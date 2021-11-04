Fresh pears are at supermarkets year-round, but the fall months are the best time of year to find pears with great flavor.
Pears can be crisp or soft when fully ripe, depending on the variety. Popular varieties include Bartlett, Anjou, and Bosc, and all are good raw or cooked.
Cooking brings out the natural sweetness and juice in fresh pears. Pears vary in color from green to shades of red.
Pears are a good source of fiber, which helps food digest more slowly, helps balance blood sugars, and helps avoid constipation. They contain plant compounds that help lower blood pressure and improve blood vessel health.
Pears are high in vitamin C and are fat-free, and cholesterol free. Serve sliced pears with nuts and cheese for a snack or cut into cubes and add to fall salads. For a warm, heart-healthy dessert, try the following delicious recipe for baked pears with cinnamon and honey.
Recipe tip: If you do not have honey, mix two tablespoons brown sugar and 2 teaspoons butter together. Heat in microwave until butter melts and stir well. Spoon mixture over pears before baking in place of honey.
Baked Cinnamon Pears
You will need:
• Three ripe pears, rinsed and patted dry
• 1 to 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
• Cooking spray or small amount of canola oil to grease baking dish
• Six teaspoons honey (approximate)
• ¼ cup pecans (optional)
Steps:
• Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
• Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
• Rinse pears under running water and pat dry with a clean towel.
• Chop pecans into small pieces.
• Cut pears in half lengthwise and remove core and seeds.
• Grease a baking dish lightly with canola oil or cooking spray to keep the pears from sticking to the dish.
• Place pears in baking dish with cut side up.
• Sprinkle each pear half with cinnamon and drizzle a little honey over the top.
• Divide pecans and sprinkle over pears. (optional)
• Bake pears for about 30 minutes or until tender.
The serving size is one-half pear and this recipe serves six. Refrigerate any leftovers for up to three days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.