cooking schedule so items that take longer to cook, like turkey and stuffing, are prepared first. Try making desserts the day before and salads early in the day so they can chill.
• Cut down on the amount of vegetables you cook. A serving of most side dishes is from one-half to one cup, so plan accordingly. Toss prepared vegetables with olive oil and roast in the oven for the last 40 minutes the turkey bakes.
Creamy mashed potatoes are a popular dish served with turkey and gravy. Potatoes have many nutrients including vitamin C, iron, magnesium, and potassium. While potatoes are a starchy vegetable, almost everyone can enjoy them in moderation.
If you have wondered how to get creamy, delicious mashed potatoes, the following recipe is easy and quick to make. You can cut some calories by reducing the amount of butter you add and using lower fat milk instead of cream.
Creamy Mashed Potatoes for Two
You will need:
• 3 medium russet potatoes
• ½-teaspoon salt
• ½ teaspoon garlic powder (optional)
• 1 tablespoon butter
• 1/4 cup half and half or milk
• Dried herbs or minced fresh herbs to garnish (optional)
Steps:
• Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
• Scrub the potatoes under running water to clean off any dirt and pat dry.
• Peel the potatoes and cut them into ½-inch cubes.
• Put the cubed potatoes in a medium saucepan, cover with cold water, and add ½-teaspoon salt.
• Put the saucepan on the stovetop and turn the heat to high. Bring the water to a boil.
• Turn the heat down to a simmer and cover with a lid. Cook for about 15 minutes or until you can poke a fork easily into the potatoes.
• While the potatoes cook, put the butter and half-and-half or milk in a small container and heat in microwave oven until the butter melts and cream is warm. Do not boil.
• When potatoes are cooked, add the melted butter and half-and-half to the potatoes and mash with a potato masher or mixer.
• Cover and put in a warm place until ready to serve.
This recipe makes three to four servings. Remember to refrigerate any leftovers within two hours. Reheat refrigerated mashed potatoes in the microwave for best results.
