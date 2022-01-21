As winter winds blow, delicious hot soups and chili are quick to fix and provide several hot meals.
A key to healthy eating for those who have Type-2 diabetes is to lower the sodium and fat found in many dishes. An easy way to do this is to cook more at home and use fresh ingredients.
Canned foods like tomato sauce, soups, and beans can be high in sodium, but a good tip is to look at nutrition facts labels on food packages and buy lower sodium or no sodium items.
A good way to cut down on fat in your favorite chili recipe is to substitute ground turkey or chicken for all or part of the ground beef or pork. The flavor will be the same without all the fat. If you still prefer beef or pork, choose lower fat content options and remove any visible fat before cooking if you use meat chunks.
The recipe below is from the Purdue Extension Dining with Diabetes Program, developed in collaboration with the School of Nursing at Purdue. A new virtual Dining with Diabetes program is starting on Wednesday, Feb. 2, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and meeting Feb. 2, 9, 16, and 23.
Get valuable information and new recipes on your computer from the comfort and safety of your home. The cost is $40 per person and includes four lessons with a registered dietitian, diabetic-friendly cooking demonstrations, class materials, discussion, question-and-answer sessions, and a three-month reunion class. For more information, or to register, call the Purdue Extension Office at (812) 948-5470 or go to https://cvent.me/gmBzoN.
Turkey Chili Joe
You will need:
• One-tablespoon canola or olive oil
• ½ cup chopped sweet onion
• 1 cup chopped bell peppers (any color)
• 1 pound lean ground turkey breast or other lean meat
• 1 15-ounce can low or no sodium added beans of your choice
• 1 cup no-salt-added tomato sauce
• 1 cup water
• 1 teaspoon sugar
• ½ cup ketchup
• 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
• ¼ teaspoon pepper and salt to taste
Steps:
• Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
• Heat the oil in a large skillet.
• Add onion and bell pepper to skillet and cook until soft.
• Add the turkey or other lean meat and cook for about 10 minutes or until lightly browned.
• Drain off any fat.
• Add all the remaining ingredients and mix well.
• Simmer for 30 minutes or longer until ready to serve.
• Recipe makes four servings. Refrigerate or freeze any leftovers.
Tip: If you like to serve pasta with your chili, use whole grain pasta to add fiber to your diet. More fiber slows digestion and helps balance blood sugars.
